Read full article on original website
Related
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
Former US Defense Secretary Robert Gates says Putin believes it's his 'destiny' to 'recreate the Russian Empire'
"He is obsessed with retaking Ukraine," former Secretary Gates said of Putin, who launched the war in Ukraine last February. "He will hang in there."
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Tunisian election records 11% turnout in rejection of president’s reforms
A mere 11% of the electorate voted in Tunisia’s parliamentary runoffs, with critics of president Kais Saied saying the empty polling stations were evidence of public disdain for his agenda and seizure of powers. Sunday’s runoff vote was however higher than December’s first round, which had a participation rate...
Russia to require basic military training in schools in 'evocation of the Soviet Union,' UK says
Students throughout Russia will undergo basic military training starting next September, signaling a militarized atmosphere in wartime Russia, the UK Ministry of Defense said.
Ex-U.K. PM claims Putin made "jolly" missile threat to him in call on Ukraine
Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson claims in a new BBC documentary that Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to kill him with a missile during an "extraordinary" phone call before the Ukraine invasion. What he's saying: "He threatened me at one point, and he said, 'Boris, I don't want to...
Yellen warns of debt ceiling "catastrophe" for U.S. and beyond
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Axios she is “nervous” about the U.S. defaulting on its debt and cautioned that Americans likely will face a scary and spiraling recession if Congress doesn’t raise the debt ceiling this summer. Why it matters: Yellen’s dark financial forecast is part of...
Population shifts worldwide and why they matter
The United Nations projects India is set to surpass China as the world's most populous country this year, while the U.S. on the other hand needs more people to avoid big economic problems. Plus, the week in politics: RNC elections and more. And, five fired Memphis police officers are charged...
DOJ announces arrests over alleged Iranian plot to kill U.S. journalist
The Department of Justice on Friday announced three new arrests related to an alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill a New York-based journalist and human rights activist who was critical of the Iranian government. Why it matters: The Justice Department alleged that the three arrested men were members of an Eastern...
Historians take on misinformation in U.S. history
Some of the nation's top historians are going after lies and misinformation about U.S. history in a new book. Why it matters: Red states in recent years have enacted laws aimed at limiting classroom discussions of slavery and Native American removal, while pushing a positive, nationalist version of U.S. history. Historians say that's a dangerous path.
At least 7 Israelis killed in shooting attack at Jerusalem synagogue
Police say a gunman opened fire on worshippers at a Jerusalem synagogue Friday night local time, killing at least seven Israeli citizens and wounding three others in an incident that officials are describing as a terror attack. The big picture: The gunman, who authorities identified as a Palestinian man from...
Axios interview: Yellen holds the line on Russia sanctions
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen taunted Moscow that U.S.-led sanctions have impaired Russia's “ability to conduct war” and claimed their military is now scavenging to find crucial replacement parts for battlefield equipment. Why it matters: Yellen made her comments in an interview with Axios in Johannesburg, South Africa, after...
Axios
Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
60K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0