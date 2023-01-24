Animal Rescue League takes in nearly 70 cats and kittens from overcrowding situations

BOSTON — The Animal Rescue League of Boston has taken in 70 cats and kittens that were rescued from two overcrowding situations in Norfolk and Bristol counties, a shelter spokesman said Tuesday.

The animals are being cared for at the ARL’s Boston and Brewster locations, said Mike DeFina, spokesman for the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

“The majority of these animals are currently in foster care. We do have a lot of young cats and kittens until they’re old enough and well enough to be made available for adoption,” DeFina said.

Last week, the ARL’s Field Services Department helped a resident in Norfolk County remove 48 cats from a residence. The resident had inherited the animals from a close relative.

In Bristol County, the ARL removed 20 cats from a home recently. The organization had been working with a resident there to rehome some of the cats, but the resident recently died, officials said.

The cats are undergoing medical care and should be available for adoption at a later date, he said.

“With an overcrowding situation, we typically see a lot of upper respiratory issues and things of that nature because of the sheer number of animals that were in the home,” DeFina said.

But otherwise, he said, the animals are “overall healthy.”

“We’ll be working with them, ongoing medical care, some behavioral evaluations will be ongoing and sooner rather than later. The hope is that we’ll find these animals new homes,” DeFina said.

Anyone who learns of animal overcrowding situations is urged to contact their local Animal Control Officer or the Animal Rescue League, officials said.

In these two homes in Bristol and Norfolk counties, “The cats were intact and breeding, so of course that led to a number of litters where the numbers just kind of got out of control,” DeFina said.

The situation serves as a reminder to the public to spay and neuter their cats to prevent pet overpopulation and overcrowding situations, officials said.

“We are seeing quite an influx of cats really on a day-to-day basis,” DeFina said.

Anyone wishing to get involved to help the cats can make a financial donation, donate food or supplies, volunteer at the shelter, or foster homeless animals until they become available for adoption, DeFina said.

For more information, visit the Animal Rescue of Boston website.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group