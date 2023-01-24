Read full article on original website
Sioux City encourages residents to sign up for emergency notifications
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The City of Sioux City is encouraging residents to sign up for CodeRED emergency notifications. CodeRED gives the city staff the ability to deliver quick messages to individuals in specific areas for multiple topics or events. The alerts can be through text, phone or email.
RAGBRAI 50 heading back to its beginnings with a start in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, most commonly known as RAGBRAI, is celebrating its 50th ride in 2023. Known for its 8-day bicycle trek from the Missouri River in Western Iowa to the Mississippi River in Eastern Iowa, RAGBRAI is also about camaraderie, music, food and most importantly celebrating community.
Emerald Ash Borer confirmed in Dakota Dunes, S.D.
PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources has confirmed an infestation of emerald ash borer in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota. In response, DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts will extend the existing state Plant Pest Quarantine to include Union County. The updated quarantine area will now...
Siouxland Snow Emergencies
Several cities across Siouxland are announcing snow emergencies ahead of the winter storm predicted for Saturday. Check back often as new emergencies are added. SOUTH SIOUX CITY: The City of South Sioux City Public Works Department is declaring a snow emergency. Starting on Friday – January 27th, 2023 @ 5:00 p.m. until Saturday - January 28th, 2023 @ 5:00 p.m.
Snow and wind causing hazardous driving conditions across Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Several inches of snow have fallen across much of the tri-state region overnight and will continue throughout much of Saturday. Several law enforcement agencies are reporting hazardous road conditions due to the falling and blowing snow. In Yankton County, South Dakota, several roads are partially...
Two Sac County residents arrested in tri-county drug bust
SAC COUNTY, Iowa — Three northwest Iowa county sheriff's offices have teamed up to make two arrests in a drug crime investigation. The Sac County Sheriff's Office with assistance from the Buena Vista and Crawford County Sheriff's Offices arrested 37-year-old Jennifer Kuhl and 41-year-old Justin Siegner Thursday on charges of ongoing criminal conduct, possession of meth and possession of marijuana.
Opa Time Restaurant destroyed by early morning fire
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local family-owned restaurant was gutted by an early morning fire in Sioux City. Opa Time, a Greek-inspired restaurant on Hamilton Blvd., caught fire before 6 a.m. Sunday and was called in after a passer-by saw smoke coming from the building. Firefighters found heavy smoke...
