Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KNOE TV8
NEDHSA partners with local production, helping to address trauma through art
Grambling men’s basketball beats Jackson State, Lady Tigers fall to JSU. G-Men defeat JSU, 78-66. Lady Tigers lose to JSU, 67-52. Carroll boy’s basketball dominates Union, Lady Farmers outlast Lady Bulldogs. Bulldogs beats Farmers, 73-54. Union girls defeat Carroll, 56-51.
KNOE TV8
Habitat for Humanity of North La. receives donation to build home in Ruston
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Habitat for Humanity of North Louisiana will be able to build its newest home this year thanks to a donation from Frank and Kathie Cordaro, according to a Facebook post made by the non-profit. The Cordaros, who own Today’s Realty in Ruston, donated $25,000 to Habitat...
KNOE TV8
Grambling men’s basketball beats Jackson State, Lady Tigers fall to JSU
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling basketball squads hosted Jackson State for a doubleheader at Fredrick C. Hobdy Arena. The G-Men pulled away late to defeat JSU, 78-66 and improve to 6-2 in SWAC play. The Lady Tigers kept it close early, but fell to Jackson State, 67-52.
KNOE TV8
ULM women’s basketball completes comeback win over South Alabama
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks snapped a five-game losing streak in comeback fashion with a 69-65 win over South Alabama. ULM trailed by as many as 15 points, but the Warhawks outscored the Jaguars 23-9 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory. Emma Merriweather led the way with a double-double (15 points and rebounds) and added six blocks.
KNOE TV8
Winnfield woman dies after Lasalle Parish crash
LASALLE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Hwy 125 in LaSalle Parish around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2023. LSP says Faye Johns, 70, failed to yield while turning at the intersection of Louisiana Hwy 124 and 125 causing the vehicle to get hit by an oncoming car.
KNOE TV8
Oak Grove girls basketball cruises by General Trass, Sterlington boys hold off Richwood in overtime
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Lady tigers roll past General Trass by a huge night from 8th grader Caroline Bradley, she finished with 19 points (19-13). Sterlington went to-toe-toe with Richwood and came out on top, 87 to 82.
KNOE TV8
Officials in Bastrop call for peace after two shootings
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Officials in Bastrop are calling for peace after two separate shootings on January 25. Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs says the violence is unacceptable, but not random. “It all relates to drugs and other illegal activity,” Tubbs told KNOE. The shootings left one victim dead...
KNOE TV8
Monroe police investigating shots fired at officers
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating an incident of shots fired at Monroe Police officers around 2 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2023. MPD says they responded to a shots-fired complaint at Kingsway Apartments when three or four individuals ran into the road and began shooting at the officers as they arrived on the scene.
Comments / 0