Aransas Pass' Garry Smith steps down as head girls basketball coach
Aransas Pass ISD Superintendent Cara Cooke confirmed on Wednesday that head girls basketball coach Garry Smith has stepped down. When reached by phone, Cooke declined to give the reason for Smith's resignation or to confirm if he was still employed within the district. Smith also declined to comment on his...
Girls Basketball Roundup: Summers, Nicholas and James Monroe earn wins
Shady Spring – The third quarter proved to be the difference Tuesday as Shady Spring fell 54-48 to visiting Nicholas County. The Tigers were outscored 20-11 in the third frame, yielding their three-point halftime advantage. Austyn Barnes led Shady with 17 points while sister Kylee Barnes scored 13. Kendra...
Championship games set in 100th Lawrence County Tournament
IMBODEN, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the oldest high school basketball tournaments around will have a centennial celebration. The 100th Lawrence County Tournament tipped off Saturday at Sloan-Hendrix. The Greyhounds, Hoxie, Walnut Ridge, and Hillcrest are in the field. Boys and girls champions will be crowned in 5th grade, 6th grade, 7th grade, junior high, & senior high. Championship games are scheduled for January 27th and January 28th.
