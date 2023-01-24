ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Eagles fans party in the streets, destroy bus stop after team clinches Super Bowl berth

The way Eagles fans poured into the streets of Philadelphia after their NFC Championship win — you would’ve thought they already won the Super Bowl. Fans went into a frenzy when realizing the Eagles were headed back to the Super Bowl after demolishing the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Sunday. Footage all over social media shows fans climbing street poles, standing on top of crosswalk lights, and even standing on bus stop shelters in the popular Broad Street area of downtown Philly. More footage of the madness shows fans collectively standing on top of a bus shelter — only for it to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Re-Drafting the 2022 NFL Draft Ahead of NFC, AFC Championship Games

One of the great traditions of fandom is second-guessing how decisions can alter the future. In the NFL, the draft is a great source of hindsight. If we sent many of this season's rookies to other franchises, how different would the postseason look?. The selections, naturally, are a personal list...
TENNESSEE STATE
Bleacher Report

Best and Worst NFL Landing Spots for Potential QBs Changing Teams in 2023

The NFL may be about to experience an offseason unlike anything it has ever seen. It's a quarterback-driven league, and the amount of change that may occur behind center over the next few months could leave everyone's heads spinning. The greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, is set to...
Bleacher Report

Top NFL Extension Candidates to Create Cap Space Ahead of 2023 Free Agency

The 2023 edition of NFL free agency is shaping up to be a great one. The running-back pool alone could see four Pro Bowlers in the market, star quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady are scheduled to be available, and there should be no shortage of high-end defensive talent.
Bleacher Report

49ers' Season Brutally Flames out with Multiple Questions and Options at QB Looming

The San Francisco 49ers' 2022 season came to an end in a demoralizing 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Left tackle Trent Williams' involvement in a late-game brawl summed up the 49ers' frustrations in a contest that they played with their third- and fourth-string quarterbacks who suffered injuries, committed 11 penalties and turned the ball over three times. Now, San Francisco has to untangle a multilayered quarterback issue going into the offseason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Report: Tom Brady Won't Be Pursued by Dolphins, Committed to Tua Tagovailoa in 2023

The Miami Dolphins won't pursue Tom Brady in free agency and remain committed to Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross had violated the league's tampering rules when making impermissible contact with Brady when he was with the New England Patriots in 2019-20 and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert NFC, AFC Championship 2023 NFL Picks

Three of the four teams that advanced to the NFL's conference championship round last year made it back in 2023. Once again, the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers stand one step away from a Super Bowl appearance. But we shouldn't treat the Philadelphia Eagles like strangers to the title scene. They hoisted a Lombardi Trophy just five years ago.
Bleacher Report

Report: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Still in Concussion Protocol, Will Skip Pro Bowl

Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and will miss the league's inaugural Pro Bowl Games, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. "According to the source, Tagovailoa's time in the protocol has been deliberate as he meets with multiple doctors and specialists," Louis-Jacques reported. "There have not been any setbacks as the Dolphins prioritize his long-term health."
Bleacher Report

Bills' Damar Hamlin Posts Video Thanking Fans, Trainers, Doctors After Cardiac Arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Saturday posted a video thanking fans, trainers and doctors for their support and life-saving actions after he went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of a Jan. 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. "While I'm so thankful to everybody, I know that it...
Bleacher Report

49ers' Christian McCaffrey Says He Took Trade from Panthers 'Personally'

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey told ESPN's Nick Wagoner he took the Carolina Panthers' trade of him last October "personally," adding that the move put "another chip on his shoulder." "Obviously, I took it personally," McCaffrey said. "When you get traded, it's one team saying we don't value...
CHARLOTTE, NC

