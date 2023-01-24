Effective: 2023-01-29 16:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 445 AM CST. Target Area: Harris; Liberty; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney affecting Harris, Montgomery and Liberty Counties. For the East Fork San Jacinto River...including New Caney, Cleveland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 62.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins with secondary roads near the river inundated, including FM 1485 west of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 56.5 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late this afternoon to 61.4 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon to 57.9 feet tomorrow evening. It will rise above flood stage again late tomorrow evening to 59.0 feet Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage again early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 58.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 61.0 feet on 11/26/2004. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed East Fork San Jacinto New Caney 58.0 56.5 Sun 4 pm CST 57.9 58.9 57.6

