steamboatradio.com
Herd of pronghorn found dead in Routt County – 53 have died in Moffat County
A Nordic skier came upon a herd of pronghorn that had been attacked in the snow in Routt County in mid-January. They say 20 to 25 of them were dead in a field. We showed Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) the picture. They confirmed they were pronghorns but they don’t know how they died. They said it is possible they were scavenged on by coyotes.
Mix 104.3 KMXY
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
Colorado wildlife camera accidentally captures hundreds of adorable ‘bear selfies’
CNN — Unbearably adorable. A wildlife camera in Boulder, Colorado, captured about 400 “bear selfies” after a curious black bear started investigating the camera. Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks posted a few of the charming snaps on Twitter Monday. “Recently, a bear discovered a wildlife camera...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County’s mountains under avalanche warning
The Park Range and Elkhead Mountains in and around Routt County are under an avalanche warning through 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. Avalanche danger is at a four on the five-level scale, or high, below, at and above treeline. “You can very easily...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders calls trip to Vail a life-changing experience
Coach Prime caught Vail in the prime of the winter season, and he appears to have left town transformed by its magic. In a social media post, Sanders said his recent visit to Vail with Tracey Edmonds was “unbelievable.”. “Vail, Colorado, changed my life, I’ll never be the same,”...
Mystery solved of how dog with Texas microchip ended up on Colorado highway
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A Rottweiler formerly known as Bear certainly has a reason to smile now that he's been reunited with his family after he was found running down U.S. 36 near Westminster on Thursday. But in a twist worthy of a Hollywood film, that family isn't the one...
24 inches of snow could hit Colorado mountain town
Ahead of a drastic temperature plunge set to hit parts of Colorado to close out the weekend, big snow is expected to land in the northwest corner of the state. According to the National Weather Service, between 18 to 24 inches of snow will be hitting the city of Steamboat Springs from Thursday morning to Saturday afternoon. Current mapping shows that some peaks in the area may get even more – up to 36 inches. It's also worth noting that OpenSnow is calling for 34 inches at Steamboat Resort over the next five days.
Rancher Has Spent Thousands, Continues to Lose Cattle as Wolves are Reintroduced to Colorado
Colorado rancher Don Gittleson is looking for answers after his cattle became prey for recently reintroduced wolves, costing him thousands of dollars along the way. According to reports, wolves have returned to the state via migration patterns from Wyoming. In 2021, experts confirmed a wolf pack, which included six pups, was in Northwestern Colorado.
"Near impossible" travel: 30 inches of snow expected on Colorado mountain pass
Reaching all that fresh powder in Steamboat Springs might sound appealing to slopegoers this weekend, but the National Weather Service is already posting warnings about how difficult traveling a main route into the city will be. According to the NWS, between 24 and 30 inches of snow are expected to land on Rabbit Ears Pass between Friday morning and Sunday morning, as a major winter storm hits parts of northwest and northern Colorado. Wind will further lower visibility, with the NWS stating that travel over...
KRDO
Major fuel transporting company says gas delivery delays will not go away until the Suncor refinery is back up and running
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major fuel transport company confirmed with KRDO a recent shutdown created gasoline disruptions across the Front Range, including Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The Suncor refinery in Commerce City is temporarily shut down after sustaining equipment damage in December. Suncor provides anywhere from 35% to 40%...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County rodeo star top 10 at National Western Stock Show
To kick off the thick of the winter rodeo season, Keenan Hayes, a 20-year-old bareback phenom from Hayden, competed in the National Western Stock Show in Denver from Jan. 12-22. Hayes’ score of 85.5 on his first run of the competition would prove to be the best of his four...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Construction permits, project valuations hit all-time highs in Routt County in 2022
Routt County Building Department statistics show 2022 was a record-breaking year for both new construction permits and project valuations. Throughout Routt County last year, the total valuation of construction projects was more than $428.4 million, breaking down to more than $224 million in Steamboat Springs and more than $204.3 million in the rest of Routt County.
-20 degree wind chill to bring life-threatening conditions to part of Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, wind chill is expected to drop as low as negative 20 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of Colorado between Sunday and Monday night. This is the result of a polar air mass moving into the state. The National Weather Service is telling the public to...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Healthy Kids Colorado Survey provides well-being snapshot of Routt County youth
The Routt County Youth Services Coalition compiled a one-page “snapshot” of the most recent countywide results from the Healthy Kids Colorado Survey taken by middle and high school students to help local agencies align to youth needs. The well-being snapshot, which is available online at YouthInRoutt.org, includes highlights...
wrrnetwork.com
Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County Humane Society’s Mend a Heart event supports animals waiting for adoption
The Routt County Humane Society is holding its Mend a Heart donation event until Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. Mend a Heart encourages Routt County community members to make a $25 donation in honor of one of the animals currently available for adoption. Every donation will provide food, shelter, medical care and attention to the dog or cat waiting to be adopted, according to a news release.
Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado
DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
SSWSC cross country, Alpine, big mountain athletes earn top results
As the days of January quickly pass by, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes continue to dominate across all disciplines in competitions around the country. Competing on Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21, in Soldier Hollow, Utah, the SSWSC cross country team took around 40 athletes to the largest junior cross country ski event in the nation.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Oak Creek considers reducing license fees on marijuana businesses as industry sees decline
Oak Creek will review its current licensing fee structure for marijuana-related businesses — the town’s “one major industry” — as local cultivation operators say those costs have them contemplating their future in South Routt. The catch for the town, though, is that these fees make...
Bear smiles, waves captured on Boulder wildlife camera
BOULDER, Colo. — A Boulder-area bear was caught striking poses, bearing smiles and even waving at one of many wildlife cameras that the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) uses to monitor sensitive habitats. The bear was originally captured hamming it up for the camera back...
