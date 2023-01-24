After years of being in development, Stephen King fans have finally been given their first official look at the adaptation of his story The Boogeyman, thanks to the film's very first trailer. There are a number of Stephen King projects on the way this year, with this trailer kicking off a year of exciting projects for King fans, some of which land in theaters and others which will debut on streaming platforms. In the case of The Boogeyman, the film was initially slated for a Hulu release, though has instead pivoted to land in theaters. Check out the first trailer for The Boogeyman below before it lands in theaters on June 2nd.

5 HOURS AGO