Benton, LA

ktalnews.com

2 fires in 3 Shreveport homes displace 6 residents

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department has declared a single-story, wooden-frame home in the Allendale neighborhood a total loss and an adjacent home damaged, while two adults and three children escaped unharmed after a separate fire broke out in Shreveport’s Southern Hills neighborhood on Saturday night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport PD asks for assistance finding runaway teenager

The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public to help find a teenager that has been missing for two weeks. Shreveport PD asks for assistance finding runaway …. The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public to help find a teenager that has been missing for two weeks. Could it...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner IDs slain Shreveport woman after Sugar Lane shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was injured in a Sunday shooting died Thursday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 33-year-old Latounda Bryant died from her injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 11:40 a.m. Bryant was taken to the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport murder suspect missing, Crime Stoppers offering reward

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Shreveport man is still at large more than three months after his death, and police are asking for the public’s help. Lee Buckner is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the death of Kenneth Dotie...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Speed cameras show results in Shreveport school zones

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For the last few months, drivers speeding through Shreveport school zones have received citations in the mail as part of a new safety measure, and officials say it’s working. The program began in June 2022 when the Shreveport Police Department and Caddo Parish Schools...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man found guilty of murdering his brother

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man, accused of murdering his brother, was found guilty in Caddo District Court on Thursday. The jury found 53-year-old Carlin Tremell Cotton guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his brother Cedric Cemoyne Fuller in 2021. Officials say on Aug. 18...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Texarkana police seeing spike in car thefts

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department says they are seeing a spike in car thefts. Although it is a recurring problem in the area, police say it is happening even more now that it is cold outside. “We’ve actually had four of these in the last...
TEXARKANA, TX

