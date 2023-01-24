ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

Michigan State vs. #1 Purdue prediction, pick & preview: Sunday, 1/29

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Purdue Boilermakers are looking like the best team in the country at the moment, as they enter this game with a 20-1...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
MLive.com

Juwan Howard cites injuries for Michigan basketball’s uneven play

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan hasn’t found much consistency this season and, as a result, is in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. The Wolverines lost to Purdue on Thursday night, 75-70, the latest example of not being quite good enough against strong competition.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Malik Hall’s surprise early return from injury gives lift to Michigan State

EAST LANSING – Barely a week ago, Malik Hall thought his season might be over. Michigan State’s senior forward had reinjured his left foot on Jan. 13 against Illinois and the initial prognosis was grim. Hall and Spartans coaches were prepared for him to spend the rest of the season sitting on the bench and for Michigan State to struggle to replace everything the do-it-all veteran does for the Spartans.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Outlook for Michigan State football’s latest transfer additions

On a snowy day in January 2021, Kenneth Walker III stepped onto Michigan State’s campus for the first time. The little-known running back transfer from Wake Forest went on to put together one of the greatest individual seasons in program history that fall and he’s now one of three finalists for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Northwest recognizes Ryan Carroll for 200th win

JACKSON -- Northwest recognized girls basketball coach Ryan Carroll for picking up career win No. 200 this week. The 200th victory came Tuesday, a 63-21 win at Eaton Rapids. Friday’s game against Interstate 8 rival Western was the Mounties first home game since his 200th win.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Northwest boys hold off multiple Western runs

JACKSON – The Northwest boys basketball team never trailed Western in the second half of their Interstate 8 matchup on Friday, but never held too comfortable a lead either. Leading by as many as eight in the third quarter, the Mounties saw that diminish to two, then leading by seven early in the fourth saw that lead drop to three before free throws down the stretch helped them hang onto a 57-48 win.
JACKSON, MI

