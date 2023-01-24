Read full article on original website
Amrit and Nicholas Are Planning Their Dream Wedding on 'Family Karma' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
There are plenty of events and plot points that Family Karma fans were excited about ahead of the Season 3 premiere. But if we're being honest here, one of the biggest events of the season on the Bravo reality show is Nicholas and Amrit's wedding. And in an exclusive clip...
So Sad: Rickey Smiley Shares That His Son Brandon Smiley Has Passed Away
We’re extending prayers to a grieving comedian/host who’s announcing the loss of his son. Rickey Smiley took to Instagram Sunday to share that Brandon Smiley has died. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Smiley (@comedianbrandonsmiley) Smiley did not offer details on Brandon’s death but solicited prayers on behalf of the family. […]
Sopranos star's daughter dies aged 25 just three months after giving birth to baby girl
The daughter of a star from The Sopranos has tragically died, just three months after giving birth to a baby girl. Odele Ventimiglia, the daughter of actor John Ventimiglia, passed away on 12 January with a cause of death not yet confirmed publicly. The sad news was confirmed by family...
Are Pauly D and Nikki Hall Still Together? Here's What to Know
It’s been a long road for Nikki Hall and Pauly D. The pair, who first met on MTV’s Double Shot at Love, were fan-favorites from the beginning. Viewers loved the chemistry the Jamaican beauty and the Jersey Shore OG had on camera, which led folks to root for their success.
ETOnline.com
Amy Robach Seen Wrapping Her Legs Around T.J. Holmes Hours After 'GMA3,' ABC News Exit: PIC
Once it was a wrap at GMA3 and ABC News, Amy Robach must have said ditto, because mere hours after the exit news became official she was seen with her legs wrapped around T.J. Holmes. In new photos snapped of the pair Friday, Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, were spotted...
"Lavender Haze" Is Taylor Swift's First Music Video to Feature a Trans Actor
For the last few months, Taylor Swift has been hinting at a music video for her synth-pop and R&B track, "Lavender Haze." After much anticipation from her massive fanbase, the 33-year-old singer officially debuted the psychedelic video for the fan-favorite "Midnights" track on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Article continues below...
Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela
When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.An Australian newspaper reported that I had accused Harry and Meghan of “using” my grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead. They...
Shazam! star Zachary Levi hit with flood of support for Covid vaccines after anti-Pfizer tweet
Zachary Levi’s tweet about Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine has sparked a strong reaction from his fans. On Sunday (29 January), the 42-year-old Shazam! star responded to entrepreneur Lyndon Wood’s tweet about the vaccine, which said: “Do you agree or not, that Pfizer is a real danger to the world?”Levi agreed with Wood’s question, writing: “Hardcore agree.”Ever since the actor’s tweet, many fans have shown disagreement with his views with some calling him an “anti-vaxxer”.“Imagine tweeting this when you have a new movie that’s about to come out,” one person wrote, referring to Levi’s new film Shazam! Fury of the Gods,...
Garth Brooks Reveals What His Huge Ivy Tattoo Means
Singer Garth Brooks got a major ivy tattoo in 2022, and in a recent Facebook Live the country artist revealed the meaning behind it.
Market Moments: Versace Taps Dwyane Wade for Men’s Eyewear Campaign
Versace is looking to former NBA star Dwyane Wade as the face of its upcoming campaign. The design house tapped Wade to appear in the campaign for its upcoming men’s eyewear collection, which released on Monday. The campaign was photographed by Mario Sorrenti and styled by Jason Bolden.More from WWDJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 CampaignVersace RTW Spring 2023Iconic Eyewear Options for Spring 2023 Wade models three Versace eyewear styles in the collection. He appears in mirror imaging modeling square-frame sunglasses with a white color-blocked style that features the iconic Versace Medusa logo on the bridge and temples. The second...
Is Velasco Leaving 'SVU'? Fans Fear the Worst for Octavio Pisano’s Character
For anyone who isn’t replaying the near-kiss between Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on the January 26, 2023 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, there is, of course, another pressing matter that demands attention. Indeed, fans need to know if Joe Velasco is leaving SVU after Octavio Pisano’s character did something from which there may be no turning back.
Steve Aoki Teases New Music Collaboration and Dishes on Upcoming U.S. Tour (EXCLUSIVE)
Despite being the highest-grossing electronic dance music artist in North America, a frequent flyer on the Billboard charts, and one of EDM's most iconic personalities, Steve keeps it humble. "I'm not an expert in any of these fields, even in music, I don't think I'm an expert," Steve Aoki candidly...
Who Plays the Evil Nogitsune in 'Teen Wolf: The Movie'? The Actor Reprises His Role
MTV's Teen Wolf was a hit with, well, teens from 2011 to 2017. Jeff Davis's series follows Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), a teen who "must come to grips with his new identity while balancing the demands of high school life and the supernatural threats that plague his town" after he is bitten by a werewolf. Adolescence certainly comes with its challenges, some hairier than others.
Frank's Character Was Greatly Expanded in the 'Last of Us' Show as Opposed to the Game
Spoiler alert: This article contains plot details for Episode 3 of The Last of Us on HBO. Gamers and loyal television watchers alike are rejoicing in the state of The Last of Us on HBO. The popular and acclaimed series is a live-action adaptation of the equally acclaimed video game that was first released on the PlayStation 3 in 2013. It follows a smuggler named Joel (Pedro Pascal) who escorts a girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the United States while dodging fungal-infected monsters.
Let’s Get to Know Pee Wee, Cheyenne "Pickle" Wheat, From 'Swamp People'
You know we here at Distractify love a bad a-- woman. No matter how small, whether you're making a cute GRWM on TikTok, or how big, like running your own company, we'll always be cheering for the girlies. Especially if you're oh, we don't know, wrestling alligators?. Article continues below...
When and Where Will the Horror Film 'Infinity Pool' Be Available to Stream? What to Know
Have you seen the trailer for Infinity Pool yet? If you're easily frightened, we recommend to watch it when it isn't dark out. In other words, the chilling sci-fi horror film, directed by Brandon Cronenberg and starring Alexander Skarsgård, Cleopatra Coleman, and Mia Goth looks like a downright dark good time. If you're nightmare prone, this flick isn't for you!
'GMA3' Host Rhiannon Ally’s Husband Has an Impressive Journalism Career Too
If you’re still reeling from the scandal between GMA3 anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes — we don’t blame you. News of the affair took the world by storm. So much so that both Amy and T.J. were taken off the air. However, Rhiannon Ally soon replaced...
Check out the Voice Actors for 'Hi-Fi Rush' — the Cast Features a Number of Well-Known VAs
Having arrived as quickly as it was announced, Hi-Fi Rush has become an overnight hit among gamers. The game was formally announced at an Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct conference that took place on Jan. 25 only to be released moments after the livestream. It was developed by Tango Gameworks and published Bethesda Softworks, both of whom worked together on the Evil Within survival horror series. Despite the nature of its surprising release, the game was met with positive reviews.
‘RHOSLC’ Fans Think Danna Bui-Negrete Could Replace Jen Shah for Season 4
Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City introduced Bravo fans to several new “friends of” cast members Jen Shah, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, and Lisa Barlow. During the season, Heather brought in one of her longtime friends, Danna Bui-Negrete. Article continues below advertisement.
Bill's Sexuality Was Always Hinted at in the Original 'Last of Us' Game
Spoiler alert: This article contains plot details for Episode 3 of The Last of Us on HBO. By now, The Last of Us on HBO is widely recognized as a massively successful live-action adaptation of the critically-acclaimed game first released on the PlayStation 3 in 2013. The story follows Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal), a smuggler tasked with escorting a young teenager named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across a post-apocalyptic United States decimated by a monstrous fungal infection.
