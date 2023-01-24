Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
Utahns react after Gov. Cox signs school voucher, transgender youth bills
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — On Saturday, Gov. Spencer Cox announced that he signed Senate Bill 16 and House Bill 215. House Bill 215 regulates healthcare for transgender youth by banning surgeries for minors and hormone treatments for teens who are not already diagnosed with gender dysphoria. The measure also makes it easier for doctors to be sued for malpractice.
KUTV
Retired Utah educator says school voucher bill needs work, clarity before reconsidering
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake Branch of the NAACP is asking Gov. Spencer Cox to veto the school voucher bill on his desk. Utahns are looking beyond what the legislation would mean for education across the state. 2News spoke with a woman who just wrapped up...
KUTV
Utah lawmakers turn attention to water and taxes after transgender, voucher debates
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After two weeks dominated by debate over a school voucher bill and new regulations for transgender youth medical care, Utah legislative leaders said they plan to focus on water and tax cuts as they enter the third week of the legislative session. At a...
KUTV
New bill: No abortions for rape victims after 18 weeks, 'free emergency contraceptives'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new bill at the state Capitol would end abortions for rape or incest victims at 18 weeks, but also give them free contraceptives for 72 hours after sexual assaults. "In current statute, a woman who has been raped, she does have the ability...
KUTV
Take 2 Podcast: Social media lawsuit, recap of Utah's Capitol Hill
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Host: Heidi Hatch. Recap of the week that was on Utah’s Capitol Hill. CONGRESS: This week Congressman Chris Stewart presented a bill that would make social media use illegal for kids under the age of 16. UTAH: Governor Cox announces plan to sue...
KUTV
NAACP, Utah officials issue statement ahead of Tenn. bodycam footage release
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah law enforcement, along with the civil rights organization NAACP, are working to get ahead of potential violence as footage was set to be released of a Tennessee man allegedly being beaten by five officers. Authorities in Memphis announced they will be releasing footage...
KUTV
'Souper Bowl of Caring' aims to feed the hungry in Utah
KUTV — The efforts to help feed the hungry in Utah continue with KUTV's "Souper Bowl of Caring". Rachel from Check City shared how they are donating their efforts to the cause this season. For more information and to get involved head to checkcity.com. Follow Fresh Living on social...
KUTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Extreme temps, dangerous wind chill, travel concerns expected
UTAH (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Transportation issued a Road Weather Alert Sunday through 6 a.m. Tuesday amid hazardous weather conditions that have been causing an increase in traffic danger. UDOT representatives reported that the snow showers in Northern Utah will shift south through Sunday evening, impacting central...
KUTV
Influx of large animals making their way into Utah's neighborhoods, valleys
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, who have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
KUTV
GALLERY: DWR warns of uptick in elk sightings, warns residents to be cautious
SALT LAKE CITY (KTUV) — A herd of elk that have ventured down from the mountain tops and into the valley are prompting concerns among Utah wildlife advocates. Scott Root, a representative of Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources told 2News that the agency is aware that there have been roughly 60 elk hanging around the mouth of Parley's Canyon by I-80 and Foothill Drive, describing the unusual circumstances as a "complex situation."
KUTV
'In town to steal as much as they could': St. George police arrest 2 on attempted burglary
ST. GEORGE (KUTV) — Two individuals visiting from California were arrested Thursday after police said they were witnessed on surveillance footage attempting to break in to a St. George business. Representatives of the St. George Police Department reported that an officer was driving by a local business when he...
Comments / 0