ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

Kansas town named finalist in best historic small town contest

By Matthew Self
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tfS9m_0kPhUjfE00

ABILENE, Kan. ( KSNT ) – Abilene will have another shot at being named the best historic small town in 2023.

USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Best Historic Small Town content includes the town of Abilene for the fifth year in a row, according to Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. This will give Abilene another opportunity to take the number one spot after being ranked second in 2022.

“This is so exciting,” Weeks said. “Receiving this recognition once is a big deal, let alone five years in a row. It’s unimaginable!”

Brooks & Dunn boot scootin’ into Kansas City for reboot tour

Voting for the contest is digital and is accessible by clicking here. Each finalist has a history and a small population, fewer than 35,000 people, which make them fun and affordable ways to see our nation’s past, according to 10Best Reader’s Choice.

Voting begins on Monday, Jan. 23, at 11 a.m. and ends Monday, Feb 20, at 10:59 a.m. CST.

“Please encourage your friends, family, employees, customers, visitors and fellow Kansans to vote daily,” Roller Weeks said. “We need your help to win.”

Last year’s winners were:

  1. Wickford, RI
  2. Abilene, KS
  3. San Elizario, TX
  4. De Smet, SD
  5. Gettysburg, PA
  6. Taos, NM
  7. Natchitoches, LA
  8. Berkeley Springs, WV
  9. Natchez, MS
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelwithsara.com

The Best Midwest Small Towns To Visit In The New Year And All Year Long

The Midwest offers small-town charm and experiences you will not find anywhere else. Are you wondering why you should consider visiting these small Midwest towns? Myself and fellow Midwest travel writers have visited these towns. We found no shortage of things to do and enjoyed the spirit of each town. You can be as busy or as lazy as you choose to be.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

K-State reopens Catholic Student Center since expansion

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is opening up its new Catholic Center this weekend. St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center will reopen for the first time in nearly 2 years due to construction for expansion. The center has been in the same location at the corner of Anderson...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Carl R. Ice College of Engineering remains top choice for Kansas engineering students

MANHATTAN —According to enrollment data released by the Kansas Board of Regents, the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at Kansas State University remains the top choice in Kansas for engineering students, leading the list of state institutions with the largest number of engineering graduates and currently enrolled students of any engineering school in the state in 2022.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Fire destroys part of residence north of Salina; owner, dogs escape

A 74-year-old woman was able to escape with her dogs from a fire in her residence north of Salina Thursday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies and Rural Fire District No. 7 personnel were sent to the 5800 block of N. Bartley Road at approximately 2:24 p.m. Thursday for the report of a structure fire.
SALINA, KS
scenicstates.com

5 Waterfalls in Kansas for Beginner Hikers

When you think of waterfalls, Kansas typically isn’t the first state that pops into mind. Kansas, surprisingly, has over 100 waterfalls, many of which require no advanced hiking skills. If you’ve already explored the agricultural side of Kansas, every Wizard of Oz stop you could find, a day tour...
KANSAS STATE
ksal.com

Tanker Truck Crashes Near Salina

One person was transported to the hospital in Salina following a single-vehicle crash involving a tanker truck. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a HEMTT fuel servicing truck was headed east on Water Well Road. The missed a turn and attempted to turn around, backing up into a field. The truck got stuck and rolled onto the driver’s side in the south ditch.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Someone attempts to burgle west-central Salina business via attic

Surveillance video is being reviewed to determine who attempted to break into a west-central Salina business late Wednesday night. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that someone attempted to break into The Arena, 427 S. Broadway Boulevard. The owner of The Arena told police on Thursday that an...
SALINA, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Jerome Tang’s Buyout May Be Best Protection for Kansas State

In its first season under Jerome Tang, Kansas State (17-3, 6-2) has climbed all the way to No. 5 nationally and currently has a share of first place in the Big 12. Now, 20 games into the 2022-23 season, it is comical to find bonuses laced into Tang’s contract if he leads K-State to the NIT or has a greater than .500 conference record.
MANHATTAN, KS
travelwithsara.com

Things You Need To See & Do In McPherson, Kansas

You need to see and do several things in McPherson, Kansas. The community of McPherson is in the heart of Kansas. Small-town pride beams from every corner, and the people will bring a smile to your face. I spent 24 hours in McPherson on a road trip through South-Central Kansas....
MCPHERSON, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 28

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Camese, Breanna Rachelle; 31; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended. NAME: Gonzales,...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Loud explosion leads to arson investigation in west-central Salina

Police are investigating an arson case in which a loud explosion damaged a residence in west-central Salina late Thursday night. A 29-year-old Salina man told police that he was awakened by a loud explosion that broke the glass on his front porch light as well as drywall inside his residence in the 500 block of S. College Avenue, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The incident occurred at approximately 11:50 p.m. Thursday.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Jan. 21-27

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: CAMPBELL, ERICK LEE; 42; Topeka. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure to...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Wilson’s 22 points help No. 9 Kansas survive Kentucky 77-68

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jalen Wilson scored 22 points, including one in a series of huge 3-pointers down the stretch, and No. 9 Kansas held off Kentucky 77-68 Saturday night in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Jayhawks seized the lead for good midway through the first half before withstanding every Wildcats challenge in this tense marquee matchup of college basketball blue bloods. Gradey Dick and Wilson provided two of their biggest shots with consecutive 3-pointers. Kansas avoided its first four-game losing streak under coach Bill Self. Oscar Tshiebwe had 18 points and nine rebounds for Kentucky.
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Officials break ground on 50 million dollar Midtown project

City officials, contractors, developers, employees, and more gathered Thursday in the parking lot behind Kite’s Bar and Grill for the official groundbreaking of the Midtown Development project. Prior to the groundbreaking, Aggieville Business Association Executive Director Dennis Cook noted he’s witnessed a lot of change in the district, but...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

KSN News

33K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy