Train Club Raising Money to Move International Car Made Caboose
The Scioto Junction Model Train Club announced that CSX has approved its request to obtain a caboose that was manufactured at International Car in Kenton. The plan is to get the caboose lifted on a truck and then lifted onto its resting place at the Hardin County Fairgrounds. The cost...
OSHP: Man with gun, stolen car, warrants arrested at rest area in Marion County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a North Carolina man with out-of-state warrants was taken into custody by troopers at a rest area on U.S. Route 23 in Marion County Saturday afternoon, shutting down directions of the road temporarily. Troopers and deputies from the Marion County...
Beatitudes Sponsoring Free Movie
Beatitudes in Ada is sponsoring a free “Family Fun Film” on February 11. The movie Sing 2 will start at 1 that afternoon at the Ada Theatre. Popcorn, water and a treat bag will be included.
Bluffton University Professor to Discuss New Tools for Student Learning
BLUFFTON, Ohio—Dr. Walt Paquin, professor of social work at Bluffton University, will present the Colloquium, “Developing ‘New’ Tools for Student Learning,” at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 in Centennial Hall’s Stutzman Lecture Hall. This presentation focuses on the projects that Paquin has explored...
'He was loved by everybody': Knox County community mourns loss of man killed in fatal crash
CENTERBURG, Ohio — A community in Centerburg is mourning the loss of a 48-year-old man who died in Knox County over the weekend. Paul Baker, a 48-year-old employee of Long Branch Pizza, died in a crash Sunday afternoon. Baker's mother, Sue, said she can't believe her new reality. "His...
Delphos Man Killed in Allen County Crash
A Delphos man was killed in a accident that occurred Thursday evening in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 61 year old Gregory A. Kunz lost control of the pickup truck he was driving while traveling south on State Route 66.
Allen County Public Health warns of impersonating scam phone call
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Public Health is warning the public about a robocall that appears is coming from their agency. The health department says people have been getting automatic phone calls saying that it is from Allen County Public Health, but they are not. The electronic message talks about personal health matters and ask the recipient to follow up with the health department. Allen Public Health says they do not use automated systems to talk about personal health matters and they also do not disclose personal health information through automatic messages, including robocalls or voicemails. If you do not trust a message saying that they are Allen County Public Health, you are asked to call their office to confirm.
Christine Steinke has her trial date set for May
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - A trial date has been scheduled for a former Wapakoneta employee that allegedly stole thousands of dollars from the city. 48-year-old Christine Steinke, a former clerk of the Wapakoneta Utilities Department, was charged by the Ohio Attorney General and Auglaize County Prosecutor on thirteen counts of tampering with records and two counts of theft in office. She signed a speedy trial waiver and the court set a trial for May.
Kenton High School Girls Varsity Bowling falls to St. Marys Memorial High School 1789-717
The 3 Kenton bowlers competed against St. Marys but ended up on the losing end. Brittany Beamer led the way with a 143 high game and 260 high series. Mackenzie Kugel followed with a 246 series (114 – 132) and Hayley Gallant rolled a 211 series (105 – 106)
Logan County – Ohio Wildlife Officers Find Two Large Bucks and a Doe Electrocuted
LOGAN – A State wildlife officer found a pretty abnormal sight after power lines fell into a body of water, and killed three deer. According to Ohio Division of Wildlife, in November 2022, State Wildlife Officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, received a call regarding three white-tailed deer found dead near downed power lines.
All counties remove Level 1 Snow Emergency
Weather conditions led multiple counties around the Miami Valley to issue snow emergencies.
Fire on Main Street in Lima damages several businesses
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a business complex Friday night. Around 9pm on Friday the Lima Fire Department put out a fire at 1519 North Main Street. At least three businesses were damaged by a fire in the heating unit that spread through the air ducts. Firefighters had to remove portions of the roof to access the fire. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
41-year-old man arrested for threatening Van Wert police officers
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - A Van Wert man was arrested for making threatening statements to police officers. According to the Van Wert County Sheriff, 41-year-old Jamal Pirani has been charged with making a terroristic threat a felony of the third degree. Deputies investigated threatening statements that Pirani made to Van Wert police officers. The deputies found him at a Van Wert business and took him into custody. It is unknown the nature of the threats that he allegedly made. Pirani was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, where he is being held until he is arraigned.
Lima man to remain in psych hospital for mother’s stabbing
LIMA — A Lima man who allegedly stabbed his mother in 2021 will remain at a mental health treatment center, a judge ruled Friday. Kevin Stahr, 26, is charged with first-degree felony attempted murder and two counts of second-degree felonious assault for allegedly attacking his mother, Kelly Stahr, with a knife on June 4, 2021. His mother testified on Friday that he stabbed her three times — one time in her inner arm and two in her abdomen. She required surgery for her wounds.
Drive-by-shooting investigation in Bucyrus leads police to the targeted home
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bucyrus Police Department is searching for a man who they believe shot at a house from his car Thursday evening. At 6:22 p.m., Bucyrus PD responded to shots fired at the 700 block of Gay Street. Witnesses gave a description of the car and officers found the car close to […]
Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal crash
HENRY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) -The Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates a fatal crash on Thursday. According to a statement released by the sheriff’s office, officers received a call of an accident at the intersection of SR-16 and SR-18 at approximately 4:03 p.m. The sheriff’s office’s initial investigation found...
$500K bond set for Ohio man accused of raping 12-year-old girl
A Columbus man made a court appearance in Franklin County on Friday after he was charged with raping a child under 13 years old.
Body Found in Retention Pond in Findlay Identified
The identity of man found floating in a retention pond behind Walmart on Trenton Avenue in Findlay this past Thursday January 19 has been identified. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, he has been identified as 45 year old Benjamin L. Greeno, of Findlay. The Lucas County...
Kenneth Cobb's re-trial moved to June 2023
A re-trial date has been set for a Lima man charged in a 2019 shooting that left one person dead. Kenneth Cobb had won his appeal for a re-trial by the Ohio Supreme Court last year. Cobb's original re-trial was set for February 27th. That has now changed and his new trial has been set for June. He was previously found not guilty of a 2019 murder but was sentenced to fourteen years in prison for felonious assault with a gun and having a weapon under disability.
Two Sentenced this Week in Common Pleas Court
Two people were sentenced this week in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Ricky L. Wood was sentenced to 11 months in prison on one count of public indecency. .Cameron D. Bopp was placed on five years community control with conditions on...
