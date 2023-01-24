Read full article on original website
'You're An Embarrassment': Kimberly Guilfoyle Gets Backlash For Making Fun Of The FBI's Skills When Raiding President Joe Biden's Home For Documents
Kimberly Guilfoyle tried to crack a joke, but it didn't go over well with some of her followers. On Thursday, January 26, the TV personality, 53, uploaded a photo of two kids in play cards with the caption, "THE FBI PREPARING TO RAID THE BIDEN RESIDENCE." Guilfoyle, who is engaged...
Calls for classified document reform mount after repeated discoveries
Bipartisan calls for reforms to the classified document system are growing following the series of revelations of government records found outside the White House and the National Archives. Driving the news: Issues over the classification of documents have been "bubbling for a long time," Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said Sunday....
Poll: Americans equally concerned about Biden and Trump classified documents
Americans are equally concerned about the discovery of classified documents at President Biden and former President Trump's residences. Driving the news: A new NBC News poll found that 67% of Americans said they were concerned about the classified document revelations for both Trump and Biden, despite the situations having clear distinctions.
Pence: "I take full responsibility" for mishandled classified documents
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday said "mistakes were made" regarding the classified documents found at his home earlier this week. Driving the news: "While I was not aware that those classified documents were in our personal residence, let me be clear: Those classified documents should not have been at my personal residence," Pence said during a speaking engagement at Florida International University.
Biden confirms Jeff Zients will be chief of staff
Former COVID-19 czar Jeff Zients will become President Biden's chief of staff, following longtime Biden strategist Ron Klain's departure, Biden confirmed in a statement Friday. Why it matters: Zients takes the reins as Biden is expected to launch his re-election campaign and as congressional Republicans are prepared to launch a...
New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal
A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says there aren't 'enough good people' seeking to become police officers due to the 'disparagement' of law enforcement
"There's been this attack on law enforcement, and you're not getting the best of the best," Jordan said of the state of many police departments.
2 former George Santos campaign workers describe a 'sloppy' workplace and a boss with a short fuse
Rep. George Santos' campaign for Congress in 2022 was ultimately successful, but people who worked with him do not remember it fondly.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is Ridiculed After Her Proposed Amendment Loses by 418 Votes to 14 in Bipartisan Defeat
On January 26, the House of Representatives voted on an amendment proposed by Georgia's most controversial and divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene. The proposal was intended to prevent the Biden Administration from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
DOJ announces arrests over alleged Iranian plot to kill U.S. journalist
The Department of Justice on Friday announced three new arrests related to an alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill a New York-based journalist and human rights activist who was critical of the Iranian government. Why it matters: The Justice Department alleged that the three arrested men were members of an Eastern...
Trump's ex-attorney facing 11 disciplinary charges, disbarment in California
Former President Trump’s ex-attorney John Eastman is at risk of losing his law license in California for allegedly helping Trump execute "a strategy, unsupported by facts or law, to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election." Why it matters: The State Bar of California filed 11 disciplinary...
McCarthy's weaponization committee already discussing subpoenas
GOP members of the newly created House subcommittee investigating the "weaponization" of the federal government discussed the possibility of issuing subpoenas during their first closed-door meeting on Friday. Why it matters: It's a clear indication of the aggressive posture and approach that the committee has been expected to take in...
Yellen warns of debt ceiling "catastrophe" for U.S. and beyond
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Axios she is “nervous” about the U.S. defaulting on its debt and cautioned that Americans likely will face a scary and spiraling recession if Congress doesn’t raise the debt ceiling this summer. Why it matters: Yellen’s dark financial forecast is part of...
Trump criticizes “disloyal” DeSantis’ COVID record
Former President Trump took aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on the campaign trail this weekend, criticizing DeSantis for his management of the COVID-19 pandemic and branding him "disloyal." Driving the news: Trump faced a wave of blame in the wake of the GOP's performance in 2022 midterm elections,...
Trump "more angry," "more committed" as he kicks off 2024 campaign
Former President Donald Trump on Saturday said he's angrier and more committed than ever as he kicked off his 2024 presidential bid in New Hampshire, per AP. Driving the news: "We’re starting. We’re starting right here as a candidate for president," Trump said while delivering the keynote address for the state Republican Party's annual meeting in Salem, New Hampshire Saturday morning.
Video of Paul Pelosi attack made public
Video footage of the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was made public on Friday. The big picture: The move comes after a coalition of 13 news organizations had pushed for the release of evidence in the case of David DePape, the suspect accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, NBC News reported.
Historians take on misinformation in U.S. history
Some of the nation's top historians are going after lies and misinformation about U.S. history in a new book. Why it matters: Red states in recent years have enacted laws aimed at limiting classroom discussions of slavery and Native American removal, while pushing a positive, nationalist version of U.S. history. Historians say that's a dangerous path.
Ex-U.K. PM claims Putin made "jolly" missile threat to him in call on Ukraine
Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson claims in a new BBC documentary that Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to kill him with a missile during an "extraordinary" phone call before the Ukraine invasion. What he's saying: "He threatened me at one point, and he said, 'Boris, I don't want to...
Axios interview: Yellen holds the line on Russia sanctions
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen taunted Moscow that U.S.-led sanctions have impaired Russia's “ability to conduct war” and claimed their military is now scavenging to find crucial replacement parts for battlefield equipment. Why it matters: Yellen made her comments in an interview with Axios in Johannesburg, South Africa, after...
Trump's sleepy start to 2024
SALEM, New Hampshire — Former President Trump's first campaign swing of the 2024 campaign generated little of the excitement that has long defined his glitzy political rallies. Why it matters: From party officials to state legislators, there wasn't a visible show of support for Trump's 2024 bid among rank-and-file...
