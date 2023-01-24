Read full article on original website
Purse-snatching teens on scooters targeting Manhattan elderly
NEW YORK - The NYPD has released an additional surveillance photo showing one of the men wanted in connection with two violent robberies of senior citizens in Manhattan. The first incident happened Saturday, Jan. 2 around 10:30 p.m. in Midtown. According to police, an 85-year-old woman was walking westbound on...
Man slashed multiple times in the face in the Bronx, police say
MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A knife-wielding assailant stabbed a man multiple times in the head in the Bronx earlier this month, police said on Sunday. The suspect slashed the 23-year-old victim in the forehead and cheek following a fight on East Tremont Avenue in Mount Hope on Jan. 14 at around 2 p.m., […]
Body in Fiery Driver's Seat Fuels Mystery in Queens
A body charred beyond recognition was discovered in the driver's seat of a vehicle in Queens after firefighters were called overnight to douse the flames, authorities say. Cops responding to a 911 call about a fire near Mott Avenue and Bay 25 Street in Far Rockaway around 2:40 a.m. Saturday says FDNY firefighters saw the body once they extinguished the blaze.
Peace officer charged with driving while intoxicated in Queens: NYPD
QUEENS (PIX11) — An off-duty peace officer was arrested and charged for driving while intoxicated, along with other offenses, in Queens, police said. Shaniece Ballard, 30, was arrested around 2:46 a.m. on Saturday, authorities said. Officers pulled Ballard over after she disobeyed a red light, at Grand Central Parkway Service and 75th Avenue.
Burglars target Queens home make off with $37,000 in cash and jewelry
NEW YORK, NY – Burglars targeting a home in Queens might have known what they were looking for after taking $37,000 in cash and jewelry Saturday night. Police said two individuals broke into a home near Coolidge Avenue and 139th Street through an unlocked rear door by climbing up a second-floor balcony. The incident happened at around 8 pm. “Once inside, the individuals removed approximately $9,000 in cash and approximately $28,000 in jewelry,” the NYPD’s 107th Precinct announced tonight. “The individuals used burglar tools to exit the home through a locked basement door. The individuals fled the location northbound on The post Burglars target Queens home make off with $37,000 in cash and jewelry appeared first on Shore News Network.
68-year-old woman victim of unknown chemical attack on Canal Street
NEW YORK, NY – A 68-year-old woman was the victim of an attack involving an unknown chemical that was thrown at her while walking in Lower Manhattan last Thursday. Detectives from the NYPD’s 1st Precinct reported that a 60-year-old woman was walking west on Canal Street near Mercer Street when she was attacked. At around 2:00 p.m., an unknown suspect approached the woman and threw an unidentified liquid into her face. Police reported that the victim suffered irritation to her face and eyes. The elderly woman was treated by FDNY EMS at the scene, the suspect flooded an unknown direction. The post 68-year-old woman victim of unknown chemical attack on Canal Street appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 32, fatally shot in Brooklyn; suspect at large
A 32-year-old man was gunned down in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said.
One dead, four hurt after overnight mayhem across NYC
One person was shot, three others were stabbed and an unidentified individual was found burned to death amid mayhem across the city overnight, police said. In the deadly incident, a charred body was discovered following a mysterious car fire in Queens early Saturday, cops said. The corpse was found after police responded to a report of a car fire at the intersection of Mott Avenue and Bay 25th Street in Far Rockaway shortly before 2:40 a.m., authorities said. Once the FDNY extinguished the blaze, the body of the unidentified individual was discovered in the vehicle’s driver’s seat, authorities said. The city medical examiner’s office...
Lawyer in NYPD police car firebombing sentenced to prison
NEW YORK - A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car in Brooklyn during protests over George Floyd's death in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis was also ordered to pay just...
Queens man mowed down wife with SUV, stabbed her in front of their children, DA says
NEW YORK, NY – A Queens man who was found guilty of mowing down his wife with his SUV then stabbing her has been indicted according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. Stephen Giraldo was indicted by a Queens grand jury on attempted murder, assault and other charges for allegedly hitting his wife with his SUV and then stabbing her with a knife. The couple’s three children were in the vehicle at the time of the incident, which occurred in front of the victim’s Flushing residence. “This is a heart-breaking crime. This savage attack, committed in full view of the The post Queens man mowed down wife with SUV, stabbed her in front of their children, DA says appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen mom, babies reported missing in the Bronx: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 17-year-old mom and her two babies were reported missing in the Bronx on Thursday, police said. Rihanna Joyner and her 2-month-old baby boys, Anais and Versaille Swinson, were last seen leaving their Howe Avenue home in Castle Hill at around 11:45 p.m., police said. Joyner is about 5 feet, 6 […]
Three people stabbed during argument in Bronx
NEW YORK - Police in the Bronx are looking for suspects after three men were stabbed Saturday morning in the Allerton section. It happened at around 6 a.m. on the corner of Allerton Avenue and Olinville Avenue. According to police, the victims were arguing with two people, then one pulled out a knife. One victim was stabbed in the chest, another in the leg, and the third in the arm.All three were taken to Jacobi Medical Center and were expected to be OK. Police said intoxication may have played a role in the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NYPD arrests protesters at Times Square after video of Tyre Nichols beaten to death by cops released
Peaceful protesters against police brutality gathered in Manhattan on Friday after the Memphis Police Department released body camera footage of five officers fatally beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols to death.
New Canaan man died in NY rooftop fall week after facing criminal charges, police say
NEW CANAAN — A local investment manager died after police say he plunged from a rooftop bar in midtown Manhattan two days after filing for divorce from his wife, who had obtained a restraining order against him, records show. The New York Police Department said 46-year-old Dale Cheney, a...
Fourth suspect arrested in NYC subway attack of Fox News meteorologist
NEW YORK - A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the brutal New York City subway attack of FOX News meteorologist Adam Klotz, the NYPD announced. According to police, Dante Hampton, 18, of Brownsville, is charged in the attack that took place Sunday on a subway train. Police...
Edison Man Charged in Secaucus Hit-and-Run Crash Which Seriously Injured a Jersey City Woman
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. Members of the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Secaucus Police Department have arrested a 59-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in Secaucus on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Som Abrol, of...
New Milford Resident Among Purported Trinitarios Members Seized In Massive NYC Drug Takedown
A New Milford resident was one of more than a dozen purported Triniarious gang members arrested in a lightning-strike series of raids on both sides of the Hudson River, authorities confirmed. Fentanyl and an unspecified amount of illegal proceeds were seized during the New Milford raid around 6 a.m. Wednesday,...
Homeless man dies after unprovoked beating in East Harlem: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A homeless man was attacked and beaten in Manhattan, then later died in the hospital, police told PIX11 News. Edgardo Rodriguez, 67, was assaulted by a group of men on East 115th Street on May 24, 2022, around 1:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. Rodriguez, who was 66 at the time, was discovered by police officers with bruising all over his face and body.
Group tries to steal microwave from dollar store in the Bronx: NYPD
Correction: A previous version of this story misstated that the group stole a microwave. The story has been updated to reflect that the suspects attempted to steal the microwave. THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group of people tried to steal a microwave from a dollar store in the Bronx and assaulted a security guard during […]
News 12 Exclusive: Brooklyn mom of 3 in shock after suffering violent attack from Uber driver
Afrii normally walks to pick up her daughters in Gowanus, but due to bad weather she took an Uber with a friend. That's when the incident took place.
