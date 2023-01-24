ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNOE TV8

ULM women’s basketball completes comeback win over South Alabama

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks snapped a five-game losing streak in comeback fashion with a 69-65 win over South Alabama. ULM trailed by as many as 15 points, but the Warhawks outscored the Jaguars 23-9 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory. Emma Merriweather led the way with a double-double (15 points and rebounds) and added six blocks.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Winnfield woman dies after Lasalle Parish crash

LASALLE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Hwy 125 in LaSalle Parish around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2023. LSP says Faye Johns, 70, failed to yield while turning at the intersection of Louisiana Hwy 124 and 125 causing the vehicle to get hit by an oncoming car.
WINNFIELD, LA
KNOE TV8

Officials in Bastrop call for peace after two shootings

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Officials in Bastrop are calling for peace after two separate shootings on January 25. Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs says the violence is unacceptable, but not random. “It all relates to drugs and other illegal activity,” Tubbs told KNOE. The shootings left one victim dead...
BASTROP, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe police investigating shots fired at officers

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating an incident of shots fired at Monroe Police officers around 2 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2023. MPD says they responded to a shots-fired complaint at Kingsway Apartments when three or four individuals ran into the road and began shooting at the officers as they arrived on the scene.
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy