Twisted Sister Reunite for First Performance in Six Years: Recap, Photos and Video

The sixth annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala took place at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California, on Thursday (January 26th), with the legendary Twisted Sister getting their spot in the Hall. Hosted by metal radio staple Eddie Trunk and entertainment personality Cathy Ranking, the event celebrated not only the career of Twisted Sister, but of fellow inductees Raven, Lou Gramm, Doug Aldrich, and Chris Impellitteri.
slowthai Announces New Album UGLY, Shares “Selfish”: Stream

Slowthai has announced his third studio album, UGLY, out March 3rd via Method Records/Interscope Records. As a preview, he’s also shared the new single “Selfish.”. The title of the album is an acronym for U Gotta Love Yourself, the sentiment of which is reflected in slowthai’s description of the album as “completely me — about how I feel and what I want to be… it’s everything I’ve been leading up to.” The sound of UGLY taps back into slowthai’s love of artists like Nirvana, Radiohead, and Daniel Johnston.
Fever Ray Shares Sticky New Single “Kandy”: Stream

Karin Dreijer has shared “Kandy,” the latest preview of their upcoming Fever Ray album Radical Romantics. Featuring a sticky electronic wind instrument loop, “Kandy” was written and co-produced with Dreijer’s brother and fellow member of The Knife, Olof Dreijer, who contributed to four tracks on the album. Not only does the song hearken back to their work in The Knife by using the same synth as “The Captain,” the accompanying video pays homage to the music video for “Pass This On.”
Madonna Biopic No Longer In Development

Looks like that movie about the Material Girl won’t materialize after all. The planned Madonna biopic from Universal Pictures has been scrapped and is no longer in development, Variety reported today. The news arrives ahead of the singer’s recently-announced “Celebration Tour.”. In September 2020, Madonna first revealed...
Zach Bryan Taps Maggie Rogers for New Song “Dawns”: Stream

Zach Bryan has teamed up with Maggie Rogers for his new single, “Dawns,” a rare collaboration from the rising country star. Both powerhouse singers in their own right, Bryan and Rogers’ vocals seem made for each other as they step into the role of ex-lovers. “All is fair in love and war/ So what the hell are we even fightin’ for?” Bryan asks. Rogers fires back by singing, “I’m on your front porch beggin’ for my dawns back/ Give my goddamn records and my clothes back.”
Måneskin and Tom Morello Perform “Gossip” on Fallon: Watch

Earlier this month, Måneskin and teamed up for a new song called “Gossip.” On Thursday (January 26th), they visited The Tonight Show to perform the song live for the first time. The band also sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss opening for The Rolling Stones, their early days busking in Rome, and more. Watch below.
John Mayer Announces First-Ever Solo Tour

John Mayer will hit the road this spring for his first-ever solo tour. “I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing – all on acoustic, electric, and piano. Hope to see you there,” Mayer wrote in a social media post announcing the 19-date North American tour.
Haviah Mighty Doesn’t Need “Room Service” on New Single: Stream

Haviah Mighty has shared her first new music of the year today with the single “Room Service.”. Backed with a contemporary dancehall groove and infectious 808s, “Room Service” mimics the sleek extravagance of the five-star hotel Haviah sings and raps about — but this luxury is shrouded by impending heartbreak. The song’s narrator attempts to lure back a love interest who’s slipping away, reluctant to notice that the relationship has already reached the end of its rope: “I’m still number one speed dial, don’t switch it/ For you, I will fight any fine or ticket,” Haviah sings, subtly paying homage to her Carribbean background in some of the lyrics. “Your love for me, you go make me find it/ This Hennessy ago make me violent.”
You People Review: Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill Star in a Funny and Refreshing Update of a Familiar Tale

The Pitch: 35-year-old Ezra Cohen (Jonah Hill) is having a tough time finding love and manifesting a partner who sees him for who he truly is. Or, as he puts it, he’s feeling like Views-era Drake, when he should really be feeling like Certified Lover Boy-era Drake. In between working a boring finance job, he hosts a podcast with his best friend Mo (Sam Jay) that covers a variety of topics, but often revolves around Black culture.
