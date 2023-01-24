ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

WPG Talk Radio

3 Men Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Saturday Afternoon

The Atlantic City Police Department reports three men, all in their 20s, were shot Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:00, ACPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Ohio Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers arrived and located evidence of gunfire but did not locate a...
Shore News Network

Dead dolphin found on the beach at the Jersey Shore

LONG BEACH ISLAND, NJ – A 6′ 5″ long dolphin was found dead on the beach in Long Beach Township on Monday. The discovery was made in the area of Connecticut Avenue. Officials from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center conducted a necropsy and have released preliminary details. “Externally, the dolphin had rake marks and bruising on its abdomen,” the agency said today. “Necropsy findings indicate the cause of death was pneumonia. Bacteria were present in the lungs, and swabs were taken to investigate further. Tracks of parasites were also found in the brain. The dolphin had bruises on its abdomen, The post Dead dolphin found on the beach at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
brooklynvegan.com

Gorilla Biscuits add Atlantic City show with Paint It Black, GEL & more

Gorilla Biscuits continue to gradually add more 2023 shows, and now they've added one happening in Atlantic City on April 29 at Anchor Rock Club. Like every show they've announced so far, it's got a great support lineup. This one has Paint It Black (who are in the midst of a comeback with a new album on the way), GEL, Good Times, and Off the Tracks. Tickets go on sale Friday (1/27) at noon.
92.7 WOBM

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey.

