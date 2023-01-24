ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

One dead, four injured in shooting at NW Austin hookah lounge

One person is dead and four more are injured after an overnight shooting at a hookah lounge in northwest Austin. The Austin Police Department said 911 received multiple calls around 10:19 p.m. Saturday reporting a shooting at the lounge located at 12636 Research Boulevard. Officers arrived on scene several minutes...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin stands up against police brutality at protest for Tyre Nichols

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- From Memphis to Austin, demonstrators gathered to protest police brutality. It all comes after the release of the video showing Memphis Police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop earlier this month. The full video shows officers tasing, pepper spraying, punching, and kicking Nichols for several minutes.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Full Statement: APD will not discipline officers involved in shooting of Alex Gonzales

Statement regarding duty-status of Officer Gabriel Gutierrez and Officer Luis Serrato related to the Officer-Involved Shooting on Jan 5, 2021. The Austin Police Department's (APD) Internal Affairs Division, with oversight from the Office of the Oversight (OPO), has completed the administrative investigation related to the Officer-Involved Shooting that occurred on January 5, 2021, involving Officers Gabriel Gutierrez and Luis Serrato. The involved officers' respective chains of command, including Chief Joseph Chacon, have reviewed the thorough investigation, including the available evidence. Additionally, both the OPO and the Community Police Review Commission (CPRC) reviewed the incident and provided a recommendation to Chief Chacon before he made any disciplinary decisions. The CPRC’s advisory role is integral to transparent, thorough, and effective public safety processes and policies, and APD thanks them for their service.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Drunk driver hits police vehicles in New Braunfels during SWAT incident

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A drunk driver hit two police vehicles in New Braunfels as officers were working a SWAT incident Thursday night. The New Braunfels Police Department responded to a house in the 200 block of East Mill Street around 9:15 p.m. A woman fled the house and said she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. Officers discovered her boyfriend, 38-year-old Joseph Johnson III, had two active felony warrants for his arrest out of Missouri.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
CBS Austin

3 dead after chase with Milam County deputies ends in fiery crash

MILANO, Texas — Three people are dead after a police chase ended in a fiery crash in Milam County Thursday afternoon. The Milam County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:49 p.m., deputies were pursuing a vehicle at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 190. Just south of CR 337, the vehicle crashed onto private property.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Comal County deputies searching for two missing teens

COMAL COUNTY – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding two missing teens. Josiah James Pearson and Breana Leighanne Caudill were last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School on Thursday afternoon. Pearson is around 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Former Austin Fire Department Chief passes away at age 84

Former Austin Fire Department Chief Bill Roberts passed away earlier this month at the age of 84. Roberts served as fire chief in Austin from 1983 to 1994. The department expressed their appreciation for him on Twitter. We are forever grateful for all he did for us, as well as...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One rescued from burning house in north Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was rescued from the window of a burning house in north Austin Friday morning. Around 7:39 a.m., the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene in the 11100 block of Bending Bough Trail, which is just south of West Braker Lane. ALSO | 3...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

AFD responds to overnight fire at Porsche dealership in NW Austin

The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at a Porsche dealership in northwest Austin overnight. Crews responded to the scene at 9800 Research Boulevard around 10:23 p.m. ALSO | One rescued from burning house in north Austin. AFD said a mechanic in the shop was working on one of...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Crews respond to crash involving two 18-wheelers in Manor

MANOR, Texas — Crews are currently responding to a crash in Manor involving two 18-wheelers. Travis County Emergency Services District 12 said it happened on Lexington Street between Eggleston Street and Wheeler Street. ALSO | 3 dead after chase with Milam County deputies ends in fiery crash. Drivers should...
MANOR, TX
CBS Austin

Austin ISD Board votes to work with GR Recruiting for its superintendent search

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees voted during their Thursday meeting on an executive search firm for their next permanent superintendent. Austin ISD approved the recommendation of working with GR Recruiting. The vote authorizes the Board President and Superintendent to negotiate a final agreement.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Local nonprofit unveils community fridge in Del Valle

DEL VALLE, Texas — The Del Valle Community Coalition (DVCC) unveiled a community fridge at the Elroy Library Saturday morning. The Free Fridge will be accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week and aims to address food deserts in East Travis County. “Low-income residents in Del Valle...
DEL VALLE, TX
CBS Austin

Ascension Seton nurses demanding solutions for safer staffing amid shortages

AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of Austin registered nurses held a candlelight vigil to demand safer staffing Thursday evening outside of Ascension Seton’s administrative office. With candles in hand, the nurses stood in solidarity to express their disappointment with current staffing shortages. The event was part of a collective...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Local leaders working to find solutions for Austin's food deserts

AUSTIN, Texas — A community-owned grocery store is in its beginning phases to address food access in Austin's underserved communities. City leaders are working with community partners to break barriers to healthy living. For more than a decade, community members in Austin's underserved communities have been demanding more options...
AUSTIN, TX

