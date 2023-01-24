ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Ohio student arrested for hitting another student with chair

By Joe Gorman
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ug6zS_0kPhQt6Q00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An East High School student was booked into the Mahoning County jail after reports said he hit a female student Monday with a chair.

The 18-year-old student is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

‘Maintain and increase service’: Police levy to hit Beavercreek ballots

A deputy for the county Sheriff’s Office who works school security wrote in a report that he heard a student crying and then saw a student being carried away for medical attention.

Witnesses told the deputy that the student was in a class with the female student and she was “commenting” on him when he hit her with a chair.

A fellow student stopped him from hitting the student again, reports said.

The student received medical attention from school staff, according to reports.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Boardman contractor behind bars, accused of stealing thousands from customers

40-year-old John Bartos is being held in the Trumbull County Jail, after being accused of scamming customers out of thousands of dollars. More than a dozen people, in several communities, across four counties in Ohio and Pennsylvania have filed complaints about putting down payments on jobs that never materialized. According...
WFMJ.com

Charges filed for suspect in bomb threat at Neshannock High School

Neshannock Police are have filed charges for the suspect in a bomb threat made to Neshannock High School on Wednesday. According to a news release from Neshannock Police, the Lawrence County 911 center received a phone call shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night from a male claiming to have placed a bomb in the school.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man accused of kidnapping man, robbing him at knifepoint indicted

A Youngstown man accused of kidnapping a man and robbing him at knifepoint has been indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday. Forty-nine-year-old Tim Miller was indicted on several charges including one count of kidnapping, one count of robbery, one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, one count of possessing criminal tools and one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WDTN

WDTN

43K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy