CBS Austin
APD reinstated officers in Alex Gonzales shooting despite concern from police oversight
AUSTIN, Texas — We’re getting a reaction to the Austin Police department’s decision to return two officers involved in a fatal shooting last year back to full-time duty. A grand jury declined to charge officers with any crime in the January 2021 death of Alex Gonzales, but two police oversight groups wanted to see someone fired.
CBS Austin
One dead, four injured in shooting at NW Austin hookah lounge
One person is dead and four more are injured after an overnight shooting at a hookah lounge in northwest Austin. The Austin Police Department said 911 received multiple calls around 10:19 p.m. Saturday reporting a shooting at the lounge located at 12636 Research Boulevard. Officers arrived on scene several minutes...
CBS Austin
Austin stands up against police brutality at protest for Tyre Nichols
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- From Memphis to Austin, demonstrators gathered to protest police brutality. It all comes after the release of the video showing Memphis Police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop earlier this month. The full video shows officers tasing, pepper spraying, punching, and kicking Nichols for several minutes.
CBS Austin
Full Statement: APD will not discipline officers involved in shooting of Alex Gonzales
Statement regarding duty-status of Officer Gabriel Gutierrez and Officer Luis Serrato related to the Officer-Involved Shooting on Jan 5, 2021. The Austin Police Department's (APD) Internal Affairs Division, with oversight from the Office of the Oversight (OPO), has completed the administrative investigation related to the Officer-Involved Shooting that occurred on January 5, 2021, involving Officers Gabriel Gutierrez and Luis Serrato. The involved officers' respective chains of command, including Chief Joseph Chacon, have reviewed the thorough investigation, including the available evidence. Additionally, both the OPO and the Community Police Review Commission (CPRC) reviewed the incident and provided a recommendation to Chief Chacon before he made any disciplinary decisions. The CPRC’s advisory role is integral to transparent, thorough, and effective public safety processes and policies, and APD thanks them for their service.
CBS Austin
Austin Police release body-camera footage of deadly downtown officer-involved shooting
NOTE: To view the videos, go to the full press release from APD, here. The Austin Police Department has released surveillance and body-camera video of a shooting last weekend where officers killed a man downtown. Anthony Marquis Franklin, 31, was shot and killed by an officer Sunday, Jan.15. Twelve days...
CBS Austin
Drunk driver hits police vehicles in New Braunfels during SWAT incident
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A drunk driver hit two police vehicles in New Braunfels as officers were working a SWAT incident Thursday night. The New Braunfels Police Department responded to a house in the 200 block of East Mill Street around 9:15 p.m. A woman fled the house and said she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. Officers discovered her boyfriend, 38-year-old Joseph Johnson III, had two active felony warrants for his arrest out of Missouri.
CBS Austin
3 dead after chase with Milam County deputies ends in fiery crash
MILANO, Texas — Three people are dead after a police chase ended in a fiery crash in Milam County Thursday afternoon. The Milam County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:49 p.m., deputies were pursuing a vehicle at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 190. Just south of CR 337, the vehicle crashed onto private property.
CBS Austin
Comal County deputies searching for two missing teens
COMAL COUNTY – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding two missing teens. Josiah James Pearson and Breana Leighanne Caudill were last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School on Thursday afternoon. Pearson is around 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair...
CBS Austin
Former Austin Fire Department Chief passes away at age 84
Former Austin Fire Department Chief Bill Roberts passed away earlier this month at the age of 84. Roberts served as fire chief in Austin from 1983 to 1994. The department expressed their appreciation for him on Twitter. We are forever grateful for all he did for us, as well as...
CBS Austin
One rescued from burning house in north Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was rescued from the window of a burning house in north Austin Friday morning. Around 7:39 a.m., the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene in the 11100 block of Bending Bough Trail, which is just south of West Braker Lane. ALSO | 3...
CBS Austin
AFD responds to overnight fire at Porsche dealership in NW Austin
The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at a Porsche dealership in northwest Austin overnight. Crews responded to the scene at 9800 Research Boulevard around 10:23 p.m. ALSO | One rescued from burning house in north Austin. AFD said a mechanic in the shop was working on one of...
CBS Austin
18-wheeler carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline crashes in E Williamson County
An 18-wheeler carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline was involved in a crash with a small vehicle in east Williamson County Thursday morning. At 10:53 a.m., the Round Rock Fire Department responded to the scene in the 11000 block of Chandler Road. To minimize the environmental impact that the fuel...
CBS Austin
Crews respond to crash involving two 18-wheelers in Manor
MANOR, Texas — Crews are currently responding to a crash in Manor involving two 18-wheelers. Travis County Emergency Services District 12 said it happened on Lexington Street between Eggleston Street and Wheeler Street. ALSO | 3 dead after chase with Milam County deputies ends in fiery crash. Drivers should...
CBS Austin
Austin ISD Board votes to work with GR Recruiting for its superintendent search
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees voted during their Thursday meeting on an executive search firm for their next permanent superintendent. Austin ISD approved the recommendation of working with GR Recruiting. The vote authorizes the Board President and Superintendent to negotiate a final agreement.
CBS Austin
Local nonprofit unveils community fridge in Del Valle
DEL VALLE, Texas — The Del Valle Community Coalition (DVCC) unveiled a community fridge at the Elroy Library Saturday morning. The Free Fridge will be accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week and aims to address food deserts in East Travis County. “Low-income residents in Del Valle...
CBS Austin
Ascension Seton nurses demanding solutions for safer staffing amid shortages
AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of Austin registered nurses held a candlelight vigil to demand safer staffing Thursday evening outside of Ascension Seton’s administrative office. With candles in hand, the nurses stood in solidarity to express their disappointment with current staffing shortages. The event was part of a collective...
CBS Austin
Teenager seriously injured after being struck by vehicle while riding a bike near Manor
MANOR, Texas — A teenager is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bike Thursday afternoon in Manor. Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire Department ESD 12 responded at around 5:50 p.m. to the auto-bicycle collision in the 12000 block of North FM 973 Road.
CBS Austin
Local leaders working to find solutions for Austin's food deserts
AUSTIN, Texas — A community-owned grocery store is in its beginning phases to address food access in Austin's underserved communities. City leaders are working with community partners to break barriers to healthy living. For more than a decade, community members in Austin's underserved communities have been demanding more options...
CBS Austin
Railroad issues causing traffic west of Round Rock, Chisholm Trail Rd has reopened
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock Police Department warns drivers about traffic occurring west of RM 620. As a result, Round Rock Ave was shut down, now Chisholm Trail Rd has been reopened. Officials say railroad issues in this area is causing the traffic. Authorities have already communicated with...
CBS Austin
Foundation Communities offers free tax help for qualifying families or individuals
Tax season is here but happily you can stress less this year. Kori Hattemer from Foundation Communities is here to share how their 'Prosper Tax Help Program' can help you save money with their free tax filing. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at...
