Related
Camden County Sheriff becomes first Black president of N.J. sheriffs’ association
Camden County Sheriff Gilbert “Whip” Wilson was amazed when he was informed that he would be the first African American president of the Sheriffs’ Association of New Jersey. Then he thought about the history of sheriffs in the Garden State and the number of Black sheriffs there are.
Latino groups in Delaware protest pilot program they say would limit their ability to get state contracts
With signs up in the air, Latino groups protested inside and outside Legislative Hall in Dover this week to protest against the Community Workforce Agreement Act. The state Senate this week approved a pilot program that’s designed to improve diversity and inclusion on projects funded by the state. A similar effort last spring failed to get off the ground.
Tobacco control in the Delaware Valley improves slightly, but funding falls short
Fewer people today smoke traditional tobacco cigarettes compared to a decade or two ago, and that number continues to decline. But smoking tobacco is still the leading cause of preventable deaths in the United States, and electronic cigarettes keep nicotine addictions alive. A new report shows that states are making...
Gov. Murphy pushes to make N.J. state universities more transparent about their finances
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is throwing his support behind legislation designed to make the state’s public colleges and universities more fiscally accountable. The package of bills requires the schools to submit a yearly fiscal monitoring report to the Secretary of Higher Education and undergo a sweeping financial audit every three years.
Gov. Carney outlines $7.2 billion spending plan in Delaware
Delaware’s government would spend $7.2 billion next fiscal year — prioritizing raises for teachers and other education initiatives, adding affordable housing, creating jobs and improving roads, and investing in clean water and other environmental programs — under a budget Gov. John Carney proposed Thursday. Carney, entering his...
Proposal to raise mandatory retirement age for N.J. judges panned by bar association
To ease a historic shortage of judges in New Jersey, a New Jersey state senator is proposing to raise the mandatory retirement age from 70 to 75. State Sen. Shirley Turner proposed the bill in December. She said “life expectancy has changed so much” since 1947, when the state constitution was written.
Refusal to release inaugural donors exposes gap in Pa. law
The refusal thus far of Gov. Josh Shapiro to disclose who paid for his glitzy inaugural bash has exposed the gap in state law that lets governors in Pennsylvania escape the kind of transparency that is sometimes required elsewhere. Presidential inaugural committees are required by federal law to disclose donors...
Hopes of bipartisan cooperation give way to complete deadlock in the Pa. House
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. The Pennsylvania House officially adjourned Tuesday until late February, almost certainly ending any chance of voters seeing constitutional amendments on their May ballot. The move by Speaker Mark Rozzi ends a chaotic three weeks that began with the Berks County Democrat’s ascension to...
After going up in smoke in 2022, a renewed effort to legalize marijuana in Delaware
Last year’s roller-coaster ride that ultimately saw Delaware once again fail to legalize and regulate recreational marijuana led some advocates to predict the quest was dead until at least 2025. That’s when Gov. John Carney, the staunchest foe and biggest impediment, leaves office. But with more progressives winning...
Classified documents found at Mike Pence’s home, lawyer says
Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence ‘s Indiana residence last week, his lawyer says, the latest in a string of recoveries of papers meant to be treated with utmost sensitivity from the homes of current and former top U.S. officials. “A small number...
