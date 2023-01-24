ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

The Guardian

Tunisian election records 11% turnout in rejection of president’s reforms

A mere 11% of the electorate voted in Tunisia’s parliamentary runoffs, with critics of president Kais Saied saying the empty polling stations were evidence of public disdain for his agenda and seizure of powers. Sunday’s runoff vote was however higher than December’s first round, which had a participation rate...
Axios

Ex-U.K. PM claims Putin made "jolly" missile threat to him in call on Ukraine

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson claims in a new BBC documentary that Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to kill him with a missile during an "extraordinary" phone call before the Ukraine invasion. What he's saying: "He threatened me at one point, and he said, 'Boris, I don't want to...
Axios

Yellen warns of debt ceiling "catastrophe" for U.S. and beyond

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Axios she is “nervous” about the U.S. defaulting on its debt and cautioned that Americans likely will face a scary and spiraling recession if Congress doesn’t raise the debt ceiling this summer. Why it matters: Yellen’s dark financial forecast is part of...
Axios

Population shifts worldwide and why they matter

The United Nations projects India is set to surpass China as the world's most populous country this year, while the U.S. on the other hand needs more people to avoid big economic problems. Plus, the week in politics: RNC elections and more. And, five fired Memphis police officers are charged...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

DOJ announces arrests over alleged Iranian plot to kill U.S. journalist

The Department of Justice on Friday announced three new arrests related to an alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill a New York-based journalist and human rights activist who was critical of the Iranian government. Why it matters: The Justice Department alleged that the three arrested men were members of an Eastern...
Axios

Historians take on misinformation in U.S. history

Some of the nation's top historians are going after lies and misinformation about U.S. history in a new book. Why it matters: Red states in recent years have enacted laws aimed at limiting classroom discussions of slavery and Native American removal, while pushing a positive, nationalist version of U.S. history. Historians say that's a dangerous path.
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios

At least 7 Israelis killed in shooting attack at Jerusalem synagogue

Police say a gunman opened fire on worshippers at a Jerusalem synagogue Friday night local time, killing at least seven Israeli citizens and wounding three others in an incident that officials are describing as a terror attack. The big picture: The gunman, who authorities identified as a Palestinian man from...
Axios

Axios interview: Yellen holds the line on Russia sanctions

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen taunted Moscow that U.S.-led sanctions have impaired Russia's “ability to conduct war” and claimed their military is now scavenging to find crucial replacement parts for battlefield equipment. Why it matters: Yellen made her comments in an interview with Axios in Johannesburg, South Africa, after...
Axios

Axios

