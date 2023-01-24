Read full article on original website
Discomfort Grows: Walmart Adds New Service Charges And Seals Off Access As Anti-Theft Measures Increase
Walmart is trying everything to keep shoppers' intentions pure. But it means honest shoppers face serious inconveniences. Most of the existing measures have shoppers feeling embarrassed to shop at Walmart. For example, buzzing for employee help. And glass cases for small products that only cashiers can unlock. Now? More buyers will wonder why they still go to this big-box brand for groceries and supplies.
Amazon Raises Threshold for Free Grocery Delivery to Cover Costs
Amazon is raising the amount Prime members must spend to get free grocery delivery. Effective Feb. 28, members must order $150 for free delivery from Amazon Fresh. For smaller orders, there will be three tiers of services fees: $3.95 for orders between $100 and $150, $6.95 for those between $50 and $100 and $9.95 for those under $50, according to Amazon’s website.
Walmart Lures Third-Party Marketplace Sellers With New Incentives
Walmart is offering incentives for new third-party merchants to sell on its Marketplace. The company said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release that it is providing a limited-time offer to new U.S.-based sellers that includes a commission rate reduction of up to 25% for 90 days when they launch on the marketplace and try several tools and services.
Restaurants’ Legacy Payment Processes Cost Revenue, Time and Clients
With restaurants struggling to maintain profits, legacy B2B payment practices may drain revenue they can’t afford to lose. Although many restaurants have adopted consumer-facing innovations to stay competitive in a tight market, backend systems tend to lag behind. The July 2022 PYMNTS/Paytronix collaboration, “Restaurant Readiness Index,” found that this holds especially true for independent table service restaurants, as only 13% are powered by digital channels.
Amazon Pursues Prescriptions as Walmart Boosts Footprint and Wages
By next week, Amazon will have reported its fourth-quarter earnings for the industry’s most important three months of the year. While numerous retailers and organizations have already provided a glimpse into what has largely been a lackluster holiday season, the eCommerce giant’s size and dominant market share often carry implications that ripple well beyond its Seattle base.
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
Nearly 60% of Restaurants’ Best Customers Cutting Back on Tips
Few things are more enjoyable than a pleasant meal at a favorite restaurant, but consumers have had to contend with bigger checks of late, which appears to be putting a damper on the dining experience. PYMNTS’ data finds that some consumers say that as costs rise, their meals seem less satisfying. Although other factors can influence these individuals’ satisfaction, consumers’ appetite for dining out is simply not what it once was.
FINN Launches B2B Car Subscription Service in US
FINN has launched its car subscription service for businesses in the United States. This business-to-business (B2B) service, which is already offered in Germany, allows businesses to access six- or 12-month contracts and dedicated customer success managers, FINN said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release. “Traditional B2B providers in the...
Banks Use Receipt Data to Drive More Targeted Sales to Merchants
Using data from receipts to personalize loyalty programs has great potential rewards for merchants, so long as they partner with financial firms ready for the task. Item-level receipt data provided by the right financial institution (FI) or FinTech can be a valuable merchant tool for customer engagement. It can offer fraud solutions, streamline expense management, monitor consumer spending behavior and be used for card-linked loyalty programs. With the latter, retailers and merchants can deliver hyper-personalized rewards offerings at a category or even product level.
Streaming Services Get the Axe When Consumers Cut Billed Services
When consumers cut back on billed services, PYMNTS data shows, streaming is first to go. Streaming subscription services face an uphill battle with churn. Netflix, for instance, is looking at cancellations ahead as it cracks down on password sharing. “There will be current members that are unhappy with this move,”...
2023 Revs Up to Become Connected Cars’ Milestone Year
This year, the rubber meets the road for connected cars. A slew of partnerships and announcements in just the first few weeks of 2023 show that all parts of the ecosystem — the payments firms, the software providers, the dealers and of course the automakers themselves — seek value in enabling vehicles to connect with all facets of everyday commerce and social interaction.
Finance Leaders Invest in Modernization, Take Aim at ‘Technical Debt’
The B2B payment landscape is in the midst of a pivotal migration toward modern solutions. This, as decades-old legacy platforms and historically siloed finance office operations are creating a mounting technical debt that negatively impacts business planning and development cycles, hinders speed to market, as well as strains B2B ecosystem relationships with accounting and bill pay solutions that talk past each other.
Fashion Retailer Express Completes Transaction With Turnaround Firm WHP Global
Fashion apparel retailer Express has completed its previously announced transaction with turnaround firm WHP Global. With the transaction, WHP Global has invested $260 million in the firm, acquiring 7.4% of the firm for $25 million and 60% of an intellectual property joint venture for $235 million, the companies said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release.
Capital One Launches Digital Financing Tool for Car Shoppers
Capital One has launched a digital tool that helps car shoppers understand their financing options. With the Navigator Platform, consumers can find a payment that works for them by specifying a down payment, trade-in and term length, Capital One said in a Friday (Jan. 27) press release. The tool also...
Crypto Banks Hit Reset While Shedding Risky Innovation Ambitions
Smaller banks that sought to serve once-hot sectors like cryptocurrency are now exiting those verticals. This, as long-time crypto industry partner Silvergate Bank reports steep quarterly losses tied to $8.1 billion in withdrawals while it looks to reshuffle its digital asset business offerings, and Voyager Digital-servicing Metropolitan Commercial Bank and FTX-linked Moonstone Bank have both announced they are closing their crypto business lines and exiting the turbulent space.
Grasshopper and MANTL Team to Close Loan Market ‘Tech Gap’
Digital bank Grasshopper has teamed with MANTL to provide clients with faster onboarding. The bank said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) news release that the partnership will see Grasshopper leverage MANTL’s commercial deposit origination solution “to strengthen its digital deposit origination platform for businesses and provide a superior customer experience.”
Alaska Airlines Says Tech Sector Business Travel ‘Severely Depressed’
Tech industry cutbacks are having an impact on business travel. During a Thursday (Jan. 26) earnings call, Alaska Airlines reported that while its overall corporate travel volume has recovered to 75% of pre-pandemic levels, the tech industry-heavy West Coast has lagged behind. “West Coast business remains less recovered, which is...
Rokt CFO: Move Fast and Rely on Data, Systems, Processes and People
CFO responsibilities are evolving alongside operational advancements and empowering today’s finance leaders to drive holistic growth. “A lot of what the CFO job at a fast-paced, high-growth company entails is helping the rest of the business move fast by making informed decisions that leverage trusted data, and creating the foundational infrastructure to allow for that,” Nathaniel Katz, CFO at eCommerce software provider Rokt, told PYMNTS in a recent interview.
Report: Global Smartphone Sales See Largest Drop Ever
Smartphone sales fell worldwide last year as consumers grew more cautious in their spending. That’s according to a recent report by market research firm IDC, which found that worldwide shipments of smartphones dropped 18.3% year over year during the fourth quarter of 2022, the largest ever drop in a single quarter.
Crypto Noise Puts Further Focus on Binance’s Operations
Regulatory scrutiny post-FTX’s dramatic implosion has prompted a crisis of confidence in other industry actors. Perhaps no other firm has bee affected more so than rival cryptocurrency exchange Binance, itself in no small way responsible for the chain of events that led to FTX’s multi-billion-dollar evaporation in November of last year.
