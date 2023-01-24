It's coming later this year and will be assembled in Brazil. The 1500 is Ram's smallest truck in the United States but the Stellantis brand is selling a couple of downsized pickups in other markets. Based on the Fiat Strada, the 700 is a tiny ute measuring only 176.1 inches (4,474 millimeters) long. Another forbidden fruit is the 1000 serving as a rebadged Fiat Toro. It stretches at 193.5 in (4,915 mm) long, which still makes it significantly shorter than the 1500 available stateside.

2 DAYS AGO