Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
MLive.com
Tom Izzo takes blame as Purdue’s Zach Edey drops 38 on Michigan State
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Zach Edey’s split lower lip formed a smile as he settled into the Mackey Arena media room to talk about yet another career game against Michigan State. Michigan State had tried to play physically again Edey, to push him out of position and send...
MLive.com
Overheard in the locker room: A split lip and a key 7-point swing in Michigan State’s loss to Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Disappointed Michigan State players trying to sort out how they came up short has been an all-too-familiar occurrence in the Mackey Arena visitors locker room in recent years. The Spartans lost their sixth straight game to No. 1 Purdue in the building on Sunday and...
MLive.com
Michigan State vs. #1 Purdue prediction, pick & preview: Sunday, 1/29
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Purdue Boilermakers are looking like the best team in the country at the moment, as they enter this game with a 20-1...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball stinging after another close loss: ‘We know we’re a good team’
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan, trailing Purdue by seven points midway through the second half, needed a stop. The defense was sound throughout the possession, with Kobe Bufkin poking the ball out of bounds at one point before contesting a 3 at the end of the shot clock. It missed, but Purdue’s Zach Edey beat Hunter Dickinson to the rebound.
MLive.com
Juwan Howard cites injuries for Michigan basketball’s uneven play
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan hasn’t found much consistency this season and, as a result, is in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. The Wolverines lost to Purdue on Thursday night, 75-70, the latest example of not being quite good enough against strong competition.
MLive.com
Malik Hall’s surprise early return from injury gives lift to Michigan State
EAST LANSING – Barely a week ago, Malik Hall thought his season might be over. Michigan State’s senior forward had reinjured his left foot on Jan. 13 against Illinois and the initial prognosis was grim. Hall and Spartans coaches were prepared for him to spend the rest of the season sitting on the bench and for Michigan State to struggle to replace everything the do-it-all veteran does for the Spartans.
MLive.com
Outlook for Michigan State football’s latest transfer additions
On a snowy day in January 2021, Kenneth Walker III stepped onto Michigan State’s campus for the first time. The little-known running back transfer from Wake Forest went on to put together one of the greatest individual seasons in program history that fall and he’s now one of three finalists for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
MLive.com
Michigan State gymnastics moves up national rankings after first win vs. Michigan since 2007
Michigan State’s gymnastics team scored its first win against Michigan since 2007 and that resulted in a bump in the national rankings. The Spartans defeated the No. 3 Wolverines 197.200-196.975 on Sunday at a sold-out Jenison Field House and that moved them up two spots to No. 12 this week.
MLive.com
Four Michigan State football players charged with assault entering diversionary program
ANN ARBOR – Four Michigan State football players charged with misdemeanor assault for their roles in a postgame tunnel incident at Michigan are in line to have the charges dropped. Defensive ends Itayvion “Tank” Brown and Brandon Wright and defensive backs Angelo Grose and Justin White entered into a...
MLive.com
Northwest recognizes Ryan Carroll for 200th win
JACKSON -- Northwest recognized girls basketball coach Ryan Carroll for picking up career win No. 200 this week. The 200th victory came Tuesday, a 63-21 win at Eaton Rapids. Friday’s game against Interstate 8 rival Western was the Mounties first home game since his 200th win.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball highlights: Balanced scoring keeps Huron boys undefeated
ANN ARBOR – It took a total-team effort for Ann Arbor Huron to hold off upset-minded Ypsilanti Lincoln on Friday. The River Rats used a balanced scoring attack to fend off Lincoln, claiming a 54-46 win to remain undefeated on the season.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Late 3-pointer lifts Leslie
Jared Peck hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in the game and Leslie beat Bath 39-37 on Friday. Peck finished with 13 points. Bronson Clayton added eight.
MLive.com
Well-traveled Renaissance runs past East Grand Rapids in girls hoops top-10 showdown
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Detroit Renaissance girls basketball team wasn’t about to let a few inches of snow or sub-freezing temperatures keep them from playing Saturday’s showdown at East Grand Rapids. And from the opening tip, the top-ranked and undefeated Phoenix looked comfortable playing 150...
MLive.com
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Friday, January 27
JACKSON -- Here are scores of games involving Jackson-area teams for Friday, January 27. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Saginaw girls roundup: Dow bounces back in time to fend off Heritage
SAGINAW, MI – A look at the high school girls sports scene in the Saginaw area for Jan. 27, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing hbernreu@mlive.com. GIRLS BKB: MIDLAND DOW 47, SAGINAW HERITAGE 39.
MLive.com
Saginaw boys roundup: Reigning champ slows Bridgeport’s roll to the throne
SAGINAW, MI – A look at the high school boys sports scene in the Saginaw area for Jan. 27, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing hbernreu@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: FREELAND 51, BRIDGEPORT 41.
MLive.com
Northwest’s Duncan Moffitt voted Athlete of the Week in Jackson area
JACKSON -- Northwest basketball player Duncan Moffitt has been selected as the Athlete of the Week in the Jackson area for the week of January 16-21. Moffitt had 30 points January 17 in a loss to Marshall, then came back January 20 in a win over Pennfield with 15 points.
MLive.com
Defense sparks Grand Blanc’s late comeback in boys hoops win over Rockford
GRAND RAPIDS - R.J. Taylor doesn’t have to score to have an impact on his team. The Grand Blanc senior struggled offensively, but his steal with 1:02 left in the game led to the game-winning bucket as the Bobcats rallied to beat Rockford 53-50 on Saturday night in the 2K23 Showcase at Aquinas College.
MLive.com
Northwest boys hold off multiple Western runs
JACKSON – The Northwest boys basketball team never trailed Western in the second half of their Interstate 8 matchup on Friday, but never held too comfortable a lead either. Leading by as many as eight in the third quarter, the Mounties saw that diminish to two, then leading by seven early in the fourth saw that lead drop to three before free throws down the stretch helped them hang onto a 57-48 win.
MLive.com
Gabriel Richard girls basketball gets payback and gives Farmington Hills Mercy its first loss
FARMINGTON HILLS -- Charlotte Miller had been waiting a long time for the locker room celebration she experienced on Friday night. After all, Miller and her teammates on the Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard girls basketball team had never known what it felt like to beat Farmington Hills Mercy.
