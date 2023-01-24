ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

Utahns react after Gov. Cox signs school voucher, transgender youth bills

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — On Saturday, Gov. Spencer Cox announced that he signed Senate Bill 16 and House Bill 215. House Bill 215 regulates healthcare for transgender youth by banning surgeries for minors and hormone treatments for teens who are not already diagnosed with gender dysphoria. The measure also makes it easier for doctors to be sued for malpractice.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Take 2 Podcast: Social media lawsuit, recap of Utah's Capitol Hill

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Host: Heidi Hatch. Recap of the week that was on Utah’s Capitol Hill. CONGRESS: This week Congressman Chris Stewart presented a bill that would make social media use illegal for kids under the age of 16. UTAH: Governor Cox announces plan to sue...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

'Souper Bowl of Caring' aims to feed the hungry in Utah

KUTV — The efforts to help feed the hungry in Utah continue with KUTV's "Souper Bowl of Caring". Rachel from Check City shared how they are donating their efforts to the cause this season. For more information and to get involved head to checkcity.com. Follow Fresh Living on social...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

GALLERY: DWR warns of uptick in elk sightings, warns residents to be cautious

SALT LAKE CITY (KTUV) — A herd of elk that have ventured down from the mountain tops and into the valley are prompting concerns among Utah wildlife advocates. Scott Root, a representative of Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources told 2News that the agency is aware that there have been roughly 60 elk hanging around the mouth of Parley's Canyon by I-80 and Foothill Drive, describing the unusual circumstances as a "complex situation."
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy