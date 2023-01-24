ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Artificial intelligence study determined a painting with mysterious origins is likely a Raphael, researchers say

By Caitlin O'Kane
CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

Related
Vice

A Total Amateur May Have Just Rewritten Human History With Bombshell Discovery

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In what may be a major archaeological breakthrough, an independent researcher has suggested that the earliest writing in human history has been hiding in plain sight in prehistoric cave paintings in Europe, a discovery that would push the timeline of written language back by tens of thousands of years, reports a new study.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Newly discovered 10,500-year-old civilization shows rare glimpse at prehistoric survival

Metal is a staple in modern human existence. Your refrigerator, your smart phone, your laptop, your TV? All made, at least in part, of metal. But tens of thousands of years ago, civilizations existed without metal, and archaeologists have long struggled to determine how. Now, a recent discovery in England is shedding some light on the question, giving experts a rare look into ancient human life.
The Independent

Researcher discovers unknown history behind the Voynich manuscript, the world’s most mysterious text

A researcher has made new claims about the historical journey of a centuries-old manuscript, widely considered one of the world’s most mysterious.The Voynich manuscript is significant for having a unique, indecipherable script and colourful illustrations. Its authorship and purpose has been long debated.Through carbon dating, researchers of the parchment has placed its origin in the 15th century. Scholars have traced its earliest ownership back to the Holy Roman Emperor Rudolf II, who bought it for 600 “ducats”, or gold coins, sometime between 1576 and 1612.Before now, its ownership in the years before being bought by Rudolf II have remained unknown.Yet,...
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Upworthy

Art teacher tells 6-year-old she did her painting 'wrong,' but Twitter says it's a masterpiece

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 27, 2021. It has since been updated. A six-year-old girl was downcast after her teacher snubbed her piece of art and told her she had done it wrong. The girl was heartbroken as she really enjoyed creating art and it was heartbreaking to be told that it wasn't good. The girl's Mom took to Twitter to share the amazing picture the 6-year-old drew and asked for Twitter's opinion. The six-year-old was flooded with positive messages. The girl had drawn the artwork at an after-school art club, only to be panned by the teacher. Twitter user Gemma Leighton wrote, “My 6-year-old daughter painted this amazing scene. Her art teacher told her she had done it wrong?! You can’t do art wrong! She was so upset as art is her favourite thing to do.” The picture featured a tree-lined path leading to a sunset/sunrise on the horizon. Art is subjective but you can tell easily tell that the girl's art is incredibly good, especially for a 6-year-old. The girl's mother went on to ask, “Can you please show Edie some support and like her painting?”
msn.com

This SCARY Mummified Creature Has Just Emerged From An Egyptian Tomb

Slide 1 of 54: In 2019, archaeologists digging at the Qubbat al-Hawā burial site in southern Egypt unearthed 10 mummified crocodiles. A recent 2023 study has finally confirmed these ancient reptiles date back over 2,300 years to the pre-Ptolemaic era (i.e. before 304 BC). Rather uniquely, they were found in a well-preserved condition, with their sizes ranging from six to 11 feet (1.8-3.5m) long. It's believed these crusty crocs were mummified as an offering to the crocodile-headed Egyptian god, Sobek. Pictured here is another mummified crocodile found in Egypt, held in the Crocodile Museum of Kom Ombo.
News Tender

American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam.

In 1967, during the Vietnam War, American soldiers reported seeing a mysterious, reddish-haired humanoid creature roaming the deep jungles of Vietnam. This creature was said to be a reddish-haired humanoid with an elongated head and large, black eyes. The Rock Apes was a mystery to the G.I.s. They were unlike any creature the G.I.s had ever seen before. The Rock Apes were shy and elusive, and they were not easily seen. But when the G.I.s did see them, they were fascinated by these strange creatures.
People

Model, 24, with Rare Skin Disease Bares Scars to Raise Awareness: 'I Choose to Show the Body I Was Given'

Lucy Beall is a model and advocate who brings awareness to the rare condition epidermolysis bullosa Lucy Beall was born with epidermolysis bullosa, a rare genetic disorder that affects roughly 200 people in the U.S. each year and causes painful blisters at the slightest touch. Expected to die at infancy, Beall, now 24, defies all odds and serves as a passionate and outspoken advocate for herself and others with the condition. "I grew up knowing that my condition didn't just mean a more difficult life, but possibly a...
CBS News

CBS News

595K+
Followers
79K+
Post
429M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy