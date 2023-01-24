Go-shay? So-sure? Here are the 10 most mispronounced places on the Mississippi Coast.

The Mississippi Gulf Coast is a special place with many gems, from the picturesque Logtown community in Hancock County to the Biloxi Lighthouse along the beach on Highway 90.

The culture of South Mississippi is rooted in the water and the people, from Indians who lived here before the French settled in the 17th century to the Croatian and Vietnamese immigrants who fish in the Mississippi Sound and help the seafood economy flourish. Historic Black communities fought for equality in the Biloxi Wade-Ins and opened restaurants that highlight true Southern cooking you can’t find anywhere else.

Yes, the Coast is a unique place. But we can also be a bit “extra” with the way we pronounce cities, waterways and streets here.

Here are the top 10 mispronounced places on the Mississippi Coast.

1. Biloxi : Those in South Mississippi cringe when they hear someone call the city Bi-locks-see. It’s Bi-luck-see, kind of like winning big at a casino.

2. Kiln: Anyone who says “Kiln” as it is spelled , rather than “the Kill” as it is spoken locally, is instantly known to be a visitor or newcomer. The pronunciation of Kiln comes from the 15th Century Middle English.

3. Pass Christian: Known as “The Pass” by locals , Pass Christian often is referred to as Pass Chris-chen instead of Pass-chris-tee-ann.

4. Gautier: Even locals pronounce Gautier in different ways. City officials say it’s Go-chay. Others say Go-shay. The GPS says Gau-tee-air and visitors talk about how they enjoyed going to Gator. French teachers say all those pronunciations are wrong.

5. Saucier: The town ends in “ier” just like Gautier, but it’s not pronounced So-chay. It also is called So-sher or So-shah, depending on whom you ask.

6. Beauvoir: French pronunciations trip us up on other names, too. Beauvoir, the last home of Jefferson Davis, is called Bow-vwar and Bow-vwa or even Boo-vwor.

7. DeLisle: You’d think would be De-Lyle, but it’s De-lil. Giving directions to the Kiln-DeLisle Road really could get someone lost.

8. Graveline Road : Those who drive Graveline Road may expect to see tombstones. But it’s pronounced Grav-a-leen in Gautier.

9. Many streets in Diamondhead : Hawaiian is supposed to be one of the easiest languages, because it has only 12 letters in the alphabet. But Moanalua Way, Alii Place and many of the streets in Diamondhead can be head-scratchers.

10. Tchoutacabouffa River: The granddaddy of all South Mississippi words that few know how to say — let alone spell — is the Tchoutacabouffa River . The sign over the river on Interstate 10 no doubt has drivers traveling through the area wondering miles later how that Indian name is pronounced. The T at the start is silent, the A at the end is forgotten and in between most call it the Chew-ta-ka-buff as it rolls off their tongue.