Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
This Old Barn in Allegan is Now a Beautiful Three-Story Home
This gorgeous home on Michigan's west side is the perfect combination of farm life and luxury. A once-working 1920s barn, it has since been converted into a beautiful Airbnb. This rustic old barn is located in Allegan, about 25 miles northwest of Kalamazoo. Inside v. Outside - The Contrast is...
Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: January 27-29, 2023
This weekend is brought to you by the letter "B"! We have Bulls, Bricks, Bernese Mountain Dogs, Bunnies, Brides, Blooms, Building at Blandford, Beer and Brews, and Bands! So much to do this weekend around West Michigan. Runs Through Sunday, March 5, 2023 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI. Downtown Grand...
Why is Grand Rapids Green Well Restaurant Closing?
For the past 15-years, The Green Well has been one of Grand Rapids must-dine, go-to restaurants in the popular East Hills neighborhood. But, they have decided to close!. Yes, but, just for awhile to make a grand splash for 2023 with an extensive interior renovation. They will close January 29 through early February to complete this transformation with Andy Mey Centurion Construction. The parent company Essence Restaurant Group wants to enhance the welcoming, community vibe at the cozy Cherry Street pub to make it even more modern, and boy, will it ever be modern!
Talking, Self-Cleaning, All-Season Bathroom Coming to Grand Rapids Park
A new, high-tech, public restroom is coming to a Grand Rapids City Park. The City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department shared that a new all-season, self-cleaning bathroom arrived at Heartside Park this week. Heartside Park is close to downtown Grand Rapids at 301 Ionia Ave SW. Heartside Park...
Take Your Valentine To The Kalamazoo State Theatre For A Once in A Lifetime ‘Date At The State’
It's that time of year that romance is in the air, and you're likely scouring West Michigan for the perfect opportunity to show that special someone that you care about them. But if you think grabbing flowers, chocolates or a teddy bear is going to do the trick, you must be new around here.
SPOTTED: Yeti In Grand Rapids’ East Paris Nature Park
A Yeti is loose in Grand Rapids. Everybody scream!. No...not the weird bottle. "The term Yeti comes from the Nepali dictionary and means 'abominable snowman'. It is also called Meh-Teh in Tibetan folklore. According to urban legends, Yeti is a two-legged white, shaggy ape-like animal and is described to be 10-20 feet tall. The footsteps found by the Army had measured 32x15 inches, clearly suggesting that they did not belong to a human."
Battle Creek Arby’s Staff Goes Viral After Epically Walking Off The Job
This article does include some colorful / sensitive language. Reader discretion is advised, especially if you're not a fan of adult language. There are a ton of ways that you can quit a job. You can send a text or email to your boss, telling them you're finished. You can...
Have You Seen Fixer-Upper Show on HBO Max Based in Grand Rapids?
For years those DIY TV shows have done very well but did you know there is a new show that is on HBO Max that is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan?. People who own homes always have something to work on or improve and it's always nice getting ideas since TV has provided plenty of options along with YouTube videos. Heck on learned how to level a floor on YouTube and put in a new floor so I get it.
Dirtbags Put the Opening of DirtBag Brewing In Jeopardy
West Michigan is the home of Beer City, USA, so our love of craft brews runs deep. But unfortunately for one West Michigan brewery, some absolute jerks could have put the opening of an upcoming destination brewery into jeopardy. For the past seven years, on evenings, weekends, and days off, Ryan Long has been building his dream - DirtBag Brewing which is located along the Kal Haven trail in Gobles.
New Founders KBS Barrel Aged Flavor Will Get You Chocolate Cherry Wasted
Michigan is home to so many great breweries. Founders Brewing Company in Grand Rapids is known for its popular Kentucky Breakfast Stout (KBS). Founders describes KBS as a big imperial stout brewed with a massive amount of coffee and chocolate and then bourbon barrel-aged to perfection, incredibly silky and full-bodied with notes of vanilla, cocoa, roasted coffee, and charred oak.
Wyoming Rogers High School Graduate Jamahal Is a UFC Champion
It's amazing what one can accomplish when a person puts their mind to it and a local man from Wyoming, Michigan, has done it by becoming a UFC Champion. After the Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield days of boxing ended many years ago, it seems professional boxing has taken a back seat to mixed martial arts. If you have seen any of the UFC fights, you can see why that mixed martial arts is the new front-runner in fighting sports.
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
