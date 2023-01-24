Read full article on original website
Related
Aransas Pass' Garry Smith steps down as head girls basketball coach
Aransas Pass ISD Superintendent Cara Cooke confirmed on Wednesday that head girls basketball coach Garry Smith has stepped down. When reached by phone, Cooke declined to give the reason for Smith's resignation or to confirm if he was still employed within the district. Smith also declined to comment on his...
Trentonian
Zack Davis, Peddie boys basketball outlast Pennington in local prep clash
PENNINGTON — The goal for The Peddie School’s boys basketball team throughout the season is to playing a challenging schedule and tight games in order to be as prepared as possible for the Mid-Atlantic Prep League Tournament and the Prep A Tournament. Winning games such as Wednesday’s thriller...
lavacacountytoday.com
Yoakum girls basketball: Lady Dogs romp over Rice 62-22
The Yoakum Lady Bulldogs used a total-team effort for their third straight district win. Jayana Phillips netted 17 points and Olivia Fojt added 10 points as Yoakum downed the Rice Lady Raiders 62-22 Jan. 17 at Bulldog Gymnasium. “We played as a team. We had good energy from start to finish,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Ashton Phillips said. “Everyone tried to make their teammates better.” “The…
pointermedia.org
MP Girls Basketball Wins in Darlington
The Pointers traveled to Darlington last night to take on the Redbirds. The JV fell to the Redbirds in overtime with a score of 48-43. The Pointers were led by Reagan Galle who had 14 points, followed by Jadyn Schultz who had 12. Varsity took the court and started off...
riverregionsports.com
MIDWEEK PREPS: Catholic girls clinch Area title; Evangel boys take Area title
Catholic jumped out to a 30-5 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 37-point win over Booker T. Washington on Tuesday in the Catholic gym to clinch the 4A Area 4 regular season championship and earn the host site in the upcoming area tournament. Andy Aiken hit four...
Rylie Bell, Linda Brown post double-doubles as CSY girls hoops bests Dayspring Christian
The Christian School of York girls basketball team received double-double performances from Rylie Bell and Linda Brown en route to a 50-27 victory over Dayspring Christian Tuesday. Bell scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Linda Brown scored 12 points and added 12 rebounds. Cally Carpenter scored a career high...
PHOTO GALLERY: Newport Grammar wins OT battle to claim Area 3-A girls' crown
The championship game of the girls’ TMSAA Area 3-A Tournament came down to a battle of Lady Warriors Wednesday night at Cherokee High School. When the dust had settled, top-seeded Newport Grammar School took home the title with a 44-41 overtime win over Rogersville City School. The RCS Lady Warriors worked the ball inside to Chloe Pearson early in the game. She put in five points, and RCS led 11-7 at the end of the quarter. In the second quarter, Kenady Deal scored all five...
Comments / 0