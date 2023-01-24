Read full article on original website
David St. Pierre
4d ago
LEGO already moved their manufacturing to Mexico. So what's the difference? The move to Boston is an ego move.
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Related
New Hot Table location in Chicopee scheduled to open Monday
The newly constructed Hot Table on Memorial Drive in Chicopee is set to officially open on Monday.
NHPR
‘Building Blocks’ of LEGO’s Connecticut legacy will remain in Enfield, mayor says
The mayor of Enfield, Conn. says LEGO has provided the building blocks of the community for fifty years and he is saddened at the company’s plans to depart. The toy firm recently announced its headquarters for the Americas will leave town and move to Boston, Mass. by the end of 2026.
Eyewitness News
Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols was released. Five Memphis police officers have been charged with killing Nichols after he was pulled over on January 7. One of the officers, 32-year-old Desmond Mills Junior,...
yankeeinstitute.org
Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures
This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
Eyewitness News
Firefighters battle massive fire at egg farm in Bozrah
The CT Airport Authority says that at around 3:45 p.m. today, a single engine aircraft crashed shortly after take-off at Hartford-Brainard Airport. Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols. Updated: 9 hours ago. Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the...
The Most Historic, Scrumptious Fast Food Place From Each New England State
From burgers to hot dogs, fries, lobster rolls, and sandwiches, we know fast, delicious food doesn't always mean a chain drive-through. So here you go if you want historic, delicious, and fast around New England, with six of the most historic serving up their well-known fast food for decades and beyond.
granbydrummer.com
Granby staple, Beman Hardware, sells to longtime employee
Eighty-six years and three generations later, the Beman family is transitioning their beloved Beman Hardware Store into the hands of Vinnie Pagano, a 10-year veteran employee and Southwick native. Beman True Value Hardware has a long and storied history since its founding by George R. Beman in 1936. Beman, a...
State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem
HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Impact of closures in Enfield
Flames broke out at the Cabins Motel, a cabin rental community on Boston Post Road, Thursday morning. It has been a disappointing week for Enfield officials as LEGO announces it is leaving for Boston, and a prison is set to close in the spring. Updated: 5 hours ago. New proposals...
Willard Correctional Institution set to close in Enfield
Not too far from the Lego headquarters, it was announced that the Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield will be closing later this year.
Southbury Announces Community Quilt Project for Its 350th Anniversary
It's a big year for Southbury, Connecticut. The community is celebrating it's 350th anniversary in 2023. 2023 is going to be a busy year for Southbury quilters too, if the Southbury Arts & Subculture Committee has anything to do with it. Community-sourced quilts are a great way to get hundreds...
connecticuthistory.org
The Phoenix Building, Hartford
- Hartford History Center, Hartford Public Library and Connecticut History Illustrated. The Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Building, also known locally as the “Boat Building,” is home to the Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company at One American Row in Hartford’s downtown. The building, a major architectural landmark in the city, is a significant example of the modernist architectural style that was prevalent in urban renewal projects in the 1950s and 1960s. The building was completed in 1963 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
Boston Globe
A breakfast place called ‘Woke’ opened in Connecticut. Controversy soon followed.
“This is all I have right now,” said owner Carmen Quiroga. “I just want to be successful and do a good job.”. A new breakfast spot in a quaint Connecticut town has a bright menu offering everything from chocolate chip pancakes to huevos rancheros. Residents in Coventry had been waiting for a diner for several years, and it opened last week to high hopes.
New Britain neighbors against proposed cannabis warehouse
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents in New Britain’s Slater Road neighborhood aren’t happy about a new potential neighbor — a 133,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and distribution site. “It smells like a skunk,” said Shelley Vincenzo, who lives in the area. The Rocky Hill-based CCC Construction wants to transform the former Webster Bank building and has […]
Two arrested in Wallingford for stealing Lexus from Fairfield
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects were arrested in Wallingford for a stolen car from Fairfield last week. Wallingford police responded to the area of Walgreens at 284 South Colony Rd. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a gray 2023 Lexus NX3 that was stolen in a robbery in Fairfield earlier that night. […]
1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the torso in the parking lot of a West Haven Burger King, according to police. Police received 911 calls about the shooting, which happened outside the Burger King on Campbell Avenue, at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
Portland farm seeks justice after maple syrup lines vandalized
PORTLAND, Conn. — Managing a more than 250-year-old farm on nine acres is a labor of love. Tuesday was a routine morning at Penfield Farm. Farmers were getting ready to clean out the maple syrup lines and get them ready for tapping when they noticed substantial damage to the lines.
ctexaminer.com
Developer Returns with Proposal for 47 Manufactured Homes, Neighbors Object Again
WATERFORD – A year after a Norwich developer floated an 8-30g proposal to build 47 manufactured homes on Clark Lane, neighbors showed up at a public hearing to oppose the project a second time – again citing environmental, safety and density concerns. Mark Branse, an attorney with Halloran Sage, who represented Kingstown Properties at the […]
Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut
DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
Mass. mall shooting kills bystander, suspect caught
HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — A “innocent bystander” was shot and killed at a mall in southwestern Massachusetts on Saturday amid a confrontation between two other people, the county prosecutor said. A suspect was immediately taken into custody by the Holyoke Police Department, which responded just before 7 p.m. to a report of shots fired, Hampden […]
i95 ROCK
Brookfield, CT
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
I95 Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 8