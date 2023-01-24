ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chance The Rapper Asks If Ice Spice Is Dissing Him on New Song, She Responds

Ice Spice's new song "In Ha Mood" is making waves on social media, but Chance The Rapper has some questions about one particular line. On Saturday (Jan. 28), Chance The Rapper jumped on his Instagram Story to ask if Ice Spice was dissing him on her new song, "In Ha Mood." The Chicago rhymer shared Spice's fun video for the song and wondered if the Bronx baddie's lyric, "He a rapper, but don't got a chance," was a diss at him.
Family Guy Called Out for Nipsey Hussle Joke in Resurfaced Episode

A Nipsey Hussle joke in a resurfaced episode of Family Guy has some people calling foul. On Tuesday morning (Jan. 24), Twitter user @lowkeykai_ shared a snippet of the Family Guy episode that contained a joke referencing the late rapper. The episode, which originally aired in April of 2021, is titled "Young Parent Trap." In one scene, Chris notifies his father he is going to a concert event called Quachella.
Bossip

So Sad: Rickey Smiley Shares That His Son Brandon Smiley Has Passed Away

We’re extending prayers to a grieving comedian/host who’s announcing the loss of his son. Rickey Smiley took to Instagram Sunday to share that Brandon Smiley has died. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Smiley (@comedianbrandonsmiley) Smiley did not offer details on Brandon’s death but solicited prayers on behalf of the family. […]
Ice Spice Says She Was Starstruck When She Met OVO Artist Smiley

Ice Spice is admitting she was starstruck when she went to OVO Fest last year but it wasn't Drake that had the "Munch (Feelin U)" rapper flustered. Instead, it was OVO artist Smiley. On Wednesday (Jan. 25), Elle magazine shared a new Ask Me Anything interview with the buzzing Bronx,...
Kanye West Resurfaces, Confronts Paparazzo for Filming Him and His Reported Wife

Kanye West has resurfaced in a new video confronting a paparazzo who continued to film Ye and his reported wife after the rapper continuously asked him to stop. Kanye West has been keeping a low profile in recent weeks, amid rumors that he got married to Yeezy designer Bianca Censori earlier this month. On Monday (Jan. 23), Ye resurfaced and was captured on video by a paparazzo as Ye and Censori were attempting to get into their car after leaving a tanning salon in West Hollywood, Calif. In the clip, Ye quickly becomes perturbed after realizing he is being filmed.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
North West Appears to Scream ‘Please Leave!’ as Paparazzi Hound Kim Kardashian About Kanye West Battery Incident

North West appeared to defend her mom Kim Kardashian during an encounter with the paparazzi over the weekend. On Saturday (Jan. 28), Page Six shared a video of the mother-daughter duo leaving North's basketball game. While getting into their vehicle, a paparazzo asked Kim an invasive question about her ex-husband Kanye West in front of their 9-year-old daughter.
Kanye West Grabs Woman’s Phone, Throws It on Street for Recording Him

Kanye West is in big trouble after getting into a verbal altercation with a woman and throwing her phone on the street after she wouldn't stop recording him. According to a TMZ report, published on Friday (Jan. 27), Kanye West is now named a suspect in a battery investigation with deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department in California. This is after Ye got into a shouting match with a woman while on his way to his children's basketball game. The altercation was captured on video.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Katy Perry Made ‘Huge Mistake’ Turning Down Working With Billie Eilish: ‘I Was Like Meh, Boring’

Could you imagine anyone turning down the opportunity to work with Billie Eilish? Katy Perry admitted that she did, and classified it as a "huge mistake." 102.7 KIIS FM posted a TikTok of the "California Girls" singer speaking at up-and-coming artist Cynthia Lovely's album listening party in Los Angeles. The American Idol judge began the story of how she was offered to work with the "No Time to Die" singer before she made it big.
LOS ANGELES, CA
50 Cent Thinks Eminem’s Impact on Hip-Hop Is Bigger Than Jay-Z

50 Cent believes Eminem has had a bigger impact on hip-hop than Jay-Z. Back on Jan. 12, Shaquille O'Neal's new podcast The Big Podcast aired an episode with former NBA player Jamal Crawford. During the talk, the topic of hip-hop came up when Crawford compared the ranking of his top five NBA players to hip-hop artists, with Crawford using Jay-Z and Eminem's impact on the culture as an example.
Amarillo, TX
