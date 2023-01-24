Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
ktalnews.com
2 fires in 3 Shreveport homes displace 6 residents
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department has declared a single-story, wooden-frame home in the Allendale neighborhood a total loss and an adjacent home damaged, while two adults and three children escaped unharmed after a separate fire broke out in Shreveport’s Southern Hills neighborhood on Saturday night.
ktalnews.com
Tyre Nichols' mother: 'No mother should have to go through what I'm going through now'
Tyre Nichols' mother: 'No mother should have to go through what I'm going through now'. Tyre Nichols’ mother: ‘No mother should have to go …. Tyre Nichols' mother: 'No mother should have to go through what I'm going through now'. Could it be 7 days of rain before...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport PD asks for assistance finding runaway teenager
The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public to help find a teenager that has been missing for two weeks. Shreveport PD asks for assistance finding runaway …. The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public to help find a teenager that has been missing for two weeks. Could it...
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs slain Shreveport woman after Sugar Lane shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was injured in a Sunday shooting died Thursday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 33-year-old Latounda Bryant died from her injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 11:40 a.m. Bryant was taken to the...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport school staff member on administrative leave after video using profanity in classroom surfaces
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A Captain Shreve High School staff member has been placed on administrative leave following a video that surfaced online of using profanity in front of students. The video began to circulate on Facebook Thursday afternoon. Marquel Sennet, the Director of Communications and Marketing of the...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport murder suspect missing, Crime Stoppers offering reward
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Shreveport man is still at large more than three months after his death, and police are asking for the public’s help. Lee Buckner is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the death of Kenneth Dotie...
ktalnews.com
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for 24-year-old woman; wanted for cruelty to the infirmed
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting information on the whereabouts of 24-year-old Cierra Dianna Shkuratoff. Shkuratoff is a White female who stands at five feet and seven inches and weighs 230 pounds. She is frequently around the Bernice and Homer areas. Shkuratoff...
ktalnews.com
Speed cameras show results in Shreveport school zones
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For the last few months, drivers speeding through Shreveport school zones have received citations in the mail as part of a new safety measure, and officials say it’s working. The program began in June 2022 when the Shreveport Police Department and Caddo Parish Schools...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man found guilty of murdering his brother
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man, accused of murdering his brother, was found guilty in Caddo District Court on Thursday. The jury found 53-year-old Carlin Tremell Cotton guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his brother Cedric Cemoyne Fuller in 2021. Officials say on Aug. 18...
ktalnews.com
Texarkana police seeing spike in car thefts
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department says they are seeing a spike in car thefts. Although it is a recurring problem in the area, police say it is happening even more now that it is cold outside. “We’ve actually had four of these in the last...
Comments / 0