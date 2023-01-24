Kansas town named finalist in best historic small town contest

ABILENE, Kan. ( KSNT ) – Abilene will have another shot at being named the best historic small town in 2023.

USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Best Historic Small Town content includes the town of Abilene for the fifth year in a row, according to Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. This will give Abilene another opportunity to take the number one spot after being ranked second in 2022.

“This is so exciting,” Weeks said. “Receiving this recognition once is a big deal, let alone five years in a row. It’s unimaginable!”

Voting for the contest is digital and is accessible by clicking here. Each finalist has a history and a small population, fewer than 35,000 people, which make them fun and affordable ways to see our nation’s past, according to 10Best Reader’s Choice.

Voting begins on Monday, Jan. 23, at 11 a.m. and ends Monday, Feb 20, at 10:59 a.m. CST.

“Please encourage your friends, family, employees, customers, visitors and fellow Kansans to vote daily,” Roller Weeks said. “We need your help to win.”

Last year’s winners were:

Wickford, RI Abilene, KS San Elizario, TX De Smet, SD Gettysburg, PA Taos, NM Natchitoches, LA Berkeley Springs, WV Natchez, MS

