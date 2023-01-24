NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Court reconvened Saturday morning in the case of a Nashville nurse shot to death on the interstate. One of Caitlyn Kaufman’s alleged killers, Devaunte Hill, took the stand. His testimony began by saying he acted irrationally and didn’t mean to kill anyone when he fired those shots. He also told the jury James Cowan had nothing to do with Kaufman’s death aside from driving the vehicle they were in.

