Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTRF
Stevenson: “It was going in like it was supposed to”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson returned to form Saturday afternoon inside the Coliseum. Over the course of 40 minutes of action, the senior guard ignited the home crowd and heated up right in front of their eyes en route to West Virginia’s first 30-point individual performance in almost two years.
WTRF
Mountaineers Knock Off TCU for Season Sweep
Behind 23 points from sophomore guard JJ Quinerly, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team (13-5, 4-3 Big 12) recorded a 62-55 victory over TCU inside Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday afternoon. Quinerly led all scorers in the contest, as she tallied her 15th double-digit scoring...
WTRF
Okonkwo gaining confidence, showing off his athleticism
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There are some differences between Jimmy Bell Jr. and James Okonkwo. For starters, they hail from completely different continents. Bell is two inches taller and has at least 40 pounds on the younger Okonkwo. Bell has a football background; Okonkwo was a tennis player in his life across the pond.
WTRF
Golf to tee off spring season on Monday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team is set to begin its 2023 spring season on Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson, Arizona. Fifteen teams are scheduled to compete, including nine teams ranked in the Top 80. Teams competing are...
WTRF
Mountaineers Set to Meet TCU Saturday in Fort Worth
After a week idle, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team (13-5, 4-3 Big 12) hits the road for a rematch with TCU on Saturday, Jan. 28, in Fort Worth, Texas. Tipoff against the Horned Frogs is tabbed for 2 p.m. ET, inside Schollmaier Arena. Wednesday’s contest against TCU...
WTRF
West Virginia wins on senior day
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 3-ranked West Virginia University rifle team defeated No. 9 Navy, 4742-4709, on Saturday in Morgantown at the WVU Rifle Range. “Senior day is always a special match, and there can be extra emotions,” coach Jon Hammond said. “This was a unique year honoring five seniors, and they have all had a big impact on our team in their years here, however many that has been!”
WTRF
WVU, No. 15 Auburn square off in Big 12/SEC Challenge
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia gets a short break from its rigorous Big 12 schedule on Saturday when it squares off in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. That won’t be any sort of vacation, however, as the Mountaineers will host No. 15 Auburn, one of the top teams in the SEC.
WTRF
Jumpers are “Freezing for a Reason” at the 4th Annual Polar Plunge
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Part of Oglebay’s Winterfest is the annual polar plunge, where the bravest and warmest hearts raised over $9,000 this year for the Special Olympics of West Virginia to, in turn, plunge into the frigid Schenk Lake. The costume contest is a tradition to add...
WTRF
Local students are ‘spinning up’ to the championship at first annual robotics competition
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Teams of three to four students from all around the area competed in the first ever VEX Robotics Competition at the John Marshall Field House. Each student per team has a different role for their robots that they spend weeks programming and preparing for tournaments like this – a driver, a programmer, and a notebook keeper – but they all come together on competition day to hopefully pull out a win.
WTRF
Gov. Justice addresses PEIA concerns for Wheeling Hospital
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – PEIA funding has remained a top discussion point ever since Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance on July 1. WVU Medicine’s decision to drop these patients is said...
Comments / 0