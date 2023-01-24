Read full article on original website
Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Out Tengen's Flamboyant Style
If there is one thing we know about the Sound Hashira, it is that the fighter is flamboyant. Tengen Uzui was not shy about his love for all things flashy when he showed up in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, after all. The manga and anime made sure to give the slayer all the limelight he could want after being introduced. And now, one cosplaying is channeling that spirit in a viral Instagram post.
One Piece Hypes Anime Reputation With Another Animation Masterpiece
One Piece's anime has officially kicked off the climax of the final phase of the war across Onigashima, and the newest episode really took off with fans and hyping its reputation with another major masterpiece of animation! The anime has taken a wild new direction ever since it kicked off the Wano Country arc a few years ago. With a new director at the helm, the series has opened up its animation styles to all kinds of fun collaborations and sequences that have been the best in the franchise to date. But each episode continues to surprise with just how far it goes.
New Netflix Series Premieres With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
New TV shows are having a good week... Hulu's Extraordinary debuted this week with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, and Rian Johnson's Poker Face currently has a 98% on the review site. Another new series that just dropped is Lockwood & Co, a Netflix original that was adapted for the screen by Attack the Block filmmaker Joe Cornish and based on the five-volume series novels by Jonathan Stroud. Currently, the new show has a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after seven reviews and a 98% audience score after 84 reviews. You can read what some of the critics are saying below...
Controversial Kamen Rider Manga Will Be Getting a Redo
The Kamen Rider franchise has been in the midst of a surprising translation controversy over the past few weeks, and as it turns out it has led to the controversial manga release getting a full on redo. It is already hard enough for fans of the franchise to legally acquire English language releases for the main series itself, let alone for any of its potential spin-off projects and releases. That's why the recent launch of Kamen Rider Kuuga's manga has been at the center of a pretty heated debate as it seemed like it was relying on machine translations not previously advertised.
Disney+ Cancels Fan-Favorite Series After Two Seasons
The Mysterious Benedict Society has been canceled at Disney+ after just two seasons. On Saturday, series co-creator Phil Hay broke the news to fans, writing that Season 2 would be the end of the series and that he had no regrets — and was proud of what they had made with the series. In the short thread, Hay also expressed gratitude to those involved with the series as well as reminded fans that the existing episodes of the series will continue to live on Disney+ for fans to "find it whenever you want to visit."
Kevin Bacon Reveals He Still Wants A Theatrical Sequel For This Classic Horror Film
The actor said he's "just waiting for the call" to star in the beloved film's reboot.
Dead Space Developer Warns YouTubers Covering the Game
The developer of the Dead Space remake is warning YouTubers who are planning to upload content for the game. Dead Space is one of the best survival horror games ever made and was yet another pivotal moment for sci-fi horror. While movies like Alien helped create true terror in space in cinema, Dead Space helped create that same feeling in a playable medium. It was a huge success because of how effective it was. It was graphic, intense, and incredibly suspenseful, all of which allowed it to spawn sequels which sustained a lot of those important elements. Now, over a decade after the original game's release, EA has released a remake that further modernizes the gameplay, adds new content such a secret ending, and much more.
The Last of Us Episode 3: Long Long Time
[Warning: this story contains The Last of Us spoilers for episodes 1 and episode 2.] "So, who's Bill and Frank?" It's the question a curious Ellie (Bella Ramsey) asked smuggler Joel (Pedro Pascal), hired to get the bitten-but-immune girl to Firefly doctors out west working on a Cordyceps cure. Joel has twice name-dropped Bill and Frank, his suppliers who send signals in radio code: a '60s song means nothing new, '70s means new stuff, and '80s means trouble. Outside the walls of the Boston QZ, that trouble found Joel and Tess (Anna Torv), his Infected-bitten smuggling partner whose dying wish was for Joel to "get her there. You keep her alive, and you set everything right."
Rachel Zegler Reveals She Initially Turned Down Role in Hunger Games Prequel
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes wrapped production back in November, and The Hunger Games prequel is set to follow 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) as he sees a chance for a change in fortune when he is chosen to be a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the girl tribute from the impoverished District 12. Zegler has been open about her excitement for the upcoming film and even shared a fun set tour during production. However, the West Side Story star recently admitted to the Happy Sad Confused podcast that she initially turned down the role.
Mortal Kombat Boss Ed Boon Reveals Which Game He Wants to Remake
Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has revealed which installment in the long-running fighting game franchise he has often thought of remaking. At this point in time, many Mortal Kombat fans are looking forward to Mortal Kombat 12, which increasingly seems likely to be NetherRealm Studios' next big release. Prior to MK12's potential announcement, though, Boon has shared which game he has "considered" returning to.
New Hulu Comedy Series Has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
This week, Disney+ and Hulu greenlit another season of Extraordinary before the first one even aired, and now we know why. All eight episodes of the new series' first season debuted on Hulu this week, and it's currently got an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score. The series follows a woman named Jen (Máiréad Tyers) who grapples with being the only non-powered person in a world where everyone has a super ability. Currently, its critics' score is 100% after 14 reviews and its audience score is 90% after 51 reviews. You can read what some of the critics are saying below...
Avatar: The Way of Water Passes Star Wars: The Force Awakens to Become Fourth Highest Grossing Movie of All Time
The Oscar-nominated Avatar: The Way of Water is now officially the fourth highest-grossing film in box office history. As of this weekend, it's seventh on top of the box office, Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens on the all-time global box office charts. As of now, director James Cameron has helmed three of the top four highest-grossing films of all time, including the original Avatar, which tops the chart, and Titanic, which is just above Avatar: The Way of Water (Avengers: Endgame remains in the second place spot). Avatar: The Way of Water is also the second fastest film to ever reach $2 billion (Avengers: Endgame is the fastest).
New Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Spot Reveals New Footage
In just a matter of weeks, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be able to go to theaters and watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the latest film in the Peyton Reed-directed franchise. Given that it's the next picture up on the Marvel Studios release slate, it's getting an increasingly large heap of attention through marketing and publicity efforts. As such, the latest television spot promoting the film unveils even more footage from the threequel, teasing just has massive of a scope the film has.
Marvel Announces Captain America Vs Captain America
Marvel has spent the last year letting its two Captain Americas (Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson) each have his own lane in the Marvel Universe, but now the two Captain Americas are about. to collide!. "Captain America: Cold War" is the new event that Marvel has announced, which will pit...
New Lord of the Rings Game Announced
A new Adventure Book game based on The Lord of the Rings is coming next month. Ravensburger has announced The Lord of the Rings Adventure Book game, a new cooperative board game that plays out the entire Lord of the Rings movie trilogy over a series of eight chapters. Each chapter will have different objectives and rules, with a board made up of two pages from the eponymous adventure book included in the game, with players trying to make their way through iconic scenes from the movies. Seven miniatures will be included in the game – the four Hobbits, Aragon, Gimli, and Legolas.
Elden Ring DLC Rumors Excite Players
Elden Ring players are abuzz over resurfaced discussions of a rumored DLC planned for the game that's supposed to be "really big," a rumor that's good news for anyone who's been looking for more to do in the Lands Between. Unfortunately, these rumors consist solely of hype around the size of the supposed DLC without any details about what might actually be in it. What's more, the rumors aren't necessarily new, but they're new to many, and that's enough to get people excited all over again.
New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Live Action Trailer Revealed
A new live-action trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has appeared online. Near the end of 2022, both PlayStation and Insomniac Games confirmed that the sequel to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man would be launching on PlayStation 5 in fall 2023. Since that time, no new information on the game has come about, which has left fans feeling quite eager. Luckily, it seems like this silence could soon be coming to an end as Sony looks to be beginning the marketing push for the title.
Skinamarink Streaming Date Confirmed
After scaring up well over a million dollars at the box office, the viral hit movie Skinamarink has confirmed when it will become available for streaming. Directed and written by Kyle Edward Ball, AMC has announced that Skinamarink will stream exclusively on Shudder starting very soon, debuting on the horror platform on Thursday, February 2. The IFC Films release previously had its world premiere at Fantasia Fest and brought in over 67x its production budget in just six days on the big screen. Viewers eager to see the movie won't have to wait long, and the timeframe on the film's release actually was moved up by almost a year.
Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Reveals Details of New Movie
Lucasfilm has been having a bit of a turn around with their Star Wars series on Disney+ and seems to have gone back to the drawing board with their film projects. Some of the series that they've released so far are The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor, with some of them having been received fairly well. But, their recent films have been given the opposite treatment. Star Wars: The Last Skywalker star Daisy Ridley has moved on from the franchise and appeared in several films since then. Ridley has been promoting her new movie, Sometimes I Think About Dying, but the actress detailed another movie she's been working on. In a new interview with Collider, she revealed some key details about the next film she's working on called Magpie.
