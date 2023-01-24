Read full article on original website
bigfoot99.com
Sheriff confirms identity of missing man found deceased near Encampment
The Saratoga man found dead near his vehicle after it became stuck in the snow on rural road east of town last Thursday has been identified. Sheriff Alex Bakken confirmed that the body of 70-year-old Neal Lee Forbes was located by emergency responders on the evening of Thursday, January 19th.
cowboystatedaily.com
One Dead In Massive 40+ Vehicle Crash, Pileup Between Elk Mountain And Laramie, Wyoming
UPDATE: Interstate 80 Closed Until Late Morning Monday. Forty-four semi-trucks and cars were involved in two separate crashes on Saturday afternoon near the Wagonhound rest area between Elk Mountain and Laramie on Interstate 80. The Wyoming Highway Patrol announced late Saturday that one person was killed and other injuries were...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Responding to Giant Crash on I-80, Interstate Closed for ‘Extend Amount of Time’
The Wyoming Highway Patrol announced a large crash on Interstate 80 in Carbon County. That's according to a Facebook post from the patrol, who wrote that they are "currently responding to a large crash scene near mile marker 266 on I-80 in Carbon County." The Patrol stated that "At this...
steamboatradio.com
Herd of pronghorn found dead in Routt County – 53 have died in Moffat County
A Nordic skier came upon a herd of pronghorn that had been attacked in the snow in Routt County in mid-January. They say 20 to 25 of them were dead in a field. We showed Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) the picture. They confirmed they were pronghorns but they don’t know how they died. They said it is possible they were scavenged on by coyotes.
capcity.news
Carbon County wreck backs up traffic, closes large portion of I-80
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a large portion of I-80 has been closed in both directions as emergency personnel respond to a large crash that occurred near mile marker 266 in Carbon County. There is currently no estimate for when I-80 will be reopened, but...
News Channel Nebraska
Fatality accident in southern Wyoming closes Interstate 80 across state
CARBON COUNTY, Wyo. - The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality accident on Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Laramie in Carbon County Saturday. According to the patrol, a total of 44 vehicles were involved in two separate crashes around mile markers 266 and 261. One person died and other injuries have been reported.
cowboystatedaily.com
Interstate 80 Closed Until Monday; Multi-Vehicle Accidents, Winter Storms To Blame
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie is a mess and it’s not opening up any time soon. In fact, nearly all of I-80 is closed and won’t be open until late Monday morning at the earliest. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is estimating the earliest the Interstate could be opened is between 10am – 12noon on Monday.
wyo4news.com
Utah man arrested on 11 counts after killing 5
CARBON COUNTY, WYOMING — On Jan. 22 at approximately 6:52 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes at approximately mm 215. At approximately mm 220 near Sinclair, WY, the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction had caused a serious injury crash.
2 high school students among 5 friends killed in Wyoming crash
A series of crashes caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 killed five people, including two Arkansas high school students and three recent graduates of the school, and seriously injured others in south-central Wyoming.The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol statement.Highway Patrol troopers got word of the Dodge Ram headed east in the westbound lanes minutes before the pickup truck collided with a passenger car and commercial truck near Sinclair on Sunday night. The driver of another commercial truck then swerved onto the median to avoid the wreck, according...
"Near impossible" travel: 30 inches of snow expected on Colorado mountain pass
Reaching all that fresh powder in Steamboat Springs might sound appealing to slopegoers this weekend, but the National Weather Service is already posting warnings about how difficult traveling a main route into the city will be. According to the NWS, between 24 and 30 inches of snow are expected to land on Rabbit Ears Pass between Friday morning and Sunday morning, as a major winter storm hits parts of northwest and northern Colorado. Wind will further lower visibility, with the NWS stating that travel over...
