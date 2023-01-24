ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
New York Post

Jalen Hurts delivers painful rendition of ‘Fly Eagles Fly’ after beating 49ers

Thankfully for the Eagles, Jalen Hurts’ football skills are better than his singing. The third-year QB completed 15 of 25 passes for 121 yards and ran for a score in Philadelphia’s dominant 31-7 win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. They await the winner of Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Bengals in Super Bowl 2023. However, what may be most remembered from this day is Hurt’s tough-to-listen-to rendition of “Fly Eagles Fly” during the trophy presentation. Hurts, with Fox’s Terry Bradshaw, owner Jeffrey Lurie and some Eagles players trying to encourage him,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Denver

Dolphins hire former Broncos coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins have reached a deal with former Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio to become their defensive coordinator, a person familiar with the hire told The Associated Press on Sunday.The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized.Fangio, who had been one of the most sought-after defensive coordinator candidates this offseason, was Denver's head coach from 2019-21, going 19-30.The Dolphins fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer after three seasons with the team.Miami finished the season ranked 18th in total defense, 27th in passing defense and tied for 24th on third downs as the team dealt with various injuries.The 64-year-old Fangio, a respected defensive mind, figures to mesh well with Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and the talent Miami has on defense.Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins had a career year, totaling 98 tackles. Linebacker Jaelan Phillips and rookie cornerback Kader Kohou both had standout seasons.By ALANIS THAMES AP Sports Writer
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame football in top 8 for 2024 Florida wide receiver

There is an interesting theme going on with Notre Dame football this weekend. It has to do with the wide receiver position and getting more talent in the room. On Friday, the Irish offered two more receivers, in their search to add depth to that position. Even though it may seem like a small advance to be included in a players top 8, Notre Dame was included in Bredell Richardson’s group.
SOUTH BEND, IN

