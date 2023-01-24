Read full article on original website
Related
2 former George Santos campaign workers describe a 'sloppy' workplace and a boss with a short fuse
Rep. George Santos' campaign for Congress in 2022 was ultimately successful, but people who worked with him do not remember it fondly.
The Biden administration could exclude North Africans and Middle Easterners as 'white' in the 2030 Census. New categories will prevent undercounting of MENA people, advocates say.
The proposal also includes the removal of the term "Negro" to describe Black people and "Far East" to describe people of East Asian descent.
China's Baidu to launch ChatGPT-style bot in March - source
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chinese internet giant Baidu Inc (9888.HK) is planning to launch an artificial intelligence chatbot tool similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT in March, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Comments / 0