Pasadena, CA

Eater

Chinatown Burger Restaurant Brings Back the Beef After Finding Vegan Menu ‘Unsustainable’

Burgerlords in Chinatown, the California-cool walk-up burger restaurant that went fully vegan three years ago, is once again planning to offer meat and dairy. The shift — a boon for some, and a loss for those who eschew beef and dairy — comes as part of a larger restructuring at the restaurant, with Eagle Rock’s the Oinkster joining up with Burgerlords Chinatown to offer a new hybrid menu with hit items from both restaurants.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘n Waffles on Pico Boulevard, Home to the ‘Obama Special,’ Closes After 32 Years

Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘n Waffles, the American soul food restaurant chain with seven Los Angeles locations spanning from Pasadena to Hollywood, Long Beach and beyond, has officially closed its Mid-City location on Pico Boulevard after a 32-year run. First founded by Harlem native Herb Hudson in 1975 when he opened the original Long Beach outpost, Roscoe’s’ iconic location on Pico and La Brea Avenue welcomed countless high-profile guests over the years, including Snoop Dogg, Larry King, David Beckham and U.S. President Barack Obama, who ended up with his own “Obama Special” on the menu. Consisting of three wings with a choice...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California

SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

6 New Restaurants Opening in Orange County This Year (and We Can Hardly Wait!)

From Sugarfish to Rye Goods, the OC Dining Scene Keeps Getting Better and Better. If you thought Orange County couldn’t get any more Orange County, it just did. And trust us, that’s a good thing! Some of SoCal’s favorite restaurants are making their way to OC and we couldn’t be more ready to welcome them in. From fire-seared sushi to lux bruschetta boards and organic pastries, OC’s restaurant scene is leveling up almost faster than we can keep up. There’s someplace new for every occasion: date night, takeout and casual outings with friends. Visit these new restaurants ASAP and discover what the buzz is all about.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Green hydrogen plant in Lancaster will be one of California's largest

LANCASTER, Calif. — A year and a half after Lancaster announced its plans to become the first hydrogen-powered city in the U.S., the Antelope Valley enclave will become the site of one of California’s largest green hydrogen production facilities. The new operation will produce 20,000 tons of renewable hydrogen annually and supply users throughout the Los Angeles area when it opens in 2025.
LANCASTER, CA
koamnewsnow.com

Seven killed in another mass shooting in California

Latest mass shooting comes less than 48 hours after 11 people killed at a Lunar New Year celebration near Los Angeles. Lab-grown meat could be coming soon to grocery stores, and more of today's top videos. Updated 9 hrs ago video. Lab-grown meat coming soon to U.S. supermarkets?. Updated 9...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA County flood-control dams at risk of overflowing after recent storms

The many dams that prevent flooding in Los Angeles are at risk of overflowing after recent storms unleashed record rainfall totals over the San Gabriel Valley Foothills."I live very close to the mountain so in the last month we got a lot of rain," said Arcadia resident Jin Yang. "I'm kind of worried."Sitting just above Yang's home, on the rolling hillsides of the San Gabriel Mountains, is the 96-year-old Santa Anita Dam. In the past two weeks, the recent rainfall has flooded the near-century old damn with a mixture of mud and debris that goes about eight feet deep. However, the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Bicyclist Found Dead on Street in Fullerton

Fullerton, Orange County, CA: A bicyclist was found deceased on the northbound lanes of Beach Boulevard in the city of Fullerton Saturday afternoon prompting closure of CA-39. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received calls for a possible hit-and-run traffic collision that took place on Beach Boulevard and Rosecrans Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m., Jan. 28.
FULLERTON, CA

