Pitchfork Reviews Ice Spice EP Higher Than Drake, 21 Savage, Future and Other Albums
A recent review of Ice Spice's new EP, Like..? has found her debut project receiving higher ratings than some of the rap game's most popular projects including albums from Drake and 21 Savage, Future and more. On Monday (Jan. 23), Pitchfork published a detailed review of Ice Spice's debut EP,...
Chance The Rapper Asks If Ice Spice Is Dissing Him on New Song, She Responds
Ice Spice's new song "In Ha Mood" is making waves on social media, but Chance The Rapper has some questions about one particular line. On Saturday (Jan. 28), Chance The Rapper jumped on his Instagram Story to ask if Ice Spice was dissing him on her new song, "In Ha Mood." The Chicago rhymer shared Spice's fun video for the song and wondered if the Bronx baddie's lyric, "He a rapper, but don't got a chance," was a diss at him.
N.O.R.E. Says He Heard Rumor That Future Was Upset With Drake for Doing an Album With 21 Savage
Future felt some type of way about Drake doing an album with 21 Savage, according to N.O.R.E. On Thursday (Jan. 26), N.O.R.E. was guest co-host on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club. During the show, he delivered the Rumor Report, where he relayed the streets are saying Hendrix was tight about Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss album.
Family Guy Called Out for Nipsey Hussle Joke in Resurfaced Episode
A Nipsey Hussle joke in a resurfaced episode of Family Guy has some people calling foul. On Tuesday morning (Jan. 24), Twitter user @lowkeykai_ shared a snippet of the Family Guy episode that contained a joke referencing the late rapper. The episode, which originally aired in April of 2021, is titled "Young Parent Trap." In one scene, Chris notifies his father he is going to a concert event called Quachella.
Lil Yachty, Styles P, Popcaan and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As the music industry slowly beings to wake back up, more projects from some of your favorite artists are getting rolled out. This week, a popular young Atlanta rapper makes his genre-bending return, a veteran New York rhymer drops his 15th solo project and a Drake-cosigned dancehall artist releases new riddims and more.
So Sad: Rickey Smiley Shares That His Son Brandon Smiley Has Passed Away
We’re extending prayers to a grieving comedian/host who’s announcing the loss of his son. Rickey Smiley took to Instagram Sunday to share that Brandon Smiley has died. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Smiley (@comedianbrandonsmiley) Smiley did not offer details on Brandon’s death but solicited prayers on behalf of the family. […]
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Former Panic! at the Disco Member Brendon Urie Shot With Airsoft Gun Says He ‘Pretended It Was Funny so I Could Keep My Job’
Following Panic! at the Disco's official breakup announcement Tuesday (Jan. 24), a former band member's Instagram captions are perhaps shedding more light on what went on behind the scenes with lead singer Brendon Urie. Dallon Weekes, Panic!'s former bassist from 2009 to 2017, has apparently edited the captions of some...
Lil Pump Gives Fan Shoes Off His Feet, Kid Immediately Tries to Sell Them for $1,000
Earlier this month, Lil Pump gifted a fan his sneakers right off his feet and the kid immediately tried to sell them for a grand. Last Tuesday (Jan. 24), TikTok user @soleloco posted a video of a fan who received a pair of all-white Air Force 1s (aka "the Uptowns") from Lil Pump at the 2023 Sneaker Con event on Jan. 7 in Ft Lauderdale, Fla.
Ice Spice Says She Was Starstruck When She Met OVO Artist Smiley
Ice Spice is admitting she was starstruck when she went to OVO Fest last year but it wasn't Drake that had the "Munch (Feelin U)" rapper flustered. Instead, it was OVO artist Smiley. On Wednesday (Jan. 25), Elle magazine shared a new Ask Me Anything interview with the buzzing Bronx,...
Kanye West Resurfaces, Confronts Paparazzo for Filming Him and His Reported Wife
Kanye West has resurfaced in a new video confronting a paparazzo who continued to film Ye and his reported wife after the rapper continuously asked him to stop. Kanye West has been keeping a low profile in recent weeks, amid rumors that he got married to Yeezy designer Bianca Censori earlier this month. On Monday (Jan. 23), Ye resurfaced and was captured on video by a paparazzo as Ye and Censori were attempting to get into their car after leaving a tanning salon in West Hollywood, Calif. In the clip, Ye quickly becomes perturbed after realizing he is being filmed.
Doja Cat Wears Fake Facial Hair After Fans Clowned Her for Shaving Her Eyebrows
Following her epic ensemble earlier this week, Doja Cat is continuing to serve looks at Paris Fashion Week. This time, the "Woman" rapper is turning heads with a look that features faux facial hair. On Wednesday (Jan. 25), Doja Cat shared her latest PFW getup on Instagram, which she wore...
Best albums to blast at full volume for couples and singles on Valentine’s Day
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Miley Cyrus and Shakira toss some musical shade at exes Revenge is more than a way to balance the scales so you can get even. As pop stars frequently demonstrate, throwing some shade on your ex is a great way to top the charts and come out […]
North West Appears to Scream ‘Please Leave!’ as Paparazzi Hound Kim Kardashian About Kanye West Battery Incident
North West appeared to defend her mom Kim Kardashian during an encounter with the paparazzi over the weekend. On Saturday (Jan. 28), Page Six shared a video of the mother-daughter duo leaving North's basketball game. While getting into their vehicle, a paparazzo asked Kim an invasive question about her ex-husband Kanye West in front of their 9-year-old daughter.
Kevin Bacon Reveals He Still Wants A Theatrical Sequel For This Classic Horror Film
The actor said he's "just waiting for the call" to star in the beloved film's reboot.
Rick Astley Suing Yung Gravy for Alleged ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ Voice Imitation
Rick Astley is suing Yung Gravy for millions of dollars for allegedly including an imitation of Astley's signature vocal style on the song "Betty (Get Money)," which interpolates "Never Gonna Give You Up." The '80s pop star claims Yung Gravy's team hired musician and producer Popnick to directly imitate Astley's...
Kanye West Grabs Woman’s Phone, Throws It on Street for Recording Him
Kanye West is in big trouble after getting into a verbal altercation with a woman and throwing her phone on the street after she wouldn't stop recording him. According to a TMZ report, published on Friday (Jan. 27), Kanye West is now named a suspect in a battery investigation with deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department in California. This is after Ye got into a shouting match with a woman while on his way to his children's basketball game. The altercation was captured on video.
Katy Perry Made ‘Huge Mistake’ Turning Down Working With Billie Eilish: ‘I Was Like Meh, Boring’
Could you imagine anyone turning down the opportunity to work with Billie Eilish? Katy Perry admitted that she did, and classified it as a "huge mistake." 102.7 KIIS FM posted a TikTok of the "California Girls" singer speaking at up-and-coming artist Cynthia Lovely's album listening party in Los Angeles. The American Idol judge began the story of how she was offered to work with the "No Time to Die" singer before she made it big.
Pastor Claims He Died and Went to Hell Where Demons Played Rihanna Music as Torture
In a viral TikTok, a pastor claims he briefly died and went to Hell, where they tortured the souls of the damned with Rihanna's music. Sounds like a good time to us, to be honest. Pastor Gerald Johnson experienced a heart attack in 2016. Though he thought he had done...
50 Cent Thinks Eminem’s Impact on Hip-Hop Is Bigger Than Jay-Z
50 Cent believes Eminem has had a bigger impact on hip-hop than Jay-Z. Back on Jan. 12, Shaquille O'Neal's new podcast The Big Podcast aired an episode with former NBA player Jamal Crawford. During the talk, the topic of hip-hop came up when Crawford compared the ranking of his top five NBA players to hip-hop artists, with Crawford using Jay-Z and Eminem's impact on the culture as an example.
