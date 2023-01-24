Read full article on original website
Why This BuzzFeed Analyst Remains Bearish After Stock Skyrockets On Meta Platforms, OpenAI Partnerships
After ripping higher by more than 150% on Thursday, the Buzzfeed Inc BZFD rally continued on Friday with the stock up another 85% in afternoon trading. One Wall Street analyst said BuzzFeed's new deal with OpenAI may not be as lucrative as the market seems to believe — and investors should consider cashing out on the stock's big gains.
Theriva Biologics, Research Frontiers And 1 Other Penny Stock Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
The Dow Jones closed higher by 200 points on Thursday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at...
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
Bill Ackman Lauds Hindenburg's Scathing Report On India's Adani As 'Highly Credible' — But Adds This Caveat
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman was all praise for U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research’s report on Indian conglomerate Adani Group, calling it "highly credible" and "extremely well researched." Hindenburg’s report on Wednesday accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens and stated it held short positions in the company...
Fed Must Do 2 Things To Maintain S&P 500 Rally Or 'No Way That Stocks Are Going to Make It': Jeremy Siegel
Going by the S&P 500’s rally thus far in January, it appears that Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel’s prediction that the first half of the year might be a lot better than many people thought could prove accurate. Siegel explained the premise behind his prediction in his appearance on...
EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava
For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
S&P 500 Makes Weekly Gains As Inflation Eases: What's Next For The Market?
S&P 500 profit margins are on track to decline for the sixth consecutive quarter. Investors will get a key economic update Wednesday when the Federal Reserve releases its latest interest rate decision. The strong start to 2023 for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY continued this week as another...
Mastercard Is Long-Term Compounder Trading At Discount To Defensive Sectors, Analysts Say Post Q4 Beat
Raymond James analyst John Davis maintained Mastercard Inc MA with an Outperform and raised the price target from $406 to $450. The analyst highlighted double-digit+ revenue growth with mid-teens+ EPS growth at a discount to historical multiples (defensive sectors trading at a premium), with estimates biased higher. Moreover, the analyst...
3 Trillion Shiba Inu Transferred To Mysterious Wallet After Kusama Confirms Massive Burn Ahead Of Shibarium Launch
Over 3 trillion of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD worth $34.2 million was moved to an unknown wallet late on Thursday. What Happened: This comes just hours later SHIB developer Shytoshi Kusama confirmed in a discord channel that one goal of Shibairum is to burn trillions of SHIB. Shibarium is a layer-...
Polygon Whale Gains Eye-Popping 6,090% In 3 Years As Token Soars Ahead Of zkEVM Upgrade
A pseudonymous Twitter account has revealed that a single-wallet address has seen significant gains with Polygon MATIC/USD. What Happened: A Polygon whale earned 6,090% gains over a 3-year period with its MATIC holdings. According to on-chain data, the whale received 4 million MATIC tokens from crypto exchange Binance for around $84,000 or just over 2 cents per token. Just two days ago, the wallet sold its MATIC holdings for a whopping $5.2 million worth of stablecoins.
Edward Snowden Says A Gallon Of Milk Will Cost $2.6 Trillion
Edward Snowden quipped Wednesday (July 13) that “we’re all going to be billionaires,” while commenting on record inflation numbers made public the same day. The former intelligence consultant said in a tweet that while people would turn into billionaires, a gallon of milk would cost $2.6 trillion as a result of steep price increases.
Chinese ChatGPT In Works? Google Rival From Asia Reportedly Eyes Launch In March
Baidu Inc. BIDU, the company behind China’s largest search engine, plans to launch an AI-powered service similar to OpenAI’s chatGPT, reported Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the matter. Baidu, also known as China’s Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL Google is expected to integrate a chatGPT-style application to its...
Why Fisker, Nio And Nikola Stock Are Skyrocketing Alongside Lucid And Tesla
Fisker Inc FSR, Nio Inc - ADR NIO and Nikola Corp NKLA are all seeing marked strength during Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla this week.
Meta Dumped, Nvidia Boosted — Here's How Baillie Gifford Adjusted Its Tesla Holdings Amid EV Stock's 53.6% Plunge In Q4
Independently-run global asset manager Baillie Gifford trimmed its Tesla Inc. TSLA stake in the fourth quarter amid the pullback in the stock, according to a recent 13-F filing by the company. What Happened: U.K.-headquartered Baillie Gifford held 26.81 million shares of Tesla at the end of the fourth quarter, down...
'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry On How Current Market Differs From Dot-Com Bubble Burst: 'Only Way Out Is By Trampling Each Other'
Legendary investor Michael Burry, who famously bet against the housing market in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, is known to be skeptical about passive investing. In early October, “The Big Short” investor said passive investing has steadily inflated over the last decade and the only way to get out of the "overcrowded theatre" is "by trampling each other."
Canadian Cannabis Companies Being Told To 'Voluntarily Undertake Actions' Here's What's Happening
Health Canada recently required several cannabis companies to stop selling certain products on the grounds that they were incorrectly labeled as extracts rather than edibles. And now, reports MJBizDaily, Health Canada is looking into cannabis companies that allegedly misclassify products that exceed the 10-milligram THC limit. Shane Morris, who worked...
People Science Raises $5.3M For Evolution Of Therapeutic Alternatives: Psychedelics & Cannabis
Private biopharma company People Science raised $5.3 million in its second seed round, which was led by Acre Venture Partners and followed by Bluestein Ventures, THIA Ventures and FORM Life Ventures. The company, which now has a total $8.5 million of seed funding, will use the latest capital to support...
MarineMax Poised To Gain Share In Marine Market, Analyst Says
Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of MarineMax Inc HZO, reflecting the belief that the company should continue to gain market share in a generally healthy (albeit slowing) U.S. marine industry. Meanwhile, the analyst lowered the price target from $55 to $40 by applying...
Why Amazon Stock Is Arguably The Holy Grail, Although Cloud Buyers Are Becoming 'More Surgical'
Although Evercore ISI Group lowered its price target on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares last month, the analyst firm still expected the stock to nearly double over the next year. Here's why Evercore was telling clients with longer-term investing horizons to buy Amazon with both hands, calling it a "buffet buy."
Cryptocurrency Internet Computer Up More Than 4% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Internet Computer's ICP/USD price rose 4.59% to $6.11. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 17.0% gain, moving from $5.27 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $700.65. The chart below...
