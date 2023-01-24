ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Championship games set in 100th Lawrence County Tournament

IMBODEN, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the oldest high school basketball tournaments around will have a centennial celebration. The 100th Lawrence County Tournament tipped off Saturday at Sloan-Hendrix. The Greyhounds, Hoxie, Walnut Ridge, and Hillcrest are in the field. Boys and girls champions will be crowned in 5th grade, 6th grade, 7th grade, junior high, & senior high. Championship games are scheduled for January 27th and January 28th.
