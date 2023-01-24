ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Embrace the Stock Breakout for Colossal Gains in 2023

You may not believe it. But the stock market is in full-on “breakout mode” right now. Yesterday, stocks soared after the December PCE report confirmed that inflation continued to collapse in December. The PCE inflation rate dropped by 50 basis points to 5%, marking the second consecutive month of 50 basis points of disinflation.
Oil climbs after drone attack in Iran, China's pledge to promote consumption

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed in early Asia trade on Monday, supported by tensions in the Middle East following a drone attack in Iran and as Beijing pledged over the weekend to promote a consumption recovery which would support fuel demand. Brent crude futures rose 54 cents, or 0.6%,...

