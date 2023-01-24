Read full article on original website
Aly & AJ Announce New Album With Love From, Share “Baby Lay Your Head Down”: Stream
Aly & AJ are returning with a new album this year. With Love From is coming out March 15th, and along with the announcement, the sister duo have shared its latest single “Baby Lay Your Head Down” and mapped out a North American tour for 2023. Infusing modern...
Overkill Announce New Album Scorched, Unleash “The Surgeon”: Stream
Legendary New Jersey thrash band Overkill have announced their 20th studio album, Scorched, set to arrive April 14th via Nuclear Blast Records. In advance of the LP, Overkill have released the first single, the pummeling track “The Surgeon.” The song is classic Overkill, with sharp shredding, pounding rhythms and dark, murky bass tones.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Twisted Sister Reunite for First Performance in Six Years: Recap, Photos and Video
The sixth annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala took place at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California, on Thursday (January 26th), with the legendary Twisted Sister getting their spot in the Hall. Hosted by metal radio staple Eddie Trunk and entertainment personality Cathy Ranking, the event celebrated not only the career of Twisted Sister, but of fellow inductees Raven, Lou Gramm, Doug Aldrich, and Chris Impellitteri.
Jimmy Kimmel’s First Musical Guest Coldplay Perform “Clocks” for His 20th Anniversary: Watch
Jimmy Kimmel Live! celebrated the 20th anniversary of its first episode last night, and first musical guest Coldplay returned to the show to perform “Clocks,” perhaps with the aim of really rubbing Kimmel’s own mortality in his face. The performance had all the hallmarks we’ve come to...
slowthai Announces New Album UGLY, Shares “Selfish”: Stream
Slowthai has announced his third studio album, UGLY, out March 3rd via Method Records/Interscope Records. As a preview, he’s also shared the new single “Selfish.”. The title of the album is an acronym for U Gotta Love Yourself, the sentiment of which is reflected in slowthai’s description of the album as “completely me — about how I feel and what I want to be… it’s everything I’ve been leading up to.” The sound of UGLY taps back into slowthai’s love of artists like Nirvana, Radiohead, and Daniel Johnston.
Dave Chappelle Claims Going to See His Comedy Shows Is “Huge Act of Defiance”
Dave Chappelle spoke at length about the backlash to his transphobic comments on the second episode of his podcast The Midnight Miracle, comparing being called a transphobe to being called the n-word and claiming that going to see his comedy shows is a “huge act of defiance.”. Speaking with...
Harry Styles Rips Pants Onstage at Los Angeles Show: Watch
“Music for a Sushi Restaurant” included dinner and a show at the Harry Styles concert in Los Angeles last night when the singer lunged emphatically, causing his leather pants to rip wide open right at the crotch. Viewers near the front caught a close-up shot of the wardrobe malfunction,...
Fever Ray Shares Sticky New Single “Kandy”: Stream
Karin Dreijer has shared “Kandy,” the latest preview of their upcoming Fever Ray album Radical Romantics. Featuring a sticky electronic wind instrument loop, “Kandy” was written and co-produced with Dreijer’s brother and fellow member of The Knife, Olof Dreijer, who contributed to four tracks on the album. Not only does the song hearken back to their work in The Knife by using the same synth as “The Captain,” the accompanying video pays homage to the music video for “Pass This On.”
Gorillaz Drop New Song “Silent Running” Featuring Adeleye Omotayo: Stream
The animated icons of Gorillaz are less than a month away from the release of their new album, Cracker Island, and they’re preparing for its arrival by dropping the new single “Silent Running” featuring Adeleye Omotayo. In a statement, real-life songwriter Damon Albarn said it was meant...
Madonna Biopic No Longer In Development
Looks like that movie about the Material Girl won’t materialize after all. The planned Madonna biopic from Universal Pictures has been scrapped and is no longer in development, Variety reported today. The news arrives ahead of the singer’s recently-announced “Celebration Tour.”. In September 2020, Madonna first revealed...
Zach Bryan Taps Maggie Rogers for New Song “Dawns”: Stream
Zach Bryan has teamed up with Maggie Rogers for his new single, “Dawns,” a rare collaboration from the rising country star. Both powerhouse singers in their own right, Bryan and Rogers’ vocals seem made for each other as they step into the role of ex-lovers. “All is fair in love and war/ So what the hell are we even fightin’ for?” Bryan asks. Rogers fires back by singing, “I’m on your front porch beggin’ for my dawns back/ Give my goddamn records and my clothes back.”
Alvvays’ Molly Rankin on Blue Rev, Feeling Older Than Her Years, and R.E.M.
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Alvvays’ Molly Rankin catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk Blue Rev, the Canadian indie rock band’s third LP. The vocalist/guitarist talks about her sense of...
Avatar Team Up with Lzzy Hale for New Single “Violence No Matter What”: Stream
Avatar have released a new single called “Violence No Matter What,” featuring Lzzy Hale of Halestorm. The track appears on the Swedish metal band’s upcoming ninth studio album, Dance Devil Dance, out February 17th. “‘Violence No Matter What’ is about one thing and one thing only,” vocalist...
Riley Keough Achieves Rock Star Dreams in Daisy Jones & the Six Trailer: Watch
Prime Video has shared the teaser trailer for its adaptation of BookTok favorite Daisy Jones & the Six starring Riley Keough as the eponymous character alongside Sam Claflin and Suki Waterhouse. Watch it ahead of the March 3rd premiere below. Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book of the same name,...
Måneskin and Tom Morello Perform “Gossip” on Fallon: Watch
Earlier this month, Måneskin and teamed up for a new song called “Gossip.” On Thursday (January 26th), they visited The Tonight Show to perform the song live for the first time. The band also sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss opening for The Rolling Stones, their early days busking in Rome, and more. Watch below.
John Mayer Announces First-Ever Solo Tour
John Mayer will hit the road this spring for his first-ever solo tour. “I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing – all on acoustic, electric, and piano. Hope to see you there,” Mayer wrote in a social media post announcing the 19-date North American tour.
Haviah Mighty Doesn’t Need “Room Service” on New Single: Stream
Haviah Mighty has shared her first new music of the year today with the single “Room Service.”. Backed with a contemporary dancehall groove and infectious 808s, “Room Service” mimics the sleek extravagance of the five-star hotel Haviah sings and raps about — but this luxury is shrouded by impending heartbreak. The song’s narrator attempts to lure back a love interest who’s slipping away, reluctant to notice that the relationship has already reached the end of its rope: “I’m still number one speed dial, don’t switch it/ For you, I will fight any fine or ticket,” Haviah sings, subtly paying homage to her Carribbean background in some of the lyrics. “Your love for me, you go make me find it/ This Hennessy ago make me violent.”
Bad Bunny, Lizzo to Perform at 2023 Grammys; Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Reportedly Out
Awards season is back, and Bad Bunny and Lizzo are among the artists confirmed to take the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards on February 5th. Their fellow nominees Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, on the other hand, reportedly won’t perform at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 5th.
You People Review: Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill Star in a Funny and Refreshing Update of a Familiar Tale
The Pitch: 35-year-old Ezra Cohen (Jonah Hill) is having a tough time finding love and manifesting a partner who sees him for who he truly is. Or, as he puts it, he’s feeling like Views-era Drake, when he should really be feeling like Certified Lover Boy-era Drake. In between working a boring finance job, he hosts a podcast with his best friend Mo (Sam Jay) that covers a variety of topics, but often revolves around Black culture.
