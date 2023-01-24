Read full article on original website
Krewe of Centaur hosts Grand Bal XXXI
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Centaur hosted their Grand Bal XXXI this Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center. The night was filled with live entertainment from Groove Factor and lots of fun from locals as they welcomed in the Krewe’s royal court, including King Danny Lowrey and Queen Tina Tomasek.
First Baptist: Ice Up South Highlands
SHREVEPORT, La. - First Baptist is throwing another block party for Shreveport and South Highlands. There will be a giant ice slide with sleds on the front lawn, a petting zoo and pony rides, fire pits with marshmallow roasting, live music, and food trucks by Rhino Coffee, Beauxjax Mobile Cajun Food & Eatery, and Dr. Crepe.
Paddy in the Plaza returns to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mudbug Madness is bringing back Paddy in the Plaza for the first time since 2018. It's happening March 17 on St. Patrick's Day at Festival Plaza at 101 Crockett St. in Shreveport. It will start at 3 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. Tickets purchased in advance will be $10 and $15 the day of the event.
Students get taste of Shreveport Symphony
SHREVEPORT, La. - Some area students are getting the chance to get a taste of the symphony. Thursday at Riverview Theatre in downtown Shreveport, the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra performed for 4th and 5th graders from Caddo and Bossier schools. This marks the first time the symphony has been able to...
What's Happening: Jan. 27-29
Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. Venue: Brookshire Grocery Arena - formerly CenturyLink Center. Time: 7:30 PM. Price: From $19. Get ready monster truck fans!!! Kicker Monster Truck Show is coming to Brookshire Grocery Arena in...
Family displaced after fire in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. A family was displaced following a fire in Shreveport early Thursday evening. The Shreveport Fire Department said the fire broke out in a single-family trailer home on the the 5000 block of West Monkhouse around 5 p.m. The department said it took the efforts of 15 firefighters and...
Six-year-old girl shot in arm in Shreveport
Shreveport, La. -- A six-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in the arm Saturday. Shreveport police investigators say the shooting happened on Hearn Avenue but the victim made her way back to the 2700 block of Park Ridge to get help. It's unclear if the shooting was accidental. KTBS...
Car catches fire after crashing into house in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A car with no occupants caught fire after crashing into a home on the 4700 block of Linwood Avenue in Shreveport around 10 p.m. Thursday night. The Shreveport Fire Department said no one was in the home at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.
4 in race for Shreveport marshal; DeSoto coroner elected without opposition
SHREVEPORT, La. - The race is just beginning for some candidates vying for positions on the March 25 ballot, while others were elected by being the lone qualifiers. In Caddo Parish, Ruby "Susie" Byrd" will be the Justice of the Peace in District 3 since she was the only one who qualified.
Multi-million dollar street improvement project kicks off in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La.-Several Bossier City streets will soon see repairs as part of the 2023 City Wide Street Improvements Phase 1 project. The $1.7 million project will kick off on Friday, January 27, 2023 with construction on Mondello Way in north Bossier City to replace a drainage structure and provide a patch, mill and asphalt overlay.
Public transit use in Louisiana trails the national average
(The Center Square) — Public transportation use in Louisiana trails the national average, though its rate remains higher than in many southern states, according to analysis from the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. PAR analyzed federal data to put Louisiana's public transportation use in perspective, illustrating how the...
Carlin Cotton guilty of brother's slaying
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man who killed his brother following an argument was found guilty Thursday in Caddo District Court. The three-man, nine-woman jury in District Judge Chris Victory's court found Carlin Tremell Cotton, 53, guilty as charged of the Aug. 18, 2021 second-degree murder of his brother, Cedric Cemoyne Fuller, 45.
Prayer vigil held in Shreveport neighborhood as gun violence claims victim in mass shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Following a mass shooting this weekend in Shreveport's Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, community members, law enforcement and religious leaders gathered Thursday night for a vigil to pray for peace and solutions to the violence that has been plaguing the area. Eight people and three children were...
Shreveport police continue search for homicide suspect
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are continuing to search for a man wanted in connection with a homicide last fall. An arrest warrant was issued in September for Lee "Leroy" Buckner, 44, for second-degree murder in the September death of Kendrick Dotie, 21, of Texas. Dotie was shot in the chest at the Northside Villa Apartments on North Market Street.
Carthage man charged in early Sunday shooting
One person was hurt and a Carthage man has been charged with attempt to commit murder after an early Sunday shooting in Carthage, Police Chief Blake Smith said. Nathanael Chardonnay was arrested at 7:05 a.m. Sunday and later released from the Panola County Detention Center on $30,000 bond. Carthage police...
