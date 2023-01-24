ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava

For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
Polygon Whale Gains Eye-Popping 6,090% In 3 Years As Token Soars Ahead Of zkEVM Upgrade

A pseudonymous Twitter account has revealed that a single-wallet address has seen significant gains with Polygon MATIC/USD. What Happened: A Polygon whale earned 6,090% gains over a 3-year period with its MATIC holdings. According to on-chain data, the whale received 4 million MATIC tokens from crypto exchange Binance for around $84,000 or just over 2 cents per token. Just two days ago, the wallet sold its MATIC holdings for a whopping $5.2 million worth of stablecoins.
Edward Snowden Says A Gallon Of Milk Will Cost $2.6 Trillion

Edward Snowden quipped Wednesday (July 13) that “we’re all going to be billionaires,” while commenting on record inflation numbers made public the same day. The former intelligence consultant said in a tweet that while people would turn into billionaires, a gallon of milk would cost $2.6 trillion as a result of steep price increases.
Why Fisker, Nio And Nikola Stock Are Skyrocketing Alongside Lucid And Tesla

Fisker Inc FSR, Nio Inc - ADR NIO and Nikola Corp NKLA are all seeing marked strength during Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla this week.
'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry On How Current Market Differs From Dot-Com Bubble Burst: 'Only Way Out Is By Trampling Each Other'

Legendary investor Michael Burry, who famously bet against the housing market in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, is known to be skeptical about passive investing. In early October, “The Big Short” investor said passive investing has steadily inflated over the last decade and the only way to get out of the "overcrowded theatre" is "by trampling each other."
MarineMax Poised To Gain Share In Marine Market, Analyst Says

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of MarineMax Inc HZO, reflecting the belief that the company should continue to gain market share in a generally healthy (albeit slowing) U.S. marine industry. Meanwhile, the analyst lowered the price target from $55 to $40 by applying...
Cryptocurrency Internet Computer Up More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Internet Computer's ICP/USD price rose 4.59% to $6.11. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 17.0% gain, moving from $5.27 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $700.65. The chart below...
