JACKSON – The Northwest boys basketball team never trailed Western in the second half of their Interstate 8 matchup on Friday, but never held too comfortable a lead either. Leading by as many as eight in the third quarter, the Mounties saw that diminish to two, then leading by seven early in the fourth saw that lead drop to three before free throws down the stretch helped them hang onto a 57-48 win.

JACKSON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO