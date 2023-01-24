ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheat Ridge, CO

1,000 fentanyl pills, pound of meth found during traffic stop

By Colleen Flynn
 5 days ago

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Police discovered more than they expected after stopping a car for expired tags Monday night.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said a routine traffic stop led to the confiscation of a pound of methamphetamine, 1,000 fentanyl pills and a stolen handgun.

Two officers noticed a vehicle with expired tags from April 2022 and pulled the car over around Interstate 70 and Kipling Street. The 42-year-old driver had a suspended license and a container with meth crystals in plain view, the department said on its Facebook page .

Man arrested after woman found dead in DougCo home

The officers had probable cause to search the vehicle, the department said, and that’s when they found the fentanyl pills and handgun that was reported stolen out of Loveland in 2020.

Police said the driver has a lengthy criminal record and in addition to the stolen gun, had four knives on him. He is now facing two special offender charges for the weapons, and two charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute for the drugs.

Comments / 8

Karen Clark
4d ago

And they didn’t release his name to protect the innocent? You have a fender bender and they got your name age home town and shoe size….but if you’re running guns and drugs we don’t want to tarnish your reputation or what?

Reply
3
 

