Cat recovered from a duffel bag left abandoned near trash cans in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, a cat is under their care after it was found abandoned near trash on Sherman Street. The cat was found in a duffel bag on Friday in the area of Sherman Street between Henry Johnson Blvd. and Park St in Albany.
No One is More Dedicated than This Richfield Springs Firefighter
When it comes to dedication, there's no one who better fits that description than this first responder. A proud member since high school, Cole is a Lieutenant for the Richfield Springs Fire Department. Since joining, he's become an exterior firefighter and an EMT. Something that he loves the most about the job.
10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY
Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
Fact Or Fiction: NY State Law Requires You Shovel Your Sidewalk
Depending on which end of New York you’re on, your snow shovel has either been putting in overtime or sitting lonely in the garage. It’s been a very mild winter for snow around Albany. In Buffalo? A much different story. But with our most-historically-snowy days ahead of us, it’s good to know the rules about shoveling in Upstate NY.
Upstate New York Mom Literally Named ‘Mother of the Year’
The fact that a woman chooses motherhood is remarkable because those of us who are mothers will tell anyone that although it is the single most gratifying thing in life, being a mother is not for the faint of heart. Being a mother is the hardest job in the entire...
Two Workers at New Hartford Target Accused of Stealing Thousands in Merchandise
Two people working at a retail giant in New Hartford were fitted with handcuffs for allegedly stealing nearly $6,000 worth of merchandise. New Hartford Police have charged 30-year-old Reginald Porter and 19-year-old Alysa Story, both of Utica, each with felony counts of Grand Larceny and Falsifying Business Records. Police believe...
Alcohol Laws in NY That Out of Towners May Find Strange
While it may seem like you could buy alcohol day or night in New York, that's not true. New York Alcohol Training fills us in on when you can fill up at your favorite establishment. How Late Can You Buy Alcohol In New York. Restaurants and bars that sell alcohol...
1 dead after snowmobile crash on Peck Lake
One person is dead after a snowmobile crash on Peck's Lake Thursday night.
Two caught with drugs, driving a stolen vehicle in Oneonta
Two Otsego County residents were arrested earlier this month after they were found driving a stolen vehicle.
Recipients, food pantries, communities brace for end of additional SNAP benefits
Albany — In March, the more than 1.6 million households who have been receiving additional SNAP benefits since April 2020 will once again receive a normal amount. For almost three years, SNAP recipients have been receiving nearly $100 extra per month for groceries. With Congress passing the Consolidated Appropriations...
Man dies in Lewis County snowmobile crash
WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - An Oneida County man is dead following a snowmobile crash in the town of West Turin Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say that around 11:40 p.m., a snowmobile operated by 52-year-old John Jones of Sauquoit, N.Y., went off the North Road, overturned, and struck a tree.
SCSO investigating fatal Sacandaga snowmobile crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal snowmobiling accident that happened around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday near Lunker Lane on Sacandaga Lake. 20-year-old Garrett Macintosh of Florida was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Capital Region marijuana shop poised to be 1st in upstate NY
A Schenectady marijuana shop slated to start sales next month is poised to become the first legal cannabis store in upstate New York. Don Andrews, 34, always dreamed of having a marijuana dispensary. His Upstate CBD store opened on Union Street in the Electric City in 2019, and is in the process of becoming Upstate Canna Co. in the coming weeks to expand to recreational cannabis customers. "I love cannabis because it helped me in many different ways, and I know a lot of people who it's helped drastically," Andrews said.
Police Say Man Busted With Crack in His Pants in Greene County
Did you read this headline and could somehow hear Beavis and Butthead chortling and laughing somewhere? Well now. Officials say that a New York state man, who was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over, was caught with a large amount of illegal drugs. Police say the bust happened in Greene County Sunday, as the driver who was only carrying a learner's permit was stopped by law enforcement.
New York State Man Charged After Accidently Putting Cocaine in Security Bin
Well, this was a move he'll regret. Police say they have charged a New York state man after a rather absentminded move. Officials say when the man was asked to place all of his personal items in a bin at a security checkpoint, he put something in there that he really didn't mean to put in there.
Sauquoit man dies in snowmobile accident Thursday night
TOWN OF WEST TURIN, N.Y. -- A Sauquoit man died in a snowmobile accident on North Road in the Town of West Turin, Thursday night. John Jones, 52, was traveling southwest on Trail C4F when he exited the west side of the trail, overturned and hit a tree. Several people attended to Jones and attempted to give him CPR until emergency crews responded. Jones was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Was President Carter’s Brother, Billy Carter, Arrested in Boonville, NY?
It happens every year when there's enough snow and cold to hold the legendary snowmobile races and winter fest in Boonville, NY. As a result, people begin to talk about that crazy weekend when Billy Carter, the then President's brother, stole the show some 45-years-ago. And that's not all he...
Effort to keep notorious killer behind bars
An effort is underway to keep one of Binghamton's most notorious killers behind bars.
Recreational dispensaries coming to region soon
Several months after the initial batch of CAURD licenses were awarded to local business owners, one hopes to open his doors in the coming weeks. The owner of Upstate CBD in Schenectady hopes to begin selling cannabis at some point next month.
UPDATE: Sheriff's Office says man was killed after his snowmobile left the trail, struck a tree on Tug Hill
WEST TURIN- Local authorities investigated the scene of a snowmobile accident on Tug Hill Thursday evening that killed a man from near the Mohawk Valley area, officials are saying. This latest development is an update to an original story we had earlier today. It happened shortly before midnight on North...
