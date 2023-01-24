Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Faces SEC Investigation Over Tesla's 'Self-Driving' Claims: Report
Tesla's advice about Autopilot cars and the company's videos appear to give very different messages.
msn.com
Boeing Hints New Jet It’s Testing With NASA Could Replace 737 Max
(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is studying whether an innovative plane it’s developing with NASA could find a home in its lineup next decade, the company’s top executive said, offering a tantalizing glimpse into its product strategy. Most Read from Bloomberg. Later this decade, the US planemaker plans to...
msn.com
Tesla, Amazon, Shopify, IBM, ServiceNow: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices recorded mixed performance on Wednesday as investors and traders assessed the latest set of corporate earnings, including that of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) which provided weak guidance during its earnings call. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.18% lower, while the S&P 500 lost 0.018%. The Dow Jones ended marginally in the green. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
msn.com
Tesla, Intel, Pfizer, Visa, Northrop Grumman: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
U.S. markets surged on Thursday, following the release of fourth-quarter GDP data that came in better than expected. The U.S. economy grew by an estimated 2.9% in the last quarter of 2022 against economist expectations of 2.6% growth. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 rose over 1%, while the Dow gained 0.61%. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
msn.com
US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
msn.com
Genesis X Convertible Going Into Production: Report
The halo model could cost $200,000 to $300,000. The Genesis X Convertible Concept debuted at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show to imagine a sleek, luxurious droptop for the premium brand. According to a new report, the brand intends to put it into production. Luc Donckerwolke, the brand's chief creative...
msn.com
Mazda CX-90 Teaser Video Shows Upscale Interior, Reveals New Color
Artisan Red is a new exterior paint designed to evoke emotion, contrasting with neutral tones and traditional Japanese stitching inside. The new Mazda CX-90 will be revealed in full on January 31, but the "unboxed" teaser campaign isn't leaving much to the imagination. The latest video focuses on design, and while we learn a few things about the large SUV's exterior, the star of this show is the interior.
msn.com
2024 Ram 1200 Pickup Truck Spied At Night Wearing Heavy Camo
It's coming later this year and will be assembled in Brazil. The 1500 is Ram's smallest truck in the United States but the Stellantis brand is selling a couple of downsized pickups in other markets. Based on the Fiat Strada, the 700 is a tiny ute measuring only 176.1 inches (4,474 millimeters) long. Another forbidden fruit is the 1000 serving as a rebadged Fiat Toro. It stretches at 193.5 in (4,915 mm) long, which still makes it significantly shorter than the 1500 available stateside.
