Distractify

Bossip

So Sad: Rickey Smiley Shares That His Son Brandon Smiley Has Passed Away

We’re extending prayers to a grieving comedian/host who’s announcing the loss of his son. Rickey Smiley took to Instagram Sunday to share that Brandon Smiley has died. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Smiley (@comedianbrandonsmiley) Smiley did not offer details on Brandon’s death but solicited prayers on behalf of the family. […]
Are Pauly D and Nikki Hall Still Together? Here's What to Know

It’s been a long road for Nikki Hall and Pauly D. The pair, who first met on MTV’s Double Shot at Love, were fan-favorites from the beginning. Viewers loved the chemistry the Jamaican beauty and the Jersey Shore OG had on camera, which led folks to root for their success.
The Independent

Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela

When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.An Australian newspaper reported that I had accused Harry and Meghan of “using” my grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead. They...
The Independent

Shazam! star Zachary Levi hit with flood of support for Covid vaccines after anti-Pfizer tweet

Zachary Levi’s tweet about Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine has sparked a strong reaction from his fans. On Sunday (29 January), the 42-year-old Shazam! star responded to entrepreneur Lyndon Wood’s tweet about the vaccine, which said: “Do you agree or not, that Pfizer is a real danger to the world?”Levi agreed with Wood’s question, writing: “Hardcore agree.”Ever since the actor’s tweet, many fans have shown disagreement with his views with some calling him an “anti-vaxxer”.“Imagine tweeting this when you have a new movie that’s about to come out,” one person wrote, referring to Levi’s new film Shazam! Fury of the Gods,...
WWD

Market Moments: Versace Taps Dwyane Wade for Men’s Eyewear Campaign

Versace is looking to former NBA star Dwyane Wade as the face of its upcoming campaign. The design house tapped Wade to appear in the campaign for its upcoming men’s eyewear collection, which released on Monday. The campaign was photographed by Mario Sorrenti and styled by Jason Bolden.More from WWDJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 CampaignVersace RTW Spring 2023Iconic Eyewear Options for Spring 2023 Wade models three Versace eyewear styles in the collection. He appears in mirror imaging modeling square-frame sunglasses with a white color-blocked style that features the iconic Versace Medusa logo on the bridge and temples. The second...
Is Velasco Leaving 'SVU'? Fans Fear the Worst for Octavio Pisano’s Character

For anyone who isn’t replaying the near-kiss between Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on the January 26, 2023 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, there is, of course, another pressing matter that demands attention. Indeed, fans need to know if Joe Velasco is leaving SVU after Octavio Pisano’s character did something from which there may be no turning back.
Who Plays the Evil Nogitsune in 'Teen Wolf: The Movie'? The Actor Reprises His Role

MTV's Teen Wolf was a hit with, well, teens from 2011 to 2017. Jeff Davis's series follows Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), a teen who "must come to grips with his new identity while balancing the demands of high school life and the supernatural threats that plague his town" after he is bitten by a werewolf. Adolescence certainly comes with its challenges, some hairier than others.
INDIANA STATE
Frank's Character Was Greatly Expanded in the 'Last of Us' Show as Opposed to the Game

Spoiler alert: This article contains plot details for Episode 3 of The Last of Us on HBO. Gamers and loyal television watchers alike are rejoicing in the state of The Last of Us on HBO. The popular and acclaimed series is a live-action adaptation of the equally acclaimed video game that was first released on the PlayStation 3 in 2013. It follows a smuggler named Joel (Pedro Pascal) who escorts a girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the United States while dodging fungal-infected monsters.
Check out the Voice Actors for 'Hi-Fi Rush' — the Cast Features a Number of Well-Known VAs

Having arrived as quickly as it was announced, Hi-Fi Rush has become an overnight hit among gamers. The game was formally announced at an Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct conference that took place on Jan. 25 only to be released moments after the livestream. It was developed by Tango Gameworks and published Bethesda Softworks, both of whom worked together on the Evil Within survival horror series. Despite the nature of its surprising release, the game was met with positive reviews.
Bill's Sexuality Was Always Hinted at in the Original 'Last of Us' Game

Spoiler alert: This article contains plot details for Episode 3 of The Last of Us on HBO. By now, The Last of Us on HBO is widely recognized as a massively successful live-action adaptation of the critically-acclaimed game first released on the PlayStation 3 in 2013. The story follows Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal), a smuggler tasked with escorting a young teenager named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across a post-apocalyptic United States decimated by a monstrous fungal infection.
