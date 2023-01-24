ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
lavacacountytoday.com

Yoakum girls basketball: Lady Dogs romp over Rice 62-22

The Yoakum Lady Bulldogs used a total-team effort for their third straight district win. Jayana Phillips netted 17 points and Olivia Fojt added 10 points as Yoakum downed the Rice Lady Raiders 62-22 Jan. 17 at Bulldog Gymnasium. “We played as a team. We had good energy from start to finish,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Ashton Phillips said. “Everyone tried to make their teammates better.” “The…
YOAKUM, TX
pointermedia.org

MP Girls Basketball Wins in Darlington

The Pointers traveled to Darlington last night to take on the Redbirds. The JV fell to the Redbirds in overtime with a score of 48-43. The Pointers were led by Reagan Galle who had 14 points, followed by Jadyn Schultz who had 12. Varsity took the court and started off...
DARLINGTON, WI
The Rogersville Review

PHOTO GALLERY: Newport Grammar wins OT battle to claim Area 3-A girls' crown

The championship game of the girls’ TMSAA Area 3-A Tournament came down to a battle of Lady Warriors Wednesday night at Cherokee High School. When the dust had settled, top-seeded Newport Grammar School took home the title with a 44-41 overtime win over Rogersville City School. The RCS Lady Warriors worked the ball inside to Chloe Pearson early in the game. She put in five points, and RCS led 11-7 at the end of the quarter. In the second quarter, Kenady Deal scored all five...
NEWPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy