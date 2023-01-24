Effective: 2023-01-29 10:33:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-30 10:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Harris; Liberty FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Harris, Liberty and Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 529 PM CST, Gauge reports indicated a rise on the East Fork of the San Jacinto River near FM 2090. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Areas near the East Fork of the San Jacinto River near FM 2090. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

