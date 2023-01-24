Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to BostonSara IrshadBoston, MA
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
Eater
Chinatown Burger Restaurant Brings Back the Beef After Finding Vegan Menu ‘Unsustainable’
Burgerlords in Chinatown, the California-cool walk-up burger restaurant that went fully vegan three years ago, is once again planning to offer meat and dairy. The shift — a boon for some, and a loss for those who eschew beef and dairy — comes as part of a larger restructuring at the restaurant, with Eagle Rock’s the Oinkster joining up with Burgerlords Chinatown to offer a new hybrid menu with hit items from both restaurants.
Laist.com
Southern California Loses Another Historic Drive-In Movie Theatre: The Mission Tiki
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. The...
From the humble taco to fine dining: 3 Northern California restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 of 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ 2023 list is out and California is well-represented, but you won’t have to drive very far to check out three of the locations. Clocking in at #66 is the West Coast Taco Bar, a food truck...
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘n Waffles on Pico Boulevard, Home to the ‘Obama Special,’ Closes After 32 Years
Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘n Waffles, the American soul food restaurant chain with seven Los Angeles locations spanning from Pasadena to Hollywood, Long Beach and beyond, has officially closed its Mid-City location on Pico Boulevard after a 32-year run. First founded by Harlem native Herb Hudson in 1975 when he opened the original Long Beach outpost, Roscoe’s’ iconic location on Pico and La Brea Avenue welcomed countless high-profile guests over the years, including Snoop Dogg, Larry King, David Beckham and U.S. President Barack Obama, who ended up with his own “Obama Special” on the menu. Consisting of three wings with a choice...
foxla.com
3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California
SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
localemagazine.com
6 New Restaurants Opening in Orange County This Year (and We Can Hardly Wait!)
From Sugarfish to Rye Goods, the OC Dining Scene Keeps Getting Better and Better. If you thought Orange County couldn’t get any more Orange County, it just did. And trust us, that’s a good thing! Some of SoCal’s favorite restaurants are making their way to OC and we couldn’t be more ready to welcome them in. From fire-seared sushi to lux bruschetta boards and organic pastries, OC’s restaurant scene is leveling up almost faster than we can keep up. There’s someplace new for every occasion: date night, takeout and casual outings with friends. Visit these new restaurants ASAP and discover what the buzz is all about.
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
spectrumnews1.com
Green hydrogen plant in Lancaster will be one of California's largest
LANCASTER, Calif. — A year and a half after Lancaster announced its plans to become the first hydrogen-powered city in the U.S., the Antelope Valley enclave will become the site of one of California’s largest green hydrogen production facilities. The new operation will produce 20,000 tons of renewable hydrogen annually and supply users throughout the Los Angeles area when it opens in 2025.
4.2 magnitude California earthquake, aftershock shake Malibu Beach area
Southern California was shaken early Wednesday by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake and a 3.5 magnitude aftershock near Malibu Beach.
SheKnows
Donald Faison Buys Ultra-Private Los Angeles Home With Natural Rock Pool for $3.2 Million – See Photos!
Scrubs alum Donald Faison and his longtime wife CaCee Cobb just made a major real estate move together: they bought a new home! According to new records obtained by Dirt, the couple went slightly above the asking price at $3.2 million for a two-story family home in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA.
A trip down the most mysterious road in California, Zzyzx Road
A crucifix-shaped swimming pool crumbles in the desert sun.
The richest person in Orange County is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities.
KTLA.com
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California; epicenter south of Malibu
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake followed by a strong aftershock rattled Southern California early Wednesday morning, awaking thousands of people. There were no reports of damage or injuries. The quake struck at 2 a.m. and was centered offshore, 16 kilometers south of Malibu Beach and due west of Los Angeles, at...
Millions of Californians Are About to Lose COVID Food Benefits; OC Braces for ‘Food Cliff’
Officials at food banks and pantries throughout California are worried about what they say is an incoming wave of residents in desperate need of food when additional federal benefits dry up in a couple months. It comes after the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted what many community advocates and groups already knew:...
Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife
Also, Eyvin Hernandez, an L.A. County Public Defender, has been imprisoned in Venezuela for 10 months on charges of espionage the State Dept. calls false The post Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
koamnewsnow.com
Seven killed in another mass shooting in California
Latest mass shooting comes less than 48 hours after 11 people killed at a Lunar New Year celebration near Los Angeles. Lab-grown meat could be coming soon to grocery stores, and more of today's top videos. Updated 9 hrs ago video. Lab-grown meat coming soon to U.S. supermarkets?. Updated 9...
LA County flood-control dams at risk of overflowing after recent storms
The many dams that prevent flooding in Los Angeles are at risk of overflowing after recent storms unleashed record rainfall totals over the San Gabriel Valley Foothills."I live very close to the mountain so in the last month we got a lot of rain," said Arcadia resident Jin Yang. "I'm kind of worried."Sitting just above Yang's home, on the rolling hillsides of the San Gabriel Mountains, is the 96-year-old Santa Anita Dam. In the past two weeks, the recent rainfall has flooded the near-century old damn with a mixture of mud and debris that goes about eight feet deep. However, the...
Bicyclist Found Dead on Street in Fullerton
Fullerton, Orange County, CA: A bicyclist was found deceased on the northbound lanes of Beach Boulevard in the city of Fullerton Saturday afternoon prompting closure of CA-39. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received calls for a possible hit-and-run traffic collision that took place on Beach Boulevard and Rosecrans Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m., Jan. 28.
