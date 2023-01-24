ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mother Jones

Video Shows Police Brutally Beating Tyre Nichols—Then Laughing About It

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. This article contains descriptions of graphic violence. Nearly three weeks after Memphis police fatally beat Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop, the city has released body-cam footage to the public, warning that it would show an abuse of power that was “heinous, reckless, and inhumane.” Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was stopped by multiple officers on the evening of January 7, allegedly for erratic driving, while returning home from a suburban park where he’d gone to take photos of the sunset.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mother Jones

Mother Jones

San Francisco, CA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mother Jones is a reader-supported investigative news organization recently honored as Magazine of the Year by our peers in the industry. Our nonprofit newsroom goes deep on the biggest stories of the moment, from politics and criminal and racial justice to education, climate change, and food/agriculture.

 http://www.motherjones.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy