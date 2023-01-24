Read full article on original website
Hypebae
The "Invisible" French Manicure Takes Chic to the Next Level
The classic French manicure has stood the test of time when it comes to nail trends, but even classics deserve a fresh and modern update. For those looking to put a spin on the timeless look, meet the “Invisible” french mani — the eye-catching sister to our cult-fave nail art.
Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Blow Cinnamon in Your Doorway on The First of The Month
Have you heard about blowing cinnamon in your doorway on the first of the month? It’s more than just something you saw your best friend do in their Insta story. People have been using cinnamon for abundance for millennia, spiritually and medicinally, so it is no wonder we now have a TikTok trend that plays on the powerful spice.
Kylie Jenner's Fishnet Catsuit Is Sheer From Head to Toe
Kylie Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve in style, sporting the very same sheer, mesh Alaïa catsuit that Cardi B rocked in Miami at the end of November. Though she did branch out with a champagne-toned Mugler outfit for her mother's annual Christmas party, the 25-year-old has been sticking diligently to her all-black wardrobe since Paris Fashion Week.
What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?
While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
Jennifer Aniston Takes Off Her Makeup And Shocks Fans With Her Face At 53 In New Photos
Jennifer Aniston went makeup-free during a recent trip to the airport, and fans are once again in awe of her agelessly radiant and glowing skin. In new paparazzi-snapped pics of the Morning Show star, 53, she can be seen hugging and chatting with longtime friend and Horrible Bosses co-star Jason Bateman.
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’
Multi-Platinum selling superstar Miley Cyrus rang in the new year by hosting a star-studded evening for her second annual NBC live special, Miley’s New Years Eve Party. Boy did they have a time lol! The show was co-hosted by country legend Dolly Parton. Miley Cyrus performed a medley of...
In Style
Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard
For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
dontwasteyourmoney.com
The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about
Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
M&M’s New Flavor Is Absolutely Perfect for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day just screams love, togetherness and lots and lots of candy. There’s even a map of every state’s favorite Valentine’s Day treat. And yes, I can attest to its accuracy. As an Illinois girl myself, I could throw back chocolate-covered strawberries all day. But it’s not only homemade Valentine’s Day sweets that I crave so much. I love a bit of store-bought chocolate, too.
Tom Hanks' Favorite Coca-Cola Drink Is As Odd As It Is Delicious
Tom Hanks creates a new drink and shares its ingredients for other two taste test.
Woman Transforms Dollar Store Mini-Crates Into Ultimate Kitchen Organizers
It’s both aesthetic and efficient
Woman Easily Transforms Old Dip Jar With This Brilliant Unexpected Hack
*Adds 20 jars of cheese dip to cart.*
Hailey Bieber's New Haircut Is the Epitome of Chic
Hailey Bieber has gone to the short side. On Jan. 21, the entrepreneur posted two pictures on her Instagram Stories of her new blunt bob haircut, captioning the latter photo: "oops." Bieber's hair, which now stops just below her chin, is the shortest she's gone in quite a while. In...
What Pepsi’s new Starry soda really tastes like
Pepsi recently ditched its lemon-lime soda, Sierra Mist and has replaced it with Starry. With the slogan, “Starry hits different,” the company said the new Starry “delivers the crisp, refreshing bite consumers have been longing for in the lemon-lime flavored soda category.”. Sierra Mist was launched in...
We Asked A Stylist: This Is The Most Flattering Hair Length For Women Over 40
Although makeup and skincare are some of the most effective methods for hiding your age and smoothing out wrinkles (read about skincare ingredients that reduce wrinkles!), getting the proper haircut to flatter your features is just as effective. A good haircut can have people guessing how old you are. So, treat yourself and get a new cut for the new year!
Thrillist
Hershey's Is Launching a New Kisses Flavor & 9 More New Seasonal Treats
Ahead of the pinkest holidays of the year, Valentine's Day and Easter, Hershey's is rolling out a slate of new products and seasonal favorites. Here's what the candy champions have to offer whether you are celebrating a loved one, a bunny, or are tasked with bringing the sweet things for a big gathering.
Man Brings Wendy’s Chili with Tabasco Sauce to Chili Contest as a Joke and Something Unexpected Happened
According to a Reddit post that received over 45,000 upvotes and nearly 1600 comments, a user had a unique approach to a local chili cook-off. The cook-off was held at a BMX event with a couple hundred people in attendance and the user, who had been a vegetarian for roughly twelve years, decided to enter the competition with a creative twist.
A Makeup Artist Tells Us The Best Eyeshadow For Women Over 50
As we age, the delicate skin around our eyes can be the first place that shows signs like fine lines, wrinkles, and a loss of skin laxity as a result of diminished collagen and elastin. You may also be experiencing dry skin and lids as a result of no...
