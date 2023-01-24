Motorsports Olympia alleged burglar and accomplice caught and arrested

Olympia — Deputies arrested a man attempting to rob the Motorsports in Olympia earlier Tuesday morning, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Department. Shortly after, another person believed to be involved was arrested.

Around 6:30 a.m. the owner of Motorsports reported that he saw someone break into the fenced area around his store. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Department, with the help of the Lacey Police Department, found a cut hole in the fence and then found a man hiding in the bushes nearby. He was arrested and taken to the Thurston County Jail.

Around 9:30 a.m. deputies arrested a second person believed to be involved in the burglary.

