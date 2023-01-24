ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, OH

wktn.com

Train Club Raising Money to Move International Car Made Caboose

The Scioto Junction Model Train Club announced that CSX has approved its request to obtain a caboose that was manufactured at International Car in Kenton. The plan is to get the caboose lifted on a truck and then lifted onto its resting place at the Hardin County Fairgrounds. The cost...
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Beatitudes Sponsoring Free Movie

Beatitudes in Ada is sponsoring a free “Family Fun Film” on February 11. The movie Sing 2 will start at 1 that afternoon at the Ada Theatre. Popcorn, water and a treat bag will be included.
ADA, OH
wktn.com

Bluffton University Professor to Discuss New Tools for Student Learning

BLUFFTON, Ohio—Dr. Walt Paquin, professor of social work at Bluffton University, will present the Colloquium, “Developing ‘New’ Tools for Student Learning,” at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 in Centennial Hall’s Stutzman Lecture Hall. This presentation focuses on the projects that Paquin has explored...
BLUFFTON, OH
wktn.com

Delphos Man Killed in Allen County Crash

A Delphos man was killed in a accident that occurred Thursday evening in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 61 year old Gregory A. Kunz lost control of the pickup truck he was driving while traveling south on State Route 66.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Allen County Public Health warns of impersonating scam phone call

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Public Health is warning the public about a robocall that appears is coming from their agency. The health department says people have been getting automatic phone calls saying that it is from Allen County Public Health, but they are not. The electronic message talks about personal health matters and ask the recipient to follow up with the health department. Allen Public Health says they do not use automated systems to talk about personal health matters and they also do not disclose personal health information through automatic messages, including robocalls or voicemails. If you do not trust a message saying that they are Allen County Public Health, you are asked to call their office to confirm.
hometownstations.com

Christine Steinke has her trial date set for May

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - A trial date has been scheduled for a former Wapakoneta employee that allegedly stole thousands of dollars from the city. 48-year-old Christine Steinke, a former clerk of the Wapakoneta Utilities Department, was charged by the Ohio Attorney General and Auglaize County Prosecutor on thirteen counts of tampering with records and two counts of theft in office. She signed a speedy trial waiver and the court set a trial for May.
WAPAKONETA, OH
hometownstations.com

Fire on Main Street in Lima damages several businesses

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a business complex Friday night. Around 9pm on Friday the Lima Fire Department put out a fire at 1519 North Main Street. At least three businesses were damaged by a fire in the heating unit that spread through the air ducts. Firefighters had to remove portions of the roof to access the fire. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

41-year-old man arrested for threatening Van Wert police officers

VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - A Van Wert man was arrested for making threatening statements to police officers. According to the Van Wert County Sheriff, 41-year-old Jamal Pirani has been charged with making a terroristic threat a felony of the third degree. Deputies investigated threatening statements that Pirani made to Van Wert police officers. The deputies found him at a Van Wert business and took him into custody. It is unknown the nature of the threats that he allegedly made. Pirani was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, where he is being held until he is arraigned.
VAN WERT, OH
Lima News

Lima man to remain in psych hospital for mother’s stabbing

LIMA — A Lima man who allegedly stabbed his mother in 2021 will remain at a mental health treatment center, a judge ruled Friday. Kevin Stahr, 26, is charged with first-degree felony attempted murder and two counts of second-degree felonious assault for allegedly attacking his mother, Kelly Stahr, with a knife on June 4, 2021. His mother testified on Friday that he stabbed her three times — one time in her inner arm and two in her abdomen. She required surgery for her wounds.
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal crash

HENRY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) -The Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates a fatal crash on Thursday. According to a statement released by the sheriff’s office, officers received a call of an accident at the intersection of SR-16 and SR-18 at approximately 4:03 p.m. The sheriff’s office’s initial investigation found...
HENRY COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Body Found in Retention Pond in Findlay Identified

The identity of man found floating in a retention pond behind Walmart on Trenton Avenue in Findlay this past Thursday January 19 has been identified. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, he has been identified as 45 year old Benjamin L. Greeno, of Findlay. The Lucas County...
FINDLAY, OH
hometownstations.com

Kenneth Cobb's re-trial moved to June 2023

A re-trial date has been set for a Lima man charged in a 2019 shooting that left one person dead. Kenneth Cobb had won his appeal for a re-trial by the Ohio Supreme Court last year. Cobb's original re-trial was set for February 27th. That has now changed and his new trial has been set for June. He was previously found not guilty of a 2019 murder but was sentenced to fourteen years in prison for felonious assault with a gun and having a weapon under disability.
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Two Sentenced this Week in Common Pleas Court

Two people were sentenced this week in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Ricky L. Wood was sentenced to 11 months in prison on one count of public indecency. .Cameron D. Bopp was placed on five years community control with conditions on...

