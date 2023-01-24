ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

David Prater
5d ago

I wonder why Desantis isn't also targeting the AP Italian, Irish, Chinese, or any other similar course. Also, why allow these indoctrinated students earn AP credit in Florida schools at all?

Victor Shubert
5d ago

Im black and if people want to keep believing the lies of our history, then let them be! some people choose to be dumb, ignorant, and mislead. 90% of black history in schools are lie and told in reverse just like American history. The Victors told the stories there way.

b logical not liberal
5d ago

“Indeed, one has to wonder how the College Board thought it was going to get this course [approved].” - It’s quite clear why they put this course forward for review. There is no question the College Board was well researched and diligent about understanding the likelihood of success and very intentional in putting forth their request. Follow the blue bribery (er, money) trail.

FLORIDA STATE

