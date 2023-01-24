Read full article on original website
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Best Cheesesteak Sub In Atlantic City Area & Philadelphia Eagles
For your Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship Game Sunday planning, we’re reacquainting you with the results of our listeners and readers survey of the best cheesesteak subs in the Atlantic City area. Perhaps this will get you in the mood to have one of these iconic subs that are unique...
9 Atlantic City, NJ-area Restaurants Featured on ‘Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives’
Guy Fieri loves the Atlantic City area. He's been here a number of times for his show, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." He's featured 9 different Atlantic City area restaurants on the show, with some of his visits at the restaurants featured on multiple episodes. In addition to visiting local restaurants,...
3 Men Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Saturday Afternoon
The Atlantic City Police Department reports three men, all in their 20s, were shot Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:00, ACPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Ohio Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers arrived and located evidence of gunfire but did not locate a...
10 Great Non-Casino Restaurants In The Atlantic City Area
The Atlantic City area is blessed to have so many high quality casino and non-casino restaurants. We want to reacquaint you with 10 of the very best non-casino restaurants in the Atlantic City area. With the help of Peter Caporilli, a talented food and beverage expert, we have compiled our...
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
A Dead Whale Has Been Spotted 12 Miles Off Of Brigantine, NJ
A dead whale was spotted last night, Saturday, January 28, 2023, floating approximately 12 miles off of the coast of Brigantine by a survey ship. It is believed, but, not confirmed to be a humpback whale. With the current wind and tides, the estimate is that the latest whale to...
70-year-old Souvenir Store on the Wildwood, NJ, Boardwalk is No More
A souvenir store on the Wildwood Boardwalk, around for generations, has closed its gate for the final time. According to Wildwood365 on Instagram, The Karvounis Family has closed Eleanor's for good after 70 years. 70 years! Think of what Eleanor's Gifts and the Wildwood Boardwalk would have looked like back...
Dead dolphin found on the beach at the Jersey Shore
LONG BEACH ISLAND, NJ – A 6′ 5″ long dolphin was found dead on the beach in Long Beach Township on Monday. The discovery was made in the area of Connecticut Avenue. Officials from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center conducted a necropsy and have released preliminary details. “Externally, the dolphin had rake marks and bruising on its abdomen,” the agency said today. “Necropsy findings indicate the cause of death was pneumonia. Bacteria were present in the lungs, and swabs were taken to investigate further. Tracks of parasites were also found in the brain. The dolphin had bruises on its abdomen, The post Dead dolphin found on the beach at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Criticism Of Philadelphia Flags At Half Staff For DJ Jerry Blavat
I want to rise in support of the late Philadelphia and New Jersey DJ Jerry Blavat. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney made a decision to order all City of Philadelphia flags to be flown at half staff, through Saturday, January 28, 2023. Social media has been both kind and cruel about...
Houlihan’s Cherry Hill, NJ, Location Closes With No Notice
Houlihan's restaurant in Cherry Hill has reportedly closed its doors for good. The restaurant appears to have closed with no notice. According to MarltonPike.com, Houlihan's employees were reportedly given the bad news on Sunday. Soon after, a sign was placed on the front door alerting diners to the sudden development.
This is normal? Several motels for sale right now in NJ’s Wildwoods
WILDWOOD — Is the Doo Wop reputation being threatened in the Wildwoods?. Several motel properties are listed for sale on the island. And each feature at least a hint of the classic architectural design that makes the area such a unique stop along with the Jersey Shore. The Aruba...
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
brooklynvegan.com
Gorilla Biscuits add Atlantic City show with Paint It Black, GEL & more
Gorilla Biscuits continue to gradually add more 2023 shows, and now they've added one happening in Atlantic City on April 29 at Anchor Rock Club. Like every show they've announced so far, it's got a great support lineup. This one has Paint It Black (who are in the midst of a comeback with a new album on the way), GEL, Good Times, and Off the Tracks. Tickets go on sale Friday (1/27) at noon.
Delicious Seafood Soups Available In Atlantic City & Cape May
We have traveled throughout Atlantic and Cape May Counties in search of the best seafood soups. Our list is hard-earned, diverse, and sensational. We found what we believe are the very best versions of:. Crab Bisque. Lobster Bisque. Atlantic Seafood Chowder. Crawfish Chowder. Clam Chowder (both white and red) Seafood...
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
We found It: The Best Braciole In Atlantic City, New Jersey
We went in search of the best braciole in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and (in our opinion), we have found it. It is a unique recipe that is 35 years in the making. We have selected our winner and a first runner-up. There are so many wonderful versions of this...
A Walk Down Memory Lane Of The Original Steel Pier Atlantic City
This is in honor of everyone who remembers and loved the original Steel Pier in Atlantic City, New Jersey. I was just thinking about the World Famous Steel Pier in Atlantic City, owned by the legendary George Hamid Family. Please come with me and let’s take this enjoyable walk down...
Police Save Man’s Life During Atlantic County, NJ, Homeless Count
Members of the Hope One outreach program and police canvassing Atlantic County during the annual count of the homeless saved the life of a homeless man who was overdosing Friday morning. The Hope One workers and local police found a man who was suffering from an overdose and quickly administered...
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town
Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: 2 Women Trash Store, Assault Worker, Get Arrested
Authorities in Atlantic City say two women are facing charges after assaulting two workers at a store, trashing the business, and then stealing chips and cigarettes. The scene unfolded around 2 AM this past Wednesday at a convenience store in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. Officers Latray Butcher and...
