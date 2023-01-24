ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Go-shay? So-sure? Here are the 10 most mispronounced places on the Mississippi Coast.

By Mary Perez
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VJhcK_0kPhWgwd00

The Mississippi Gulf Coast is a special place with many gems, from the picturesque Logtown community in Hancock County to the Biloxi Lighthouse along the beach on Highway 90.

The culture of South Mississippi is rooted in the water and the people, from Indians who lived here before the French settled in the 17th century to the Croatian and Vietnamese immigrants who fish in the Mississippi Sound and help the seafood economy flourish. Historic Black communities fought for equality in the Biloxi Wade-Ins and opened restaurants that highlight true Southern cooking you can’t find anywhere else.

Yes, the Coast is a unique place. But we can also be a bit “extra” with the way we pronounce cities, waterways and streets here.

Here are the top 10 mispronounced places on the Mississippi Coast.

1. Biloxi : Those in South Mississippi cringe when they hear someone call the city Bi-locks-see. It’s Bi-luck-see, kind of like winning big at a casino.

2. Kiln: Anyone who says “Kiln” as it is spelled , rather than “the Kill” as it is spoken locally, is instantly known to be a visitor or newcomer. The pronunciation of Kiln comes from the 15th Century Middle English.

3. Pass Christian: Known as “The Pass” by locals , Pass Christian often is referred to as Pass Chris-chen instead of Pass-chris-tee-ann.

4. Gautier: Even locals pronounce Gautier in different ways. City officials say it’s Go-chay. Others say Go-shay. The GPS says Gau-tee-air and visitors talk about how they enjoyed going to Gator. French teachers say all those pronunciations are wrong.

5. Saucier: The town ends in “ier” just like Gautier, but it’s not pronounced So-chay. It also is called So-sher or So-shah, depending on whom you ask.

6. Beauvoir: French pronunciations trip us up on other names, too. Beauvoir, the last home of Jefferson Davis, is called Bow-vwar and Bow-vwa or even Boo-vwor.

7. DeLisle: You’d think would be De-Lyle, but it’s De-lil. Giving directions to the Kiln-DeLisle Road really could get someone lost.

8. Graveline Road : Those who drive Graveline Road may expect to see tombstones. But it’s pronounced Grav-a-leen in Gautier.

9. Many streets in Diamondhead : Hawaiian is supposed to be one of the easiest languages, because it has only 12 letters in the alphabet. But Moanalua Way, Alii Place and many of the streets in Diamondhead can be head-scratchers.

10. Tchoutacabouffa River: The granddaddy of all South Mississippi words that few know how to say — let alone spell — is the Tchoutacabouffa River . The sign over the river on Interstate 10 no doubt has drivers traveling through the area wondering miles later how that Indian name is pronounced. The T at the start is silent, the A at the end is forgotten and in between most call it the Chew-ta-ka-buff as it rolls off their tongue.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Bonita Lakes cleanup

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Cleanup Program hosted an event at Bonita Lakes to promote a clean environment around South Mississippi. The overall purpose is education that will empower people to make intelligent decisions relating to their vocations, their families and their environment. We talked with program coordinator...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

How to help the homeless in South Mississippi

Family speaks out following fatal Gulfport fire that killed two children. The family of two children who died in a fire at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport are sharing new details on how those who were hospitalized are doing. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Friday, the George County School District...
GULFPORT, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Rain, chance of severe weather today; wintry weather next week?

We’re keeping an eye on two systems over the next couple of days across the Magnolia State. First up, parts of southern Mississippi could have some severe storms and even a tornado or two today. On Tuesday, our friends to the north are being advised of the potential for freezing rain. Right now, the risk ends at the state line, but any change could bring that risk into northern Mississippi. We’ll update on that potential with our next Mississippi Skies post.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Hundreds brave frigid temps for annual Casino Bridge Run

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of runners gathered at Margaritaville Saturday morning for the 8th annual Casino Bridge Run. The 5k and 10k races started at the Margaritaville Resort. The first race was the 10k at 7:30 a.m. “I always start out way too fast and then end up tanking...
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 27-29

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 27-29) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Circus on Ice – Friday – Jackson Community Bike Ride – Friday – Jackson Bravo III Unbeatable Beethoven – Saturday […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
leisuregrouptravel.com

Tap Into Your Spiritual Side in Mississippi

Religious and rock ’n’ roll destinations make beautiful music together in the Magnolia State. Mississippi is a state known nationwide for its piety. A cornerstone of the country’s Gulf Coast, “The Magnolia State” combines religious destinations and charming southern woodland into one: green forests of cypress and oak upstate, coastal bayou on its nubby panhandle where groups can visit centuries old chapels and churches.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ourmshome.com

Widespread Panic will celebrate Memorial Day weekend in Mississippi

Widespread Panic, one of the most popular jam bands in the world, is celebrating Memorial Day in Mississippi. The Athens, Georgia based group, a longtime staple on the touring circuit throughout the South and beyond, will play two nights Saturday, May 27th and Sunday, May 28th at the Brandon Amphitheater just outside of Jackson. Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.com.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 jackpot climbs to $605,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot for Saturday’s drawing climbed to $605,000 after no one won the jackpot during Thursday’s drawing. To win the second-largest Match 5 jackpot to date, a player must match all five numbers, which has not occurred since the December 10, 2022, drawing. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Carpenter honored as a ‘Top CEO’ in Mississippi

Mississippi Business Journal recognized Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Nancy Carpenter as a “Top CEO” at a Thursday breakfast at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson. Honorees were selected for “excelling in their respective fields while impacting their companies and communities,” a press release from CVB...
COLUMBUS, MS
leisuregrouptravel.com

Gastronomic Gas Station Food Spots in Mississippi that are Surprisingly Delicious

The mention of good food and gas stations in the same breath is not a juxtaposition in Mississippi, rather it’s a Southern tradition. In Mississippi, gas station eateries are more than a fuel stop and unhealthy snack grab for travelers. Folks south of the Mason-Dixon line covet refueling station food because they are a deep part of the culinary culture.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi leaders react to Tyre Nichols’ death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Government and organization leaders say they’re disturbed by the violent death of Tyre Nichols. They are calling for stricter law enforcement policies. The brutal beating and death of Nichols has many asking why Memphis police acted with such force. “What were they thinking at that moment? Is there that much rage […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
8K+
Followers
121
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy