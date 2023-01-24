Read full article on original website
Related
44 Vehicles Involved in Two Separate Crashes on I-80, One Fatality
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has reported that two separate crashes occurred on Interstate 80 on Saturday, resulting in 44 cars colliding between the two crashes. That's according to a Facebook post from the WHP, which stated that "The Wyoming Highway Patrol and emergency crews continue to investigate a collision involving multiple vehicles around mileposts 266 and 261 of Interstate 80 in Carbon County."
Wyoming Highway Patrol Responding to Giant Crash on I-80, Interstate Closed for ‘Extend Amount of Time’
The Wyoming Highway Patrol announced a large crash on Interstate 80 in Carbon County. That's according to a Facebook post from the patrol, who wrote that they are "currently responding to a large crash scene near mile marker 266 on I-80 in Carbon County." The Patrol stated that "At this...
News Channel Nebraska
Fatality accident in southern Wyoming closes Interstate 80 across state
CARBON COUNTY, Wyo. - The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality accident on Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Laramie in Carbon County Saturday. According to the patrol, a total of 44 vehicles were involved in two separate crashes around mile markers 266 and 261. One person died and other injuries have been reported.
wyo4news.com
Utah man arrested on 11 counts after killing 5
CARBON COUNTY, WYOMING — On Jan. 22 at approximately 6:52 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes at approximately mm 215. At approximately mm 220 near Sinclair, WY, the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction had caused a serious injury crash.
Five People Die in Fiery Crash Outside of Rawlins, Driver Who Caused the Wreck was Impaired
Five people have died in a crash east of Rawlins, Wyoming. That's according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol Public Information Officer, Sergeant Jeremy Beck. "On January 22, 2023, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 219 on Interstate 80 east of Rawlins, Wyoming," a press release from the WHP stated. "At 6:52 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a driver driving the wrong way on Interstate 80. Around 6:58 p.m., troopers were notified of a collision involving the wrong-way driver and other vehicles."
cowboystatedaily.com
Father Of Two Daughters Killed On I-80: ‘I Forgive’ Driver Who Caused Fiery Crash
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Suzy was 18, loved pink, shopping, playing soccer and pizza with ketchup on it. Her older sister Andrea was 23, had a stubborn streak, was a talented artist and could beat just about anybody in foosball. Those are some of the...
2 high school students among 5 friends killed in Wyoming crash
A series of crashes caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 killed five people, including two Arkansas high school students and three recent graduates of the school, and seriously injured others in south-central Wyoming.The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol statement.Highway Patrol troopers got word of the Dodge Ram headed east in the westbound lanes minutes before the pickup truck collided with a passenger car and commercial truck near Sinclair on Sunday night. The driver of another commercial truck then swerved onto the median to avoid the wreck, according...
Comments / 0