Read full article on original website
Related
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Eagles fans party in the streets, destroy bus stop after team clinches Super Bowl berth
The way Eagles fans poured into the streets of Philadelphia after their NFC Championship win — you would’ve thought they already won the Super Bowl. Fans went into a frenzy when realizing the Eagles were headed back to the Super Bowl after demolishing the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Sunday. Footage all over social media shows fans climbing street poles, standing on top of crosswalk lights, and even standing on bus stop shelters in the popular Broad Street area of downtown Philly. More footage of the madness shows fans collectively standing on top of a bus shelter — only for it to...
Bleacher Report
Patrick Mahomes Delivers Season-Defining Performance in Defeat of Joe Burrow, Bengals
In just five seasons as a starter, Patrick Mahomes has already done just about everything a quarterback can do. He has thrown for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season. He has been named the NFL's Most Valuable Player. And he has played in two Super Bowls, winning one.
Bleacher Report
Re-Drafting the 2022 NFL Draft Ahead of NFC, AFC Championship Games
One of the great traditions of fandom is second-guessing how decisions can alter the future. In the NFL, the draft is a great source of hindsight. If we sent many of this season's rookies to other franchises, how different would the postseason look?. The selections, naturally, are a personal list...
Bleacher Report
WKU QB Austin Reed Was Offered Money Equivalent to NFL Draft Pick by Power 5 Schools
After leading the NCAA in passing yards last season, Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed said he received significant financial offers from Power Five schools in the transfer portal. "When the money that was available was put on the table, it was really hard," Reed told Chris Vannini of The Athletic....
Bleacher Report
Best and Worst NFL Landing Spots for Potential QBs Changing Teams in 2023
The NFL may be about to experience an offseason unlike anything it has ever seen. It's a quarterback-driven league, and the amount of change that may occur behind center over the next few months could leave everyone's heads spinning. The greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, is set to...
Bleacher Report
Top NFL Extension Candidates to Create Cap Space Ahead of 2023 Free Agency
The 2023 edition of NFL free agency is shaping up to be a great one. The running-back pool alone could see four Pro Bowlers in the market, star quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady are scheduled to be available, and there should be no shortage of high-end defensive talent.
Bleacher Report
49ers' Season Brutally Flames out with Multiple Questions and Options at QB Looming
The San Francisco 49ers' 2022 season came to an end in a demoralizing 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Left tackle Trent Williams' involvement in a late-game brawl summed up the 49ers' frustrations in a contest that they played with their third- and fourth-string quarterbacks who suffered injuries, committed 11 penalties and turned the ball over three times. Now, San Francisco has to untangle a multilayered quarterback issue going into the offseason.
Bleacher Report
Report: Tom Brady Won't Be Pursued by Dolphins, Committed to Tua Tagovailoa in 2023
The Miami Dolphins won't pursue Tom Brady in free agency and remain committed to Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross had violated the league's tampering rules when making impermissible contact with Brady when he was with the New England Patriots in 2019-20 and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.
Bleacher Report
Super Bowl 2023: Initial Odds, Final-Score Prediction Chiefs vs. Eagles
After Joseph Ossai's late hit on Patrick Mahomes resulted in a 15-yard penalty, Harrison Butker stepped up and booted the game-winning field goal to give the Kansas City Chiefs a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. That means the Chiefs are going to their third...
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert NFC, AFC Championship 2023 NFL Picks
Three of the four teams that advanced to the NFL's conference championship round last year made it back in 2023. Once again, the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers stand one step away from a Super Bowl appearance. But we shouldn't treat the Philadelphia Eagles like strangers to the title scene. They hoisted a Lombardi Trophy just five years ago.
Bleacher Report
C.J. Stroud's Ohio State Pro Day Set for March 22 Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
Among the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL draft, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud will be the first one to work out in front of scouts. ESPN's Field Yates noted Ohio State has scheduled its pro day for March 22. Yates added that Alabama's pro day will take place March 23,...
Bleacher Report
Report: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Still in Concussion Protocol, Will Skip Pro Bowl
Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and will miss the league's inaugural Pro Bowl Games, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. "According to the source, Tagovailoa's time in the protocol has been deliberate as he meets with multiple doctors and specialists," Louis-Jacques reported. "There have not been any setbacks as the Dolphins prioritize his long-term health."
Bleacher Report
Report: Mike LaFleur Joins Sean McVay's Rams Coaching Staff as OC After Jets Stint
Two weeks after parting ways with the New York Jets, Mike LaFleur is joining Sean McVay's coaching staff with the Los Angeles Rams. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, LaFleur will be named the Rams offensive coordinator. LaFleur wasn't exactly made the scapegoat for the Jets offensive shortcomings this season. Head...
Bleacher Report
Bills' Damar Hamlin Posts Video Thanking Fans, Trainers, Doctors After Cardiac Arrest
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Saturday posted a video thanking fans, trainers and doctors for their support and life-saving actions after he went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of a Jan. 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. "While I'm so thankful to everybody, I know that it...
Bleacher Report
49ers Rumors: Injured Jimmy Garoppolo May Back Up Brock Purdy If SF Makes Super Bowl
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly will not be available for Sunday's NFC Championship Game, but there remains a possibility he could be active for the Super Bowl. "Garoppolo won't be active today, but sources say based on scans of his ankle this week, he's finally at a point...
Bleacher Report
Report: Jim Harbaugh Met with Broncos Owner Greg Penner, No Contract Materialized
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh met with Denver Broncos owner Greg Penner last week to discuss the team's vacant head coaching position, but a deal never materialized, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. "Although Harbaugh two weeks ago announced he was staying at Michigan, Penner did his due diligence and...
Bleacher Report
Report: 49ers' Brock Purdy Believed to Have UCL Injury; Will Undergo MRI on Elbow
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is believed to have suffered a UCL injury during Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game and will undergo an MRI on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 49ers believe QB Brock Purdy injured his ulnar collateral ligament during...
Bleacher Report
49ers' Christian McCaffrey Says He Took Trade from Panthers 'Personally'
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey told ESPN's Nick Wagoner he took the Carolina Panthers' trade of him last October "personally," adding that the move put "another chip on his shoulder." "Obviously, I took it personally," McCaffrey said. "When you get traded, it's one team saying we don't value...
Comments / 0