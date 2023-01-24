Read full article on original website
WATCH: Parent's emotional reaction to daughter landing dream job
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A young woman's reaction to a job offer has gone viral on social media for her heartwarming reaction when sharing the news with her parents. Amelia Parrish tells FOX 17 News her postgrad dream job is to be a digital stylist. It took five "grueling" interviews but she finally landed a gig that will send her to New York.
How cell phone data was used to track moments Nashville nurse died on I-440
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — We're learning more about the moments a Nashville ICU nurse died on the interstate after an apparent road rage shooting in Dec. 2020. An expert witness took the stand Friday to tell jurors how he used digital forensics to extract cell phone data from Caitlyn Kaufman's iPhone and her alleged killers' devices.
Lipscomb students treated for possible chemical burns after lab experiment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three Lipscomb University students were treated for possible chemical burns Thursday night after coming in contact with NBS. The school tells FOX 17 News the students were conducting a routine lab experiment when n-Bromosuccinimide (NBS) got on their hands. They were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for skin irritation treatment.
South Nashville ride share company randomly shuts down, workers without pay
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Employees from the electric ride share company, Earth Rides, say the company shut down without notice and owes them a paycheck. On Jan. 19, Earth Rides in South Nashville permanently closed their doors. Former full-time and part-time drivers, who wish to remain anonymous, say they...
SUV of man stabbed to death in E. Nashville found at storage facility
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A body is discovered in East Nashville by a passer by. The body of a 30-year-old man is found stabbed to death in the grass near a parking lot on the 800 block of Cherokee Avenue before noon Saturday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The...
Nashville leaders, more react to Memphis cops charged in Tyre Nichols' death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville leaders are weighing in on five Memphis cops accused of murdering a Black man who died days after a confrontation with officers during a traffic stop. Five former Memphis police officers, who are all also black, have been charged with second-degree murder and additional...
Drivers doing donuts keep MNPD street racer enforcement initiative busy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- An uptick in reckless activity on Nashville roadways prompted the Metro Nashville Police Department traffic officers to create the street racer enforcement initiative to manage these nuisances, and they have been deployed to much activity. MNPD reports a total of 24 traffic stops during their initiative Friday...
'Just a reaction': Suspect admits to firing shots that killed Nashville nurse
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Court reconvened Saturday morning in the case of a Nashville nurse shot to death on the interstate. One of Caitlyn Kaufman’s alleged killers, Devaunte Hill, took the stand. His testimony began by saying he acted irrationally and didn’t mean to kill anyone when he fired those shots. He also told the jury James Cowan had nothing to do with Kaufman’s death aside from driving the vehicle they were in.
Detectives at Nashville airport seize 47 pounds of weed from luggage
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Airport Police detectives seized 47 pounds of marijuana from two suitcases on Thursday evening. After narcotics detection K-9 Peggy checked a incoming group of suitcases from a Dallas Fort Worth flight, the K-9 indicated on two black roller bags. The two bags were taken...
Former employee says ride share company owner 'emotionally abused' workers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An electric car company in Nashville, Earth Rides, shut down without notice on Jan. 19 and owes workers a paycheck. On Friday, more employees are came forward to FOX 17 News saying their safety and their customers’ safety were put at risk. A former...
Police: Man, 22, shot to death in JC Napier Homes area
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One man is dead after a shooting on Lafayette Street early Friday morning. The Metro Nashville Police Department says 22-year-old Xavier Javon Taylor was shot and killed in the JC Napier Homes area around 12:15 a.m. A homicide investigation is now underway. Police say officers...
Rutherford County school bus driver in hot seat after incident with student
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Rutherford County school bus driver was caught on tape using profanities to students and parents earlier in the week. A camera caught the driver using profanity at the students on Monday, and arguing with the parents and students again on Tuesday. The argument got so loud the police were called.
Two arrested for criminal homicide in Dodge's shooting in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- A shooting at a Clarksville gas station has turned deadly. A man is shot at Dodge's, 1504 Ft. Campbell Boulevard, just before 5 a.m. Saturday. The victim, 29-year-old Jarlen Corbin, of Clarksville, died after being shot in the chest, according to the Clarksville Police Department. Due to...
Teen with multiple active warrants arrested for reckless driving in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. -- A teenager, with a warrant out for possession of a firearm on school property in Montgomery County is arrested, and slapped with new charges. Montgomery County Sheriff deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on Purple Heart Parkway at around 5 p.m. Thursday of a vehicle that matched the description of one in recent shootings at residences in the county. The vehicle took off, but deputies attempted a second traffic stop on Moore Hollow Road, before it crashed.
