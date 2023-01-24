Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. This article contains descriptions of graphic violence. Nearly three weeks after Memphis police fatally beat Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop, the city has released body-cam footage to the public, warning that it would show an abuse of power that was “heinous, reckless, and inhumane.” Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was stopped by multiple officers on the evening of January 7, allegedly for erratic driving, while returning home from a suburban park where he’d gone to take photos of the sunset.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO