weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Waller by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 19:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-30 14:16:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Waller FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Fort Bend, Harris, Montgomery and Waller. * WHEN...Until 645 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 435 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Humble, Katy, Jersey Village, Greater Greenspoint, The Woodlands, Spring, Kingwood, Oak Ridge North, Cypress, Willowbrook, Greater Inwood, Splashtown, Chateau Woods and northwestern Bush Intercontinental Airport. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Harris, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 10:33:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-30 10:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Harris; Montgomery FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Harris and Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 230 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1132 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jersey Village, The Woodlands, Spring, Oak Ridge North, Willowbrook, Hooks Airport, Cypress, Splashtown, The Woodlands Pavillion and Chateau Woods. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Harris by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 19:20:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Harris FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Harris, Liberty and Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 529 PM CST, Gauge reports indicated a rise on the East Fork of the San Jacinto River near FM 2090. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Areas near the East Fork of the San Jacinto River near FM 2090. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Fort Bend by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fort Bend FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Fort Bend, Harris, Montgomery and Waller. * WHEN...Until 645 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 435 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Humble, Katy, Jersey Village, Greater Greenspoint, The Woodlands, Spring, Kingwood, Oak Ridge North, Cypress, Willowbrook, Greater Inwood, Splashtown, Chateau Woods and northwestern Bush Intercontinental Airport. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Harris, Liberty, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 16:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 445 AM CST. Target Area: Harris; Liberty; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney affecting Harris, Montgomery and Liberty Counties. For the East Fork San Jacinto River...including New Caney, Cleveland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 62.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins with secondary roads near the river inundated, including FM 1485 west of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 56.5 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late this afternoon to 61.4 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon to 57.9 feet tomorrow evening. It will rise above flood stage again late tomorrow evening to 59.0 feet Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage again early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 58.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 61.0 feet on 11/26/2004. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed East Fork San Jacinto New Caney 58.0 56.5 Sun 4 pm CST 57.9 58.9 57.6
