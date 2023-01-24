Read full article on original website
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch
After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
Guy Meets Dream Girl at Bar, Gets Her Phone Number but She Intentionally Left Two Digits Blank
As cheesy as it might sound, love is probably the closest thing to magic that exists. Situations that would otherwise be "meh" or downright painful can feel like the greatest time of your life if you're in it with someone you're in love with. Waiting in line at the DMV with the person of your dreams is a heck of a lot better than being there alone, which is even better than being there with someone you're in a bad relationship with.
YouTube influencer sparks outrage saying ‘if you don’t have a Lamborghini in your 20s, you should have a ‘serious’ talk with yourself’
He claims to have made $8 million in just 6 years.
Twitch influencer Jessica Fernandez films man staring at her ‘like a piece of meat’ at the gym
A female Twitch streamer has gone viral after posting a video of a “feral” gym-goer staring at her “like a piece of meat” during a workout. Jessica Fernandez, a video game and lifestyle content creator with nearly 56,000 followers on Twitch and 10,000 subscribers on YouTube, posted the video on Twitter last week where it has since been viewed 2.6 million times. “This guy kept making me extremely uncomfortable at the gym,” she wrote. “This is why I’ll end up crying on stream [because] I feel so grossed out at times with the amount of sexualization I experience. Hopefully, this spreads awareness for girls who...
Ari Fletcher Further Targets Airbnb Owner For Posting Pictures Of Her
Ari Fletcher is still not happy with Airbnb after one owner posted pictures of her in their home. Ari Fletcher continued to call out an Airbnb owner on Twitter, Sunday, after they posted pictures of her in the house online. The owner had claimed that Fletcher and her partner, Moneybagg Yo, filmed a cooking video for her YouTube channel during their stay. While posting Fletcher, the owner took the opportunity to promote their listing on social media.
Beyoncé’s Dubai Show Secretly Caught on Camera
The queen of privacy couldn’t keep a lid on this: Beyonce’s performance in Dubai was caught on camera by several people, despite going above and beyond to keep it secret. The singer was booked for a show in the UAE near the swanky Atlantis The Royal hotel—which allegedly paid her upwards of $24 million for a one-hour set. Those lucky enough (or rich enough) to snag a seat at the show reported that hotel staff demanded people put their devices in locked zip bags. Despite their best efforts, people filmed regardless. So far, the clips haven’t been taken down. In videos circulating on Twitter, Beyonce can be seen singing Etta James’ “At Last,” and a few of her own tracks like “XO” and “Brown Skin Girl.” Her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter even makes an appearance.#Beyonce opened her Dubai show with 'At Last' pic.twitter.com/kH71Js6KUE— Yesha (@YeshaCallahan) January 21, 2023 Read it at TMZ
Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael
Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'
Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
Blueface Taunts Chrisean Rock With Baby Mother Jab During Twitter Rant
Blueface has taunted his girlfriend Chrisean Rock in a new Twitter rant that heard him refer to his baby mother as an ideal woman. On Tuesday (January 18), the “Thotiana” rapper hopped on Twitter to vent about Chrisean and their rocky relationship that has been in the public eye ever since they made things official in 2020.
Kylie Jenner's Fishnet Catsuit Is Sheer From Head to Toe
Kylie Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve in style, sporting the very same sheer, mesh Alaïa catsuit that Cardi B rocked in Miami at the end of November. Though she did branch out with a champagne-toned Mugler outfit for her mother's annual Christmas party, the 25-year-old has been sticking diligently to her all-black wardrobe since Paris Fashion Week.
Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See
Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
Thicker Than Oxtail Gravy: SZA Shows Off Her Colossal ‘Ctrl’ Cakes, BBLows Up The Gram
Twitter reacts to SZA showing off her massive booty meats that she admitted to getting enhanced on her chart-topping 'SOS' album
Plies Sparks Fiery Twitter Debate On Gender Roles Saying He Wouldn’t Date A Women Who Acts Or Thinks ‘Like A Man’
Hoping to gain more insight into Plies' stance, sports journalist Jemele Hill popped into the conversation with a thought-provoking question.
Inside Grandma Holla's Cause of Death and the TikTok Star's Impact on Her Fans
It's not every day that someone wholesome becomes an internet celebrity on TikTok, but that's what happened for Ms. Holla, or Grandma Holla, until her unexpected death, which was shared on social media by her family on Jan. 14, 2023. But how did Grandma Holla die? Her fans are curious about her cause of death and even a bit confused about what happened.
Security cam captures woman, homeless for 2 years, dance like no one's watching after landing a job
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2020. It has since been updated. Have you ever been so overcome with joy that you simply had to break into a happy dance on the spot? Twenty-one-year-old Kayallah Jones has, and her happy dance spread millions of smiles across the internet as people joined in on the formerly unhoused young woman's joy amid the stream of misfortunate events in 2020. A 13-second-long viral security camera footage shows Jones breaking out into a celebratory dance in a parking lot after acing an interview for a waitressing job. Posted online by Dakara Spence, the manager of the Atlanta restaurant where Jones interviewed, the video currently gained 1.4 million views on Instagram.
Nia Long Responds to Omarion Dating Rumors with Simple 7-Word Answer
The rumor mill has been swirling since Love Jones actress Nia Long appeared at the You People premiere red carpet in hand with co-star B2K star Omarion. In a recent video that has since gone viral, Nia Long is seen holding hands with the Icebox entertainer causing some fans to react. But the 52-year-old bombshell quickly shut down those rumors when a media outlet posted the video, alluding to the fact that they were indeed a couple.
Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads.
Which zodiac sign is compatible with yours?
Slide 1 of 13: Compatibility is a key component of any relationship, whether that’s in love or friendship. While their work is not based in science, astrologers suggest the way to decipher who you’ll work best with is through the stars. So who is best set to sweep you off your feet or make rainy days feel sunny? Here’s a handy roundup.
Video: Beyonce And Blue Ivy Performing "Brown Skin Girl" In Dubai!
OMG! This performance is beautiful they are performing together for the first time. Beyonce got paid $24 million to perform in Dubai and everyone got their money worth! I've always wanted to got to the Dubai let me get my money right!
M&Ms Drops Candy Spokespeople After Backlash to Purple Character
Mars says actress Maya Rudolph will be replacing its spokecandies following a controversy over the characters shoes.
