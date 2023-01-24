Read full article on original website
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for Next Week
----------------------------------------------- Blythe, New Castle, and Butler Twps. Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM. ---------------------------------------- West Mahanoy, Mahanoy, and Ryan Twps. Road name: PA 54. Between: Gilberton Borough and Barnesville. Type of work: Crack Sealing. Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start...
One Dead In Upper Macungie Tractor Trailer Crash (DEVELOPING)
At least one person was dead in a crash involving a tractor trailer in Upper Macungie Township Sunday, Jan. 29, WFMZ reports.A vehicle and the tractor collided on Hamilton Boulevard at Folk Road around 4:30 p.m., bringing the coroner to the scene, the outlet said. FATAL CRASH | HAMILTO…
abc27.com
Pedestrian accident closed US 322 east in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT and the Swatara Township Police Department, an accident involving a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on 322 east closed all lanes on the evening of Jan. 27, in Dauphin County. The accident happened between the exits for Penhar Drive,...
PennDOT issues vehicle restrictions as snow hits the Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a few speed and vehicle restrictions near the Lehigh Valley as a winter storm makes it way east Wednesday across the state. Snow starting falling in the Lehigh Valley region after 11 a.m, with flakes hitting Bethlehem at about 11:40 a.m. The National...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill Haven Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Schuylkill Haven man. Ronald G. Sticker, 42, with a last known address of 208 Dock Street, in Schuylkill Haven, is wanted for two active bench warrants. Sticker is also declared...
skooknews.com
Shenandoah Man Charged for Trespassing on Several Properties Around Borough
A Shenandoah man remains locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after numerous reports of him trespassing on various properties around the borough since November. According to court documents filed by the Shenandoah Police Department, Joseph Velousky, 36, of Shenandoah is facing 16 counts of criminal trespass after trespassing onto property he was not permitted to be on, which included Ateeco/Mrs. T's Pierogies, the borough Post Office, and the Shenandoah Valley School District.
skooknews.com
One Flown After Crash near Pine Grove
PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP - According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, the single vehicle crash occurred on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, around 3:10pm in the 100 Block of Pleasant Valley Road/Route 443, just north of Hallton Road. Troopers say Mary Schneck, 75, of Pine Grove was traveling west...
WGAL
Tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-83 in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Traffic is crawling on a stretch of Interstate 83 in York County. A tractor-trailer jackknifed in the northbound lanes of I-83 near Exit 36, PA 262/Fishing Creek. Traffic was getting around the scene, but there are backups. Stay with WGAL for updates on this story.
skooknews.com
State Police Investigating Shooting on Route 61 near Orwigsburg
The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating a shooting that occurred on Route 61 Friday evening. According to investigating officer Trooper Bedford, around 6:00pm, the victim was driving southbound on Route 61 in the area of the Freeze Ice Cream parlor when a confrontation occurred with another vehicle.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for January 27th, 2023
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- Carole L. Wittig. , 74, formerly of East Broad Street, Tamaqua, Pennsylvania passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at St. Luke's Hospital - Miner's Campus. Born Tuesday, March 30, 1948 in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Charles...
WGAL
Fire hits barn in York County
NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire broke out at a barn in York County on Tuesday evening. The fire happened on the 400 block of York Road in Newberry Township at 6:10 p.m. According to Dover Township Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene of a working barn fire with fire spreading throughout the second and third floors.
Customers Slam Lehigh Italian Restaurant Over Lack Of Transparency After Sudden Closure
The lights were off and the doors were locked at A Ca Mia when patrons showed up for their reservations over the weekend, they said. No phone call, no social media post. Nothing to let them know that one of their favorite Northampton County Italian restaurants was closing, they said.
‘This is our worst nightmare’: Emergency responders treat one of their own in Perry County fire
A first responder was seriously hurt in a Tuesday fire that also destroyed their Perry County home, authorities said. The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. and quickly went to a second-alarm on the 100 block of Pine Hill Road in Spring Township, according to dispatch logs and the Landisburg Volunteer Fire Department.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
abc27.com
Police car damaged after retail theft in Cumberland County
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township were involved in a case of retail theft and a brief vehicle pursuit on Tuesday, Jan. 24. According to police, officers were called to Target in Mechanicsburg around 6:18 p.m. for a report of an active retail theft involving several hundred dollars’ worth of products.
skooknews.com
Two in Custody After Leading Pottsville Police in Pursuit
Two were taken into custody on Thursday after leading Pottsville Police in a pursuit that ended in Norwegian Township. According to Pottsville Police, on Thursday, January 26th, 2023, around 2:50pm, city officers attempted to make a vehicle stop on a dark blue Chevrolet Malibu due to the driver, Frank R. Jones, 35, no known address, having an active felony arrest warrant for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
WFMZ-TV Online
Two bank branches set to close in Easton area
Two bank branches are nearing their end in Northampton County. A PNC Bank branch at 2925 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township is set to close March 17, while a Fulton Bank financial center at 280 Line St. in Easton is set to close April 28. In the coming months,...
skooknews.com
Mahanoy Area Commemorates Anniversaries of State Championships
On Saturday, a special ceremony brought players and coaches of two state championship teams back to Mahanoy Area. In 1988 Coach Joe Alansky and his girls basketball team brough home gold to Mahanoy Area. 10 years later in 1998, he did it again. On Saturday, 35 years later, both teams and coaching staff were honored at the same home gym where those championship teams were made, and the same gym that is named after the legendary coach.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Begins Testing Deer in Bucks County for Dangerous Chemicals
The commission is testing to see of the deer population is safe for consumption for hunters and buyers of game meat. The deer population in Bucks County is being tested for traces of chemicals, which could be detrimental to both animals and humans. Aaron Moselle wrote about the testing for WHYY.
Arrest made in hit-and-run crash involving stolen car
TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say crashed a stolen car in Monroe County and left the scene before officers arrived. According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, on Tuesday around 6:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to a car crash in Tobyhanna. Once police arrived on the scene the driver was […]
